April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German Driver class A and class B notes' ratings at 'AAAsf'
and 'AAsf' respectively. The agency maintained its Stable Outlook on the notes. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transactions' strong performance, which is better
than the agency's base case assumption. Therefore, we have lowered our lifetime
default expectation to 1.55% from 1.80% for all four transactions.
The portfolios have amortised rapidly since the agency conducted its previous
full rating review in April 2013, standing between 12% and 21% of their balance
at closing.
With the continuous amortization of instalment loans, the fraction of balloon
loans in the collateral pool has increased to some 90%. This means that the
impact of a possible payment shortfall on balloon loans becomes more pronounced.
At the regular term of a contract, customers have the right to sell the car to
the car dealer at a price equal to the balloon or to refinance the loan with VW
Bank GmbH. If the dealer defaults and customers are unable to refinance, they
are at a higher risk of default. Fitch has taken into account the increased
balloon risk due to seasoning of the transactions. It considers the
transactions' credit protection sufficient to cover this risk.
All transactions have a similar structure where the amortisation switches to
pro-rata once the targeted overcollateralisation (OC) levels have been reached.
As of February 2014, OC levels for all deals are at their target of 11.0% and
7.0% for class A and class B respectively. Amortisation switches back to
sequential as soon as the assets have reduced below 10% of the initial balance
or in case losses exceed a certain trigger level. Fitch does not assume that
such a trigger level would be reached in a base-case scenario.
Credit enhancement (CE) is provided by OC and a non-amortising reserve fund.
Both, the class A and B notes (as well as the Schuldschein loan in the case of
Private Driver 2011-1) feature CE ratios well above those at closing, ranging
from 12.7% for the class B of Private Driver 2011-1 to 21.0% for class A of
Driver Eight and Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed.
On May 13 2014, the German Federal Court of Justice is scheduled to commence a
hearing on the validity of handling fees (Bearbeitungsentgelt fur Privatkredite)
agreed upon in loan contracts with private customers. Several Higher Regional
Courts (Oberlandesgerichte) have held such fees invalid so far. Fitch analysed
risks from a potential set-off right with regard to such fees in the securitised
contracts.
Fitch notes that, as the portfolio amortises, the exposure to handling fees
increases in relative size and is currently at about 7% of outstanding
discounted portfolio balance. In case the court judges the handling fees to be
invalid, Fitch expects an increase in amounts borrowers are seeking to claim
back. The potential set-off risk arising for the transactions has been taken
into consideration. The available credit protection is adequate to weather a
substantial amount of the exposure being subject to set-off, in addition to the
other risks highlighted in this report. In any case, such risk would only
materialise if and when VW Bank defaults.
The agency has also analysed risks from a potential commingling of funds in an
insolvency of VW Bank GmbH. Fitch deems the current levels of CE to be adequate
to withstand such stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
- A ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice confirming the invalidity of
bespoke handling fees would increase the risk that borrowers may exercise
set-off in case of a default of VW Bank GmbH. On the other hand, if borrowers
reclaim their fees from VW Bank GmbH before the latter could default, this would
reduce the exposure to such fees.
- As the notes amortise, the reserve fund supports overall CE. While this raises
the notes' loss-absorption capacity, it raises dependency on the account bank at
which the funds are held. Fitch tested the impact of a jump-to-default of the
respective account banks on the notes' rating and does not consider there being
an excessive reliance.
- CE has increased significantly since closing for all transactions, making them
largely insensitive to stressed default and recovery assumptions. However, a
severe deterioration of asset performance could nevertheless negatively impact
the ratings.
The transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated in Germany by
Volkswagen Bank GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services
AG. The loans are either fully amortising or balloon loans granted to retail and
corporate borrowers for the financing of new, used and demonstration cars.
Driver Eight GmbH:
Class A (ISIN XS0580566775): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (ISIN XS0580567153): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook
Driver Nine GmbH:
Class A (ISIN XS0625452676): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (ISIN XS0625453211): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook
Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed GmbH:
Class A (ISIN XS0545042334): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (ISIN XS0545042763): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook
Private Driver 2011-1 GmbH:
Class A (ISIN XS0643353591): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
Schuldschein Loan (No ISIN): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (ISIN XS0643353757): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook