(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Chinese
money market funds (CMMFs) at 'AAAmmf(chn)', following a review of the sector.
They are China International Fund Management Money Market Fund (CIFM), Gao Hua
Sheng Yu Money Market Collective Investment Scheme, Harvest Prime Liquidity
Money Market Fund, and HFT Liquid Money Market Fund
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmations are:
-Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with Fitch's MMF rating
criteria, and relative to the shareholder profile and concentration
-The MMF portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification relative to
other short-term instruments offered in the Chinese market.
-Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-The capabilities and resources of the respective investment manager, all of
whom are joint ventures between leading western firms and local market players.
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
In line with Fitch's National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the reviewed funds seek to maintain a high credit quality
by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum
international rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global
credit rating agencies. As of 30 September 2013 all funds invested in securities
rated 'A' or higher. The funds also limit concentration risk arising from
exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.
The vast majority of the four funds' portfolios are directly or indirectly
exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. All funds invest a major share
of their portfolios in exchange-traded reverse repos, which typically have a
term of seven days or less and are collateralised according to the standards set
by the stock exchange which is generally regarded as sovereign risk in the
market. This is supplemented to varying degrees by allocation to policy bank
debt with ratings equivalent to the sovereign (A+/Stable/F1) and time deposits
held at large state-owned commercial banks. Investments in corporate commercial
paper are avoided altogether or typically kept at low levels throughout a
12-month period. Investments in direct sovereign debt are rare, reflecting the
low level of issuance in this sector. For all funds cash is held at custodians
that all carry a 'A' rating, Support Rating of '1' and are accredited by the
CSRC, the Chinese regulator.
Maturity Profiles
The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by maintaining
their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 75
days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's top rating on the
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. All funds remained comfortably
within that range, with the average actual WAM and WAL as of 30 September 2013
at 51/52 days (CIFM), 20/36days (Gao Hua Sheng Yu Money Market Collective
Investment Scheme), 16/18 days (Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund) and
12/12 days (HFT Liquid Money Market Fund), respectively.
These funds also limit the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days
other than policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of
up to 24 month (previously 36 months) following an adjustment in Fitch's
National Scale Money Market Fund Criteria in July 2013.
Harvest Prime Liquidity Fund was the only fund to have seen minor and passive
deviations from this parameter resulting from the change in criteria. Fitch does
not view this deviation as an additional risk in the fund given the small size
of the deviation and expects it to be resolved as soon as market conditions
allow.
Liquidity Profiles
The funds seek to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to
meet investors' redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest at least 10% of
total assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least 25% of total
assets in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with Fitch's rating
criteria. The liquidity profile of all four funds is in line with their
respective investor concentration and the inelasticity of the investor base. On
average all funds hold at least 50 % weekly liquidity to accommodate potential
volatile market conditions that were seen in the summer.
Funds' Objectives
These CMMFs seek to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through
investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and
short-term bonds.
Investment Advisors
Fitch views the investment advisory capabilities, resource commitment,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of the
respective funds' investment advisors as consistent with the ratings of the
funds. The four funds are managed by joint ventures between leading western and
domestic firms, which bring a higher level of institutional asset management
expertise relative to other MMFs in China.
RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings.
More specifically, volatile interbank market conditions and tight liquidity as
experienced during June and at end-October 2013 represent challenges even for
the conservative profiles of the rated funds relative to the broader MMF
universe in China, particularly when accompanied by redemption pressure. All
four funds have weathered these difficult markets well; however, a significant
decline in market confidence could trigger investor outflows and stressed
liquidity profiles, despite mitigating measures of investment managers,
including investor redemption notices.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-term Issuer Default rating may
not necessarily result in a downgrade of CMMFs' National Money Market Fund
Rating. This is because the CMMFs could continue to represent the lowest default
risk available in China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach.
However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will
not be structurally impaired which would prevent funds from meeting Fitch's
national scale rating criteria. Such an event is currently not Fitch's central
scenario.
For additional information about Fitch's MMF ratings guidelines, please see the
criteria referenced below. To maintain the fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly
portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source and will
conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. During selected
periods in summer and October all funds provided such information on a daily
basis.