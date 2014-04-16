(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 39 European
money market
funds' (MMFs) 'AAAmmf' ratings, following a review of the
sector. Collectively,
the 39 MMFs held approximately EUR271bn of assets under
management at end-March
2014 and are managed by Aberdeen AM, Amundi, BNP Paribas AM,
CCLA IM, Federated
Investors, Goldman Sachs AM, Ignis AM, Insight AM, JPMorgan AM,
L&G IM, Lombard
Odier IM, Morgan Stanley IM, Natixis AM, Invesco, SSgA and SWIP.
The 39 funds and related ratings are listed below. Monthly
surveillance
The rating actions worksheet available through the link above
provides a full
list of ratings affirmed, a hyperlink to each MMF monthly
surveillance page and
analysts' contact details.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmations are:
-- The MMF portfolios' overall credit quality and
diversification
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with
shareholder
profile and concentration
-- Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-- The capabilities and resources of the respective asset
managers
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria, the reviewed funds
seek to maintain
high credit quality portfolios by investing exclusively in
short-term securities
rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or equivalent.
Generally, these MMFs limit their exposures to individual
issuers at 10% of the
fund's assets, with no more than 5% for those above seven days
in tenor. Minor
and temporary deviations from this parameter may be incurred
mainly due to
seasonal cash outflows. The funds also limit their individual
repurchase
agreement (repo) exposures to individual counterparties to 25%
of total fund's
assets, provided the counterparties are rated 'A' or higher and
that such repos
are fully collateralised by high credit quality and liquid
government
securities.
At end-March 2014, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF),
which is a
risk-weighted measure that considers the credit quality and
maturity profile of
the portfolio of securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criterion of 1.50 or
less.
As MMFs hold sizable exposures to the banking sector, Fitch will
monitor how MMF
managers proactively manage and find suitable high quality
replacements to those
banks likely to be downgraded as a result of changing
assumptions of sovereign
support for banks. These are likely to lead to downward
revisions of Support
Rating Floors (SRF) for banks in the US, Europe and a handful of
other countries
within the next one to two years. Where bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) are driven by their SRF, this is likely to result in
downgrades of these
IDRs, as indicated by the change in Outlooks to Negative on 26
March 2014. As a
result and absent mitigating fundamental improvements, some
banks held by MMFs
may see their Short-Term rating falling below the 'F1' level.
MATURITY PROFILES
The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining
their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life
(WAL) below 60
days and 120 days, respectively. The maturity date of any single
investment is
kept below 397 days. Portfolios and/or individual securities
maturity limits may
be lower, in line with the funds' or asset managers' investment
policy and
depending on issuers' creditworthiness.
LIQUIDITY PROFILES
The funds seek to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity to
meet investors' redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest
at least 10% of
total assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least
25% of total
assets in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with
Fitch rating
criteria. In cases where funds have access to liquidity
facilities, which are
limited to 10% of portfolio total assets as per UCITS
regulation, these are
considered by Fitch as part of its assessment of a fund's
liquidity. In limited
circumstances, some funds have temporarily and modestly deviated
from Fitch's
liquidity guidelines due to outflows. Fitch expects liquidity
levels to be
restored in a timely manner.
FUNDS' OBJECTIVES
The funds seek to maximise current income to the extent
consistent with the
preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity.
INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Fitch views the investment capabilities, resource commitment,
operational
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of the
respective
fund's investment managers as consistent with the rating of the
funds.
There has been recent corporate activity affecting the SWIP and
Ignis asset
management businesses. The change of control of the SWIP
business to Aberdeen
Asset Management from the Lloyds Banking Group took place on 31
March 2014. On
26 March 2014, it was announced that Standard Life had entered
into an agreement
with the Phoenix Group to acquire Ignis. Phoenix also agreed a
long-term
strategic alliance with Standard Life. These corporate events
have so far not
affected liquidity management resources and processes, which
remain appropriate
and consistent with the ratings of the funds. The rated SWIP,
Ignis and Aberdeen
MMFs continue to be managed in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. Temporary
deviations from Fitch's
criteria need not automatically result in rating changes,
provided the fund
manager is able to address them with credible near-term remedial
actions.
However, material adverse and continued deviations from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver may lead to the rating being placed on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) or downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund data
from the funds' administrators and managers to conduct
surveillance against
ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.
For additional information about Fitch's MMF ratings guidelines,
please review
the criteria referenced below.
List of MMFs affirmed:
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Canadian Dollar Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Sterling Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - US Dollar Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (EUR), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (GBP), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (USD), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
CCLA Public Sector Investment Fund - The Public Sector Deposit
Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term Euro Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term Sterling Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Euro Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Sterling Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs US Dollar Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Ignis Asset Management Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Ignis Asset Management Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Insight Liquidity Funds plc - ILF GBP Liquidity Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Gilt Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Government Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Treasury Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (CHF), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (EUR), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (USD), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Natixis Cash A1P1, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Euro Liquidity Portfolio (Invesco),
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Sterling Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA EUR Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA GBP Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA USD Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
