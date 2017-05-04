(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Georgia (BoG,
BB-/Stable), TBC Bank (BB-/Stable), ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
(PCBG, BB/Stable)
and Liberty Bank (LB, B+/Stable). A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BoG, TBC and LB are driven
by the banks'
intrinsic strength, as reflected by their Viability Ratings
(VRs). The ratings
consider the banks' reasonable asset quality metrics supported
by the stabilised
economic environment and currency exchange rate, their adequate
capitalisation
and stable funding profiles. The Stable Outlooks on the ratings
reflect Fitch's
view that the banks' pre-impairment profitability should absorb
potential asset
quality impairment without losses eroding capitalisation.
PCBG's IDR is driven by moderate probability of support from the
bank's majority
shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable).
VIABILITY RATINGS
BoG
BoG's asset quality metrics remain adequate, notwithstanding a
moderate uplift
in non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue above 90 days) to 4.1% of
total gross
loans at end-2016 from 2.8% at end-2015. The coverage of NPLs at
end-2016 was a
reasonable 82%. Restructured exposures made up further 6% of
loans including a
big restructured loan (4% of gross loans) booked at BoG's
holding company JSC
BGEO Group. However, the volume of NPLs and restructured
exposures net of
reserves equalled a moderate 35% of Fitch core capital (FCC),
with risks further
mitigated by good collateral coverage.
Potential credit risks may also stem from high loan book
dollarisation (68%),
with borrowers being largely unhedged and significant borrower
concentration.
The top 25 groups of borrowers accounted for 22% of the bank's
gross loan book
at end-2016 or 1.2x FCC. However, recent lari appreciation (8%
in 2017) should
support loan performance.
The FCC ratio stood at a moderate 15.1% at end-2016, down from
17.2% at
end-2016, as growth outpaced capital generation. Regulatory Tier
1 CAR was a
lower 9.1%, pressured by a punitive 175% regulatory risk-weights
for
foreign-currency loans, and early payment of GEL100 million
dividends to the
holding company (adjusted for these, the bank's Tier 1 CAR would
be 10.1%).
Fitch expects that the bank's capital ratios should not decline
any further,
given moderate growth plans and good earnings expectations.
Bank's capital cushion allowed BoG to absorb a small 1% of gross
loans before
breaching regulatory minimum capital ratios at end-2016.
However, loss
absorption capacity is still solid given BoG's pre-impairment
profits of 7.7% of
average gross loans in 2016.
Bank's overall net profitability metrics remain sound (23% ROAE
in 2016),
supported by healthy margins, good operating efficiency and only
moderate loan
impairment charges.
BoG's funding profile benefits from well-established market
franchise. The bank
is dominantly funded by customer deposits (61% of total
liabilities at
end-2016), which are moderately concentrated. The top 10 largest
depositors at
end-2016 comprised 29% of corporate funds, or 13% of total
customer accounts.
The risks are mitigated by the bank's good liquidity buffer - at
end-2016
liquidity cushion (net of obligatory reserves) comprised about
15% of total
assets, covering 27% of total customer deposits. The bank's
refinancing risks
are low, and wholesale repayments in 2017 make up a relatively
small 5% of BoG's
liabilities.
TBC
TBC's asset quality metrics remained sound with NPLs equal to
1.3% of gross
loans at end-2016 (end-2015: 1%), fully reserved. Restructured
exposures
declined to 3.9% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015, while the reserve
coverage of NPLs
plus restructured loans was a moderate 60%. The unreserved
portion of these
amounted to a moderate 10% of FCC.
The dollarisation of the loan book was a high 66%, which is
typical for the
market. The loan book is moderately concentrated. The top 25
groups of borrowers
made up 83% of FCC.
TBC's FCC ratio declined to 21% at end-2016 from 25% at
end-2015, as the
risk-weighted assets inflated due to local currency depreciation
and
consolidation of Bank Republic. Regulatory Tier 1 CAR was a
tighter 10.4% due to
conservative 175% risk weighting of foreign currency loans and
regulatory
deductions of investments in Bank Republic, potentially allowing
TBC to
additionally reserve 3.5% of loans before breaching the
regulatory minimum.
Pre-impairment profit is robust (7% of loans) offering a good
buffer against
potential asset quality deterioration. Net profitability is also
sound (ROAE of
22%) in line with the bank's growth, thus preserving capital
ratios.
Funding was mainly sourced from customer deposits (70% of total
liabilities),
about 30% of which were interest-free current accounts. TBC's
ratings also
consider an only moderate liquidity buffer net of potential
wholesale and
CBR/government repayments, allowing the bank to withstand an
outflow of only 6%
of customer accounts. Funding from foreign banks and IFIs made
up 15% of total
liabilities at end-2016. However, medium-term repayments are
manageable (4% of
liabilities in 2017 and 5% in 2018).
PCBG
PCBG's NPLs declined to 1.5% of gross loans at end-2016 from
2.3% at end-2015
due to sale of GEL100 million loans in December 2016. NPLs were
fully reserved.
Restructured exposures also dropped to 6% from 10%. We note the
potential risk
from the significant dollarisation of the loan book (85% at
end-2016) - the
highest among Fitch-rated banks in Georgia, while the share of
naturally hedged
borrowers was limited. The loan book is moderately concentrated.
The 25 largest
exposures were equal to 74% of FCC at end-2016.
The FCC ratio improved to 19.3% at end-2016 (end-2015: 17.8%)
driven by moderate
ROAE of 13% in 2016. PCBG plans to distribute 50% of its net
income as
dividends, but this should not affect the bank's capitalisation
due to
conservative growth. Regulatory Tier 1 CAR was a tighter 11.2%
due to punitive
risk-weighting of foreign currency loans, allowing the bank to
additionally
reserve moderate 5% of loans. Pre-impairment profitability
provided additional
loss absorption capacity of 5% of average loans.
PCBG is mainly funded by customer deposits, which amounted to
61% of total
liabilities at end-2016. These have been relatively stable
through the cycle.
The concentrations are moderate. The 20 largest depositors
accounted for 15% of
total customer funding at end-2016. Funding from related parties
comprised
further 17% of liabilities at end-2016. PCBG's liquidity cushion
(net of
obligatory reserves) is strong, covering 45% of customer
deposits.
LB
LB's asset quality metrics are good. The retail NPL origination
rate (defined as
the increase in NPLs over the year plus write-offs, divided by
the average
performing loans) in 2016 was only 3%, down from 5% in 2015,
which is notably
below the bank's breakeven loss rate (defined as the
pre-impairment profit,
divided by average performing retail loans) of 10%. The stock of
NPLs on the
bank's balance sheet increased to 9.5% at end-2016 from 7.6% at
end-2015, due to
changes in bank's loan write-off policies, but these were fully
covered by
reserves. Also positive for asset quality, in contrast to market
practice, LB
issues loans mainly in local currency. The share of foreign
currency loans at
end-2016 was a low 3% of total.
In 2016 the bank reported a record high 32% ROAE, underpinned by
wide net
interest margins (NIMs), stable commission incomes and reduced
cost of risk.
Fitch expects the bank's margin to decline by 1-2 pp in the
medium term due to
the intensified competition and the recently introduced
regulatory maximum
effective interest rate, although it should still report strong
double-digit
ROAE in 2017.
As a result of muted growth and good internal capital
generation, LB's FCC ratio
improved to 18.3% at end-2016 from 12.8% at end-2015. The
regulatory Tier 1 CAR
was 12.4%, potentially allowing LB to absorb 4% of losses
without breaching
regulatory capital requirements.
LB's customer deposits (91% of liabilities at end-2016) are
stable, but rather
expensive and potentially price sensitive. Liquidity risks are
mitigated by a
significant cushion of liquid assets (45% of total assets at
end-2M17), covering
almost 60% of customer accounts.
There is a track record of good performance and Fitch's base
case expectation is
that there will be no radical shifts in the bank's business.
However, there is
some uncertainty over the bank's future strategy and governance,
as the majority
stake in the bank, previously pledged, after it was foreclosed,
went under
control of three new private shareholders.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and
'B' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of support
being available from the Georgian government, in case of need.
This is because
although the authorities would likely have a high propensity to
support these
banks in light of their systemic importance/social function, the
ability to
provide support, especially in foreign currency, may be
constrained due to these
banks' large foreign currency liabilities (USD5.0 billion at
end-2016) relative
to sovereign reserves (USD2.8 billion).
PCBG's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view that PCH's
propensity to
provide support to the subsidiary is high, but PCBG's ability to
receive and
utilise this support could be restricted by transfer and
convertibility risks,
as reflected by Georgia's Country Ceiling of 'BB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating upside for BoG, TBC and PCBG is limited, as the former
two are already at
the same level as the sovereign, while the latter is constrained
by the Country
Ceiling. Upside potential for LB's rating is also limited,
although a material
strengthening of bank's franchise and ruling out the
uncertainties regarding
bank's future strategy, while maintaining decent asset quality,
strong
profitability and capitalisation metrics, would be credit
positive.
Downgrades of the IDRs and VRs of BoG, TBC and LB, as well as
PCBG's VR, may
result from rapid growth or a marked deterioration of asset
quality, leading to
a substantial weakening of the banks' capitalisation.
PCBG's Long-Term IDR is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assessment of support
from PCH and to a change in Georgia's Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Georgia
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
TBC Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Liberty Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 3003
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
