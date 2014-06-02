(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Andorra Banc
Agricol Reig's (Andbank), Credit Andorra's, and Mora Banc Grup,
SA's (MoraBanc)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and Viability
Ratings (VR) at
'a-', and Banca Privada d'Andorra's (BPA) Long-term IDR at 'BB+'
and VR at
'bb+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of Andbank and BPA are
Stable. The
Outlook on Credit Andorra has been revised to Stable from
Negative. The Outlook
on Morabanc is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS
The banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic credit
profiles,
reflected by their VRs. All four banks focus on developing their
private banking
and asset management franchises and had positive net new money
inflows in 2013,
which supported their continued assets under management (AuM)
growth. Andbank,
Credit Andorra and BPA focused on growing through their foreign
subsidiaries,
while MoraBanc's international presence is more limited and its
growth strategy
lies in attracting private banking clients to Andorra. Credit
Andorra reached
EUR12.4bn AuM (up by 10%), Andbank EUR13.5bn (up by 22%),
MoraBanc EUR6.7bn (up
by 5%) and BPA EUR7.2bn (up by 35%). Fitch believes that the
onshore nature of
Andorran banks' recent AuM growth reduces the potential impact
from future
automatic tax information exchange agreements that Andorran
banks may be subject
to.
Although Andorran banks concentrate on wealth management
activities, they are
also active in domestic retail banking. Their asset quality
deteriorated during
the recession of the Andorran economy. As GDP is expected to
start growing
moderately in 2014, Fitch expects pressure on banks' asset
quality to ease, but
asset quality ratios are likely to deteriorate further, albeit
at a
significantly slower pace. Together with the banks' generally
healthy
profitability, this should enable them to provide for impairment
needs and build
up capital through retained earnings.
Andbank's strong capitalisation has a high influence on its VR.
Its Fitch core
capital (FCC) ratio was 20.8% at end-2013. The acquisition of
the Spanish
private banking business of Inversis Banco, which is expected to
be completed by
end-2014, will initially have a negative impact on capital
ratios as it will
generate EUR120m goodwill. The VR is based on Fitch's assumption
that Andbank
will recover its capital position within a short period of time
through stronger
internal capital generation, helped by a reduction in the
dividend pay-out
ratio. The bank's VR also considers healthy profitability and
cost efficiency,
as well as its deteriorated asset quality. The ratio of
problematic assets
(defined as non-performing loans and loans in arrears plus
foreclosed assets)
was 6.5% at YE13 and problematic loans (non-performing loans and
loans in
arrears) were well covered by provisions at 56%.
The Outlook on Credit Andorra has been revised to Stable from
Negative,
supported by the bank's increased problematic asset coverage
levels and
capitalisation, which in Fitch's view largely outweighed the
asset quality
deterioration in 2013. The bank was able to increase coverage
and capitalisation
due to its strong and recurrent earnings generation capacity,
which has
relatively higher importance for its VR, combined with a
conservative
provisioning and earnings retention policy. Nevertheless, Fitch
acknowledges
that the bank's relatively large exposure to the domestic retail
market affects
its asset quality. Credit Andorra's problematic asset ratio was
8% at end-2013,
with problematic loans 34% covered. The VR is based on Fitch's
expectation that
the bank will continue to increase its impairment reserve
coverage following the
provisioning approach set in 2013.
Fitch considers capitalisation and leverage to have a high
influence on
MoraBanc's VR. The agency considers MoraBanc's capitalisation is
strong compared
with its peers, with an FCC ratio of 28.5% at end-2013. Combined
with a
sovereign debt securities portfolio that has higher average
ratings than those
of its peers, this compensates for the weaker quality of the
bank's loan book.
Its non-performing loans and loans in arrears represented 5.1%
of loans, with a
low 15% coverage, underscoring its reliance on the valuation of
collaterals.
Including foreclosed assets, its problematic assets ratio was
9%. MoraBanc's
growth strategy, which consists of attracting private banking
clients to Andorra
instead of incrementing its international footprint, has
resulted in relatively
lower business growth in recent years.
BPA's VR reflects its respectable domestic and growing
international franchise,
which is beginning to be reflected in profitability, and
adequate liquidity.
Capitalisation and leverage and asset quality have a high
influence on BPA's VR.
Fitch considers capitalisation tight as BPA only maintains
moderate buffers. The
bank's FCC/RWA ratio declined to 9.2% at end-2013 from 10.3% at
end-2012.
BPA's asset quality has been affected by a change in the bank's
criteria for
recognising problematic loans and a smaller loan book. Problem
loans were 9.5%
of gross loans at end-2013, and Fitch considers that relatively
high
concentration in the loan book and exposure to hybrid securities
adds to the
bank's credit risk. The VR also factors in a still weak
cost/income ratio, which
weighs on profitability.
The Stable Outlooks on Andbank, Credit Andorra and BPA reflect
Fitch's
expectation that the banks' overall financial and credit
profiles will remain
stable. The Outlook on BPA also reflects the group's increase in
AuM, which
Fitch expects will support earnings generation and thus help
build capital.
The Negative Outlook on MoraBanc reflects continued asset
quality deterioration
amid the difficult operating environment in Andorra. It also
reflects Fitch's
view that the limited contribution of international business
together with
international pressure on off-shore banking business may
debilitate margins and
profitability in the medium to long term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VRS
The banks' IDRs are sensitive to changes in their VRs. All four
banks' VRs are
sensitive to the development of the domestic economy and its
impact on their
loan books. Further asset quality deterioration resulting in
capital erosion, as
reflected by a weaker unreserved problematic asset to FCC ratio
could trigger a
downgrade of the VR. The ratings would also come under pressure
should any
unexpected operational or legal cost jeopardise banks' current
capital
positions.
Andbank's ratings are sensitive to the successful completion of
the acquisition
of Inversis Banco's private banking business. Fitch expects that
the negative
impact on capital ratios from the acquisition will be
transitional as the bank
plans to increase the earnings retention rate to restore capital
within a
relatively short period of time. If the bank fails to restore
capitalisation as
planned, the VR would likely be downgraded. Andbank's VR would
also be
downgraded should the acquired business be smaller than
initially expected or
should any additional cost related to the transaction (other
than those already
budgeted) arise.
MoraBanc's VR is sensitive to the evolution of its AuM. Downward
rating pressure
may also arise if its international business or its other
diversification
initiatives do not increase their contribution to earnings and
business volumes,
because in Fitch's view this may limit the entity's long-term
earnings
generation capacity. An increase in Fitch's assessment of its
business risk as a
consequence of the roll-out of diversification activities could
also put
pressure on the ratings.
Upward rating potential on BPA's VR could arise from a
stabilisation in asset
quality indicators, including foreclosed assets, which together
with expected
enhanced profitability and capital, would lead to a lower net
problematic assets
to equity ratio. A reduction of its exposure to hybrid
instruments would also be
a positive rating driver.
An upgrade of Credit Andorra's and Andbank's VR is unlikely
given its still
modest franchise internationally and high risk concentration
given the small
size of the Andorran economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that the probability of Andorran banks
receiving support in
case of need is low.
Although Fitch does not publish a rating for Andorra, the
banking system's large
size relative to the Andorran economy means that while the
authorities'
propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied
upon given the
limited resources at their disposal.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of Andorran authorities to provide timely
support to the
banks. This might arise if there is a significant increase in
resources
available at authorities' disposal or if there is a change in
ownership, which
Fitch views as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock is rated five notches below its
VR to reflect
higher loss severity than the average for senior unsecured
creditors and the
higher than average risk of non-performance given that the
payment of coupons is
discretionary. It has been affirmed due to the affirmation of
Credit Andorra's
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Andorra
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Preferred stock affirmed at 'BB'
Andbank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
BPA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
MoraBanc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst (Andbank, Credit Andorra and BPA)
Josu Fabo
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Secondary Analyst (MoraBanc)
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.