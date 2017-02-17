(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of United Bank for Africa Cameroon (UBA
CAM), United Bank
for Africa Senegal (UBA SEN) and United Bank for Africa Ghana
(UBA Ghana) at
'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
listed at the
end of this commentary.
The three banks are subsidiaries of Nigeria's United Bank for
Africa Plc (UBA;
B/Stable/b). UBA controls 100% of UBA CAM, 86% of UBA SEN and
91% of UBA Ghana.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The Long-Term IDRs of UBA CAM, UBA SEN and UBA Ghana are driven
by their
standalone financial strength, as defined by their 'b-'
Viability Ratings (VR),
and are also underpinned by Fitch's view of potential support
from UBA..
The VRs of the three subsidiaries are constrained by the weak
environments in
which they operate. The economies of the three countries are
fairly
underdeveloped, banking sectors operate with large single-name
concentrations
and limited capital buffers, in our view, and the prudential
regulations for
banks, though improving, fall short of international best
practice guidelines.
Fitch rates Cameroon 'B'/Stable and Ghana 'B'/Negative.
The VRs also consider the banks' limited franchises. None of the
banks are
systemically important in their domestic markets. Single-name
concentrations in
both loans and deposits are very high across the three banks,
exposing them to
considerable event risks. Currently, the banks' top 20 exposures
represent 70%
or higher of total exposures and sector concentrations can also
be high.
Oil-related loans represent 30% of UBA CAM's loan portfolio, for
example.
Performance indicators are strong at the banks, particularly in
UBA Ghana, and
their balance sheets are liquid. This is credit-positive because
it provides
some protection against the considerable liquidity risks arising
from notable
asset and liability maturity gaps. The banks' ability to build
up capital
internally is positive because this will support the parent's
ambitious growth
plans for its subsidiaries.
Reported impaired loans represent below 4% of gross loans across
the banks, and
impaired loan ratios are far better than the averages reported
by their domestic
peers (14% in Cameroon, 16% in Senegal and 19% Ghana). This is
explained by the
relatively unseasoned loan portfolios (UBA Ghana, UBA CAM and
UBA SEN were
respectively established in 2004, 2007 and 2009) and by the
relatively
higher-quality customers they target.
The three subsidiaries lend to leading domestic corporate and
public sector
entities and these loans dominate the portfolios, representing
around 70% - 90%
of total loans. Reported losses in these portfolios are small
but, in our view,
published impairment figures may not reflect the full extent of
the risks.
Our view is that the banks' capital buffers are limited,
considering the risks
to which they are exposed. Reported regulatory capital ratios
comfortably meet
local Basel 1 requirements (UBA CAM: 11.4% at end-June 2016;
UBA Sen: 25% at
end-September 2016; UBA Ghana 25.7% at end-September 2016) but
these measures
must be viewed in the context of a balance sheet where between
one-third and a
half of assets comprise government bonds and other 0%
risk-weighted assets,
which flatter capital ratios. In our opinion, the banks' loss
absorption
capacity is weaker than prudential ratios suggest. This varies
across the banks,
with UBA SEN reporting a higher tangible common equity to
tangible assets ratio
(14.4% at end-September 2016), compared with UBA CAM (8% at
end-June 2016) and
UBA Ghana (8.9%).
The banks' funding structures are weak, dominated by short-term
and highly
concentrated customer deposits. The maturity profile of
corporate loans is also
short-term (averaging three months, but frequently rolled over),
while retail
loans can be extended for up to three to five years. Contractual
asset and
liability maturity gaps are considerable. No hedging instruments
are in place,
but the banks stockpile large amounts of government bonds that
can readily be
repo'ed at local central banks to provide immediate liquidity if
required.
UBA's 'b' VR is used as the anchor from which to derive the '5'
Support Ratings
(SR) assigned to the three banks. The three banks are an
integral part of the
group's central and western African franchise. However, the
subsidiaries are all
small relative to the parent. UBA Ghana is the largest of the
three
subsidiaries, representing 8% of consolidated group assets. This
suggests that
the potential cost to the group of providing support to the
subsidiaries, if
required, would not be too onerous. In our view, UBA's
propensity to support its
subsidiaries is high but its ability to provide external
support, if required,
cannot be relied on.]
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, SR
An improvement in the VRs of UBA CAM, UBA SEN and UBA Ghana
could trigger
upgrades of their Long-Term IDRs. However, significant
improvements in
concentration risk and funding profiles would be required before
we would
consider upgrading their VRs. The banks' Long-Term IDRs could
also be upgraded
if UBA's VR is upgraded. Considering the tough current operating
conditions for
Nigeria's banks, this is unlikely in the foreseeable future.
A downgrade of the three banks' Long-Term IDRs would require a
simultaneous
downgrade of their VRs and a reduced probability of support from
UBA. We
consider this to be unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBA Cameroon, UBA Senegal and UBA Ghana
Long-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Ratings affirmed at 'b-'
Support Ratings affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Janine Dow (UBA Cameroon and UBA Senegal)
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Eric Dupont (UBA Ghana)
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Fitch France S.A.S
60 Rue de Monceau
Paris 75009
Secondary Analysts
Andrew Parkinson (UBA Ghana)
Director
+44 203 540 1420
Nicolas Charreyron (UBA Cameroon, UBA Senegal)
Analyst
+971 4424 1208
Committee Chairman
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019188
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
