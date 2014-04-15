(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German Driver class A and class B notes' ratings at 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf' respectively. The agency maintained its Stable Outlook on the notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transactions' strong performance, which is better than the agency's base case assumption. Therefore, we have lowered our lifetime default expectation to 1.55% from 1.80% for all four transactions.

The portfolios have amortised rapidly since the agency conducted its previous full rating review in April 2013, standing between 12% and 21% of their balance at closing.

With the continuous amortization of instalment loans, the fraction of balloon loans in the collateral pool has increased to some 90%. This means that the impact of a possible payment shortfall on balloon loans becomes more pronounced.

At the regular term of a contract, customers have the right to sell the car to the car dealer at a price equal to the balloon or to refinance the loan with VW Bank GmbH. If the dealer defaults and customers are unable to refinance, they are at a higher risk of default. Fitch has taken into account the increased balloon risk due to seasoning of the transactions. It considers the transactions' credit protection sufficient to cover this risk.

All transactions have a similar structure where the amortisation switches to pro-rata once the targeted overcollateralisation (OC) levels have been reached. As of February 2014, OC levels for all deals are at their target of 11.0% and 7.0% for class A and class B respectively. Amortisation switches back to sequential as soon as the assets have reduced below 10% of the initial balance or in case losses exceed a certain trigger level. Fitch does not assume that such a trigger level would be reached in a base-case scenario.

Credit enhancement (CE) is provided by OC and a non-amortising reserve fund. Both, the class A and B notes (as well as the Schuldschein loan in the case of Private Driver 2011-1) feature CE ratios well above those at closing, ranging from 12.7% for the class B of Private Driver 2011-1 to 21.0% for class A of Driver Eight and Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed.

On May 13 2014, the German Federal Court of Justice is scheduled to commence a hearing on the validity of handling fees (Bearbeitungsentgelt fur Privatkredite) agreed upon in loan contracts with private customers. Several Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte) have held such fees invalid so far. Fitch analysed risks from a potential set-off right with regard to such fees in the securitised contracts.

Fitch notes that, as the portfolio amortises, the exposure to handling fees increases in relative size and is currently at about 7% of outstanding discounted portfolio balance. In case the court judges the handling fees to be invalid, Fitch expects an increase in amounts borrowers are seeking to claim back. The potential set-off risk arising for the transactions has been taken into consideration. The available credit protection is adequate to weather a substantial amount of the exposure being subject to set-off, in addition to the other risks highlighted in this report. In any case, such risk would only materialise if and when VW Bank defaults.

The agency has also analysed risks from a potential commingling of funds in an insolvency of VW Bank GmbH. Fitch deems the current levels of CE to be adequate to withstand such stress.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

- A ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice confirming the invalidity of bespoke handling fees would increase the risk that borrowers may exercise set-off in case of a default of VW Bank GmbH. On the other hand, if borrowers reclaim their fees from VW Bank GmbH before the latter could default, this would reduce the exposure to such fees.

- As the notes amortise, the reserve fund supports overall CE. While this raises the notes' loss-absorption capacity, it raises dependency on the account bank at which the funds are held. Fitch tested the impact of a jump-to-default of the respective account banks on the notes' rating and does not consider there being an excessive reliance.

- CE has increased significantly since closing for all transactions, making them largely insensitive to stressed default and recovery assumptions. However, a severe deterioration of asset performance could nevertheless negatively impact the ratings.

The transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated in Germany by Volkswagen Bank GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The loans are either fully amortising or balloon loans granted to retail and corporate borrowers for the financing of new, used and demonstration cars.

Driver Eight GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0580566775): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0580567153): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook

Driver Nine GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0625452676): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0625453211): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook

Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0545042334): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0545042763): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook

Private Driver 2011-1 GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0643353591): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook

Schuldschein Loan (No ISIN): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0643353757): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Stable Outlook