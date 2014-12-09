(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) programmes, as follows: Banco BPI S.A. (BPI; BB+/Negative/B; Viability Rating (VR): bb) OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Breakeven (BE) overcollateralisation (OC) components: -7.8% cash flow valuation, 8.4% credit loss, 37.2% asset disposal Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD; BB+/Negative/B; VR: bb-) OH affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative BE OC components: 1.5% cash flow valuation, 9.3% credit loss, 15.6% asset disposal Banco Santander Totta SA (Totta; BBB/Positive/F2; VR: bb+) OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive BE OC components: -1.6% cash flow valuation, 12.2% credit loss, 6.0% asset disposal Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio; BB/Negative/B; VR: b+) OH affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative BE OC components: -7.3% cash flow valuation, 6.7% credit loss, 32.0% asset disposal The rating actions follow a full review of the programmes and the revision of the BE level of OC for a given rating applying Fitch's updated assumptions for assessing the credit risk of Portuguese residential mortgage loans (see "Criteria Addendum: Portugal" dated 3 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also lowered its stressed refinancing assumptions, used to calculate the net present value of future cash flows from Portuguese residential mortgages, to 500bps from 550bps at 'B'. The revised assumptions reflect the declining trend observed on spreads from secondary market Portuguese residential mortgage-backed securities and government bonds over the past three to five years. KEY RATING DRIVERS The unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk) for all the programmes reflects Fitch's assessment of 'full discontinuity' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be unlikely within the extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The asset disposal loss component is the greatest contributor to the BE OC for all the programmes except Totta, which has the lowest maturity mismatches among all the programmes. The high level of refinancing spreads that Fitch assumes for Portuguese residential mortgage loans drives the asset disposal loss component. The credit loss component for each programme reflects revised asset assumptions. Fitch has increased the quick sale adjustment to 50% from 40% and lengthened the recovery timing to six from four years for CGD and Totta, to account for the lack of recovery data from these issuers. The cash flow valuation mainly leads to lower BE OC levels for a given rating driven by either hedged interest rate mismatches or limited open interest positions. The OH programmes of Montepio, BPI and Totta benefit from hedging structures. Montepio has an asset swap in place with Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (The) (A/Negative/F1), BPI has a fixed to floating swap with Barclays Bank plc (A/Stable/F1) on the EUR1bn series due 15 January 2015. Totta entered into total return swaps on all the series outstanding with Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Stable/F2). The BE OC of CGD's OH is increased by the positive cash flow valuation component, which results from significant interest rates and maturity mismatches. 57% of the covered bonds are fixed rate and the assets bear a floating rate interest rate. In addition, the weighted average (WA) life of the assets is 14.2 years compared with 4.5 years for the OH. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BPI The 'BBB+' rating of the OH issued by BPI is based on BPI's IDR of 'BB+', an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 32.5% OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the revised 25.5% 'BBB+' BE OC, down from 32.5%. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on BPI's IDR. The change in the BE OC is driven by the reduction in refinancing spreads applied for Portuguese mortgage loans and the deleveraging in the cover pool, which is reflected in the WA recovery rates (RR). The 32.5% OC which the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly investor report (as of September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 91% of the covered bonds assumed to default and allows a three-notch uplift from the 'BB+' IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 8.4% reflects the 'BBB+' WA frequency of foreclosure (FF) of 26.1% and a WA RR of 70.3%. The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the resolution methods other than liquidation are unlikely. It also takes into account that the senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted assets and that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive jurisdiction. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CGD The 'BBB' rating on the OH issued by CGD is based on CGD's IDR of 'BB+', an IDR uplift of '1', a D-Cap of '0' and the 38.5% OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis (up from 20.5% previously), which provides more protection than the 18.5% 'BBB' BE OC, lower than the previous 20.5%. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on CGD's IDR and reflects that a potential downgrade of the IDR to the VR may not be entirely compensated by the IDR uplift of '1'. The change in the BE OC reflects decreased refinancing spread assumptions for Portuguese mortgage loans. The 38.5% OC that the issuer has communicated and which will be disclosed in the December 2014 report is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 71% on the covered bonds assumed to default and allows a two-notch uplift from the 'BB+' IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 9.3% reflects the 'BBB+' WA FF of 25.8% and a WA RR of 67%. Fitch has revised the IDR uplift for CGD's OH to '1' from '2' as the agency estimates that the sustainable level of wholesale senior unsecured debt in the medium term will be below the 5% of total adjusted assets threshold; this is based on the latest financial information available and Fitch's forecasts. However, Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the programme of CGD based on its large size in the domestic market. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Totta The 'BBB+' rating of the OH issued by Totta is based on Totta's IDR of 'BBB', an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 15% OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 10.5% 'BBB+' BE OC, down from 11% previously. The Positive Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on Totta's IDR. The slightly decrease in the BE OC reflects the revision downwards of the refinancing spread assumptions for Portuguese mortgage loans. In this programme, the effect is limited by the increase in the expected loss of the cover pool, mainly driven by the increase in the FF adjustment for non-Portuguese borrowers (see "Fitch Updates Portuguese Mortgage Assumptions; Limited Rating Impact" dated 3 June 2014 available at www.fitchratings.com). The 15% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly investor report (September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% of the covered bonds assumed to default and allows a one-notch uplift from the 'BBB' IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 12.2% reflects the 'BBB+' WA FF of 26.1% and a WA RR of 58.4%. The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the resolution methods other than liquidation are unlikely; it also takes into account that the senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted assets and that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive jurisdiction. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Montepio The 'BBB' rating of the OH issued by Montepio is based on Montepio's IDR of 'BB', an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 35% OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 19.5% 'BBB' BE OC, down from 26% previously. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on Montepio's IDR. The change in the BE OC is driven by the reduction in the refinancing spread assumptions as well as on the WAFF for the cover pool which reflects Fitch's updated assumptions on the Portuguese mortgage loans. The 35% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly investor report (September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% of the covered bonds assumed to default and allows a three-notch uplift from the 'BB' IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 6.7% reflects the 'BBB' WA FF of 25.1% and a WA RR of 75.1%. The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the resolution methods other than liquidation are unlikely; it also takes into account that the senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted assets and that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive jurisdiction. RATING SENSITIVITIES - BPI The 'BBB+' rating of BPI's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if either of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB+' BE level of 25.5%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BBB-' because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating to one notch above the IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - CGD The 'BBB' rating of CGD's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB+' BE level of 18.5%. Fitch relies upon the 38.5% level of OC that the issuer intends to commit to in the quarterly investor report that will be published end of December; in the absence of a clear commitment the agency will review the rating of the programme on the basis of the 5.26% legal minimum OC. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 5.26%, the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BB+', because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current IDR. This rating sensitivity does not consider the potential downgrade of the IDR of CGD to the VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Totta The 'BBB+' rating of Totta's OH is sensitive to any movements of Totta's IDR. Additionally the 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below the 'BBB+' BE level of 10.5%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BBB', because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Montepio The 'BBB' rating of Montepio's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if either of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB-' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB' BE level of 19.5%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BB+', because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating at one-notch above the IDR. The Fitch BE OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the BE OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', dated 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC components. 