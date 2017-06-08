(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Akbank T.A.S.
(Akbank), Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
(Garanti) and
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB). The Outlooks on all four banks are
Stable.
Isbank's and Akbank's 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) are driven
by the respective banks' standalone creditworthiness, as
captured by their
respective 'bb+' Viability Ratings. Garanti's and YKB's 'BBB-'
Long-Term IDRs
are driven by potential support from the banks' controlling
shareholders, Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (A-/Stable) and Unicredit
(BBB/Stable), respectively.
The ratings of all four banks' domestic subsidiaries and of
Akbank A.G. are
equalised with those of their parent institutions and have been
affirmed with
Stable Outlooks.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS OF ALL FOUR BANKS; IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS OF AKBANK
AND ISBANK
The four banks' 'bb+' VRs ' - in line with the sovereign
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR - reflect their solid franchises (the banks had
market shares of
between around 9% and 12% of sector assets at end-Q117) and
generally reasonable
financial metrics in terms of performance and capitalisation,
notwithstanding a
challenging operating environment. However, the banks' credit
profiles are under
moderate pressure from the weaker growth outlook in Turkey and
the potential
impact of this on their asset quality, performance and
sufficiency of capital
and liquidity buffers.
The four banks reported reasonable headline asset quality ratios
with
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios (defined as loans overdue by 90
days/gross
loans) ranging from a low 2.2% (Isbank) to a moderate 4.3% (YKB)
of gross loans
at end-1Q17 (sector average: 3.2%). This ratio does not take
into account
significant regulatory group 2 "watch-list" loans, however,
which ranged from
2.6% (Akbank) to 4.8% (Garanti) of gross loans at end-1Q17 and
could result in
NPL growth as loans season, in Fitch's view. A significant
portion of
"watch-list" loans - the most high-risk part of banks'
performing loans - had
also been restructured. In addition, headline NPL ratios do not
reflect annual
NPL sales, without which NPL ratios would have been moderately
higher.
Specific reserves coverage of NPLs was reasonable at end-1Q17,
ranging from
76%-78% at Isbank, Garanti and YKB, broadly in line with the
sector average of
78%, to a solid 97% in the case of Akbank. This resulted in
generally low net
NPLs-to-equity in all four banks. However, reserves coverage is
weaker after
adjusting for watch-list loans. At end-1Q17, including both
specific and general
reserves (held on the liabilities side of the balance sheet in
accordance with
local accounting standards) total reserve coverage of NPLs and
group 2 watch
list loans across the banks ranged from a fairly low 48%
(Garanti) to a
reasonable 76% (Akbank).
Furthermore, the banks' asset quality ratios are likely to
remain under
pressure, as for the sector, given the weaker growth outlook and
the banks'
exposure, to varying degrees, to SMEs (which have proven among
the most
sensitive to a weakening operating environment). High foreign
currency (FC)
lending also increases credit risk given the recent rapid
depreciation of the
Turkish lira; FC lending ranged from 38% to 43% of the banks'
gross loans at
end-1Q17 and reflected exposure to some high-risk sectors such
as energy-related
project finance and construction/real estate lending. In
addition, single-name
concentration risk could bring volatility to the banks' asset
quality ratios in
the event that large exposures become non-performing.
Nevertheless, the banks saw a decline in their NPL origination
rates (defined as
new NPLs-to- average performing loans) in 1Q17 (annualised
basis) versus 2016 to
between 0.9% (Akbank) and 1.7% (YKB). Net of loan recoveries,
NPL generation
rates were lower, at between 0.5% and 0.9% of average performing
loans in 1Q17,
reflecting increased collections and loan recovery efforts.
The banks' performance has held up to date, despite the
challenging operating
environment, underpinned by solid franchises, economies of
scale, a focus on
cost control and generally above-sector-average margins.
Reported returns on
equity (ROEs) ranged from 15.1% (YKB) to 17.2% (Akbank, Garanti)
in 1Q17 (sector
average: 18.3%), supported by margin expansion, generally
improving cost
efficiency ratios and loan growth. Lending picked up in 1Q17
(nominal growth
ranged from 4% to 8% at the four banks), primarily reflecting
SME loans
disbursed under the Credit Guarantee Fund, but to a lower extent
at YKB. As a
result of the latter, the banks could exceed their 2017 loan
growth targets of
10%-13%.
Nevertheless, performance ratios could weaken due to the weaker
growth outlook
and ongoing asset-quality weakness, which could drive up loan
impairments as
loans season. Reported ROEs should also be considered in light
of the
inflationary environment in Turkey. The banks' margins are
tighter after
adjusting for costs related to FC swaps; banks make
opportunistic use of these
according to need and pricing, and they can be significant at
times.
Fitch views the banks' capitalisation generally as sufficient to
absorb moderate
shocks to performance and asset quality and potential further
local currency
depreciation. However, the quality of the banks' capital is
sound (primarily
Tier 1); Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios stood at a reasonable
11.8% (Isbank),
12.9% (Garanti) and 13.4% (Akbank) at end-Q117, but an only
adequate 10.3% at
YKB. Capitalisation is supported by reasonable internal capital
generation -
which improved in 2016 at all four banks - and generally low net
NPLs-to-FCC.
Pre-impairment profit provides a significant buffer to absorb
losses, ranging
from 24% to 29% of the banks' average equity in 2016.
The banks have broad deposit franchises, which accounted on
average for 66% of
non-equity funding (excluding derivatives) at end-1Q17. However,
the banks
report generally high loans/deposits ratios as a result of
significant FC
wholesale funding attracted mainly on international markets.
These stood at 115%
(Akbank), 125% (Garanti), 130% (YKB) and 139% (Isbank) at
end-1Q17 versus the
sector average of 125%. However, the four banks' loans/deposits
ratios were
below sector average on an unconsolidated basis. FC wholesale
funding comprised
between around 21% and 27% of the banks' non-equity funding at
end-1Q17. This
has risen significantly since 2011 and a sizable component is
short term,
heightening refinancing risks. However, in general the banks
are endeavouring
to extend the tenor of FC wholesale funding and fund loan growth
with customer
deposits. Their long-term local currency funding is limited, as
it is for the
sector.
Fitch regards the FC liquidity positions of the four banks as
adequate.
Available FC liquidity - consisting primarily of placements with
the Turkish
Central Bank under the reserve option mechanism and maturing FC
swaps - were
broadly sufficient to cover short-term maturing liabilities at
all four banks at
end-2016. Nevertheless, liquidity profiles could come under
pressure from a
prolonged market stress. The presence of foreign shareholders
provides
additional comfort in this respect in the case of YKB and
Garanti.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: YKB's AND GARANTI's IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS
AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
YKB's and Garanti's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by
potential support
from Unicredit, (BBB/Stable), and BBVA (A-/Stable),
respectively. Unicredit owns
a 50% stake in YKB's holding company (which in turn holds an 82%
stake in YKB).
BBVA holds a 49.85% stake in Garanti but has full management
control, a majority
of seats on the board of directors and Garanti is fully
consolidated into its
financial statements.
Fitch views Garanti and YKB as strategically important
subsidiaries for their
parent banks, as reflected in their '2' Support Ratings.
Garanti's Long-Term FC
IDR is constrained by Turkey's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF AKBANK AND ISBANK
The 'B+' SRFs of Akbank and Isbank reflect the sovereign's
modest ability to
provide support in FC, considering the sovereign's moderate
level of FC
reserves. The banks' '4' SRs take into account their systemic
importance and
solid market shares, which stood at 9% (Akbank) and 12% of
sector assets
(Isbank), respectively, at end-1Q17.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'BB+' subordinated notes ratings of YKB and Garanti are
notched down once
from their support-driven IDRs, while the 'BB' subordinated
notes ratings of
Isbank and Akbank are notched down once from their VRs. The
notching includes
one notch for loss severity and zero notches for non-performance
risk in the
case of all four banks.
SUBSIDIARIES
The ratings of Akbank AG, Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S., Ak Yatirim
Menkul Degerler
A.S., Is Finansal Kiralama A.S., Is Faktoring A.S., Is Yatirim
Menkul Degerler
A.S., Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.,
Yapi Kredi
Finansal Kiralama A.O., Yapi Kredi Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.
and Yapi Kredi
Faktoring A.S. are equalised with those of their respective
parents, on the
basis of support. Fitch believes all these entities are core,
highly integrated
subsidiaries and that support from parent banks should be
forthcoming in times
of need.
Akbank AG's Deposit Ratings are aligned with the bank's IDR. In
Fitch's opinion,
debt buffers do not afford any obvious incremental probability
of default
benefit over and above the support benefit factored into the
bank's IDR. Given
the limited standalone profiles of all subsidiaries, Fitch has
not assigned them
any VRs.
In all cases, the subsidiaries are majority-owned (above 75%
stakes in most
cases) by their respective parents, or group companies. The
subsidiaries offer
core products and services (including leasing, factoring and
investment
banking/brokerage) in core markets (all in Turkey, with the
exception of Akbank
AG, which is domiciled in Germany) reflecting their key roles in
the groups.
Akbank AG has strong synergies with its parent and serves a
primarily Turkish
customer base. All subsidiaries share the same branding as
their parents, are
highly integrated into their banking groups in terms of risk and
IT systems, and
their senior management and underwriting practices are mostly
drawn from parent
banks.
The subsidiaries are typically small relative to their parents,
meaning any
required support should be immaterial to the ability of the
parent to provide
it. The only entity to exceed 5% of its group's total assets at
end-2016 was
Akbank AG (7%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
OF YKB AND
GARANTI
Garanti's and YKB's IDRs are sensitive to a downgrade of
Turkey's 'BBB-' Country
Ceiling. A downgrade of Unicredit would also likely result in a
downgrade of
YKB. Garanti's ratings would also likely be downgraded if there
is a more than
two-notch downgrade of BBVA. A sharp reduction in either of the
parent banks'
propensity to support their subsidiaries (not Fitch's base case)
would also
result in a downgrade of the subsidiary banks. Garanti's ratings
could be
upgraded in case of an upgrade of Turkey's Country Ceiling.
VRS OF ALL FOUR BANKS; IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS OF ISBANK
AND AKBANK
The VRs of all four banks remain sensitive to a further
weakening of the
operating environment and the potential negative impact of this
on their asset
quality and performance and the sufficiency of their capital and
liquidity
positions. Likewise, if Turkish banks' access to wholesale
funding markets
becomes significantly restricted for a prolonged period,
resulting in a
deterioration of the four banks' FX liquidity positions, this
could also result
in VR downgrades.
Upside for the banks' VRs is limited in the near term, given the
challenging
operating environment and that VRs are already at the level of
the sovereign FC
rating. Isbank's and Akbank's IDRs, National ratings and debt
ratings are
primarily sensitive to a change in their VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF ISBANK AND AKBANK
The SRFs of Isbank and Akbank could be revised down if either
(i) the Turkish
sovereign is downgraded; (ii) the FC positions of the banks, or
more generally
Turkey's external finances, deteriorate considerably, or (iii)
Fitch believes
the sovereign's propensity to support the banks has reduced. The
introduction of
bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting
sovereign support for
failed banks could also negatively impact Fitch's view of
support propensity,
and hence the banks' SRs and SRFs, but Fitch does not expect
this in the short
term.
Upward revisions of the banks' SRFs are unlikely unless there is
a marked
strengthening of the sovereign's ability to support the banks in
FC.
SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The notes' ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in their
anchor ratings,
namely the VRs of Isbank and Akbank and the IDRs of YKB and
Garanti. The ratings
are also sensitive to a change in respective notching due to a
revision in
Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance risk or in
its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The subsidiaries' ratings are sensitive to changes in (i) the
parents' IDRs and
National Ratings; and (ii) Fitch's view of the ability and
propensity of the
parents to provide support in case of need.
The ratings could be notched from their respective parents' if
i) the
subsidiaries become materially larger relative to the respective
parents'
ability to provide support or ii) the subsidiaries' strategic
importance is
materially reduced through, for example, a substantial reduction
in business
referrals or integration. However, these considerations do not
form part of
Fitch's base case given the subsidiaries' small sizes relative
to their parents
and key roles within their respective groups.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Garanti, Akbank, Akbank AG)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (YKB, Isbank, Ak Finansal, Ak Yatirim),
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ahmet Kilinc (Is Finansal, YK Finansal, YK Faktoring, YK
Yatirim),
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1272
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Huseyin Sevinc (Is Faktoring, Is Yatirim, Garanti Faktoring,
Garanti Leasing)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1027
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (YKB, Isbank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Ahmet Kilinc (Akbank, Akbank AG, Ak Finansal, AK Yatirim)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1272
Aslan Tavitov (Garanti)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Aurelien Mourgues (Yapi Faktoring, Yapi Yatirim, Yapi Leasing,
Is Leasing, Is
Faktoring, Is Yatirim. Garanti Faktoring, Garanti Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1855
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
