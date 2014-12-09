(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
four Portuguese
mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) programmes,
as follows:
Banco BPI S.A. (BPI; BB+/Negative/B; Viability Rating (VR): bb)
OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Breakeven (BE) overcollateralisation (OC) components: -7.8% cash
flow valuation,
8.4% credit loss, 37.2% asset disposal
Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD; BB+/Negative/B; VR: bb-)
OH affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
BE OC components: 1.5% cash flow valuation, 9.3% credit loss,
15.6% asset
disposal
Banco Santander Totta SA (Totta; BBB/Positive/F2; VR: bb+)
OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
BE OC components: -1.6% cash flow valuation, 12.2% credit loss,
6.0% asset
disposal
Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio; BB/Negative/B; VR: b+)
OH affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
BE OC components: -7.3% cash flow valuation, 6.7% credit loss,
32.0% asset
disposal
The rating actions follow a full review of the programmes and
the revision of
the BE level of OC for a given rating applying Fitch's updated
assumptions for
assessing the credit risk of Portuguese residential mortgage
loans (see
"Criteria Addendum: Portugal" dated 3 June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also lowered its stressed refinancing assumptions,
used to calculate
the net present value of future cash flows from Portuguese
residential
mortgages, to 500bps from 550bps at 'B'. The revised assumptions
reflect the
declining trend observed on spreads from secondary market
Portuguese residential
mortgage-backed securities and government bonds over the past
three to five
years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity
risk) for all
the programmes reflects Fitch's assessment of 'full
discontinuity' for the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where
the recourse of
the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool,
Fitch believes
that a successful sale of the cover assets would be unlikely
within the
extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the
documentation to
make timely payments on the covered bonds.
The asset disposal loss component is the greatest contributor to
the BE OC for
all the programmes except Totta, which has the lowest maturity
mismatches among
all the programmes. The high level of refinancing spreads that
Fitch assumes for
Portuguese residential mortgage loans drives the asset disposal
loss component.
The credit loss component for each programme reflects revised
asset assumptions.
Fitch has increased the quick sale adjustment to 50% from 40%
and lengthened the
recovery timing to six from four years for CGD and Totta, to
account for the
lack of recovery data from these issuers.
The cash flow valuation mainly leads to lower BE OC levels for a
given rating
driven by either hedged interest rate mismatches or limited open
interest
positions. The OH programmes of Montepio, BPI and Totta benefit
from hedging
structures.
Montepio has an asset swap in place with Royal Bank of Scotland
N.V. (The)
(A/Negative/F1), BPI has a fixed to floating swap with Barclays
Bank plc
(A/Stable/F1) on the EUR1bn series due 15 January 2015. Totta
entered into total
return swaps on all the series outstanding with Banco Santander
S.A.
(A-/Stable/F2).
The BE OC of CGD's OH is increased by the positive cash flow
valuation
component, which results from significant interest rates and
maturity
mismatches. 57% of the covered bonds are fixed rate and the
assets bear a
floating rate interest rate. In addition, the weighted average
(WA) life of the
assets is 14.2 years compared with 4.5 years for the OH.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BPI
The 'BBB+' rating of the OH issued by BPI is based on BPI's IDR
of 'BB+', an IDR
uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 32.5% OC that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
revised 25.5%
'BBB+' BE OC, down from 32.5%. The Negative Outlook on the
covered bonds' rating
mirrors that on BPI's IDR.
The change in the BE OC is driven by the reduction in
refinancing spreads
applied for Portuguese mortgage loans and the deleveraging in
the cover pool,
which is reflected in the WA recovery rates (RR).
The 32.5% OC which the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly
investor report
(as of September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 91% of the
covered bonds assumed to default and allows a three-notch uplift
from the 'BB+'
IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 8.4% reflects the 'BBB+' WA
frequency of
foreclosure (FF) of 26.1% and a WA RR of 70.3%.
The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the
resolution
methods other than liquidation are unlikely. It also takes into
account that the
senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total
adjusted assets and
that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive
jurisdiction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CGD
The 'BBB' rating on the OH issued by CGD is based on CGD's IDR
of 'BB+', an IDR
uplift of '1', a D-Cap of '0' and the 38.5% OC that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis (up from 20.5% previously), which provides more
protection than the
18.5% 'BBB' BE OC, lower than the previous 20.5%.
The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that
on CGD's IDR and
reflects that a potential downgrade of the IDR to the VR may not
be entirely
compensated by the IDR uplift of '1'.
The change in the BE OC reflects decreased refinancing spread
assumptions for
Portuguese mortgage loans.
The 38.5% OC that the issuer has communicated and which will be
disclosed in the
December 2014 report is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 71% on the
covered bonds assumed to default and allows a two-notch uplift
from the 'BB+'
IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 9.3% reflects the 'BBB+' WA
FF of 25.8% and
a WA RR of 67%.
Fitch has revised the IDR uplift for CGD's OH to '1' from '2' as
the agency
estimates that the sustainable level of wholesale senior
unsecured debt in the
medium term will be below the 5% of total adjusted assets
threshold; this is
based on the latest financial information available and Fitch's
forecasts.
However, Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other
than liquidation
contributes to the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the programme
of CGD based on
its large size in the domestic market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Totta
The 'BBB+' rating of the OH issued by Totta is based on Totta's
IDR of 'BBB', an
IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 15% OC that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
10.5% 'BBB+' BE
OC, down from 11% previously. The Positive Outlook on the
covered bonds' rating
mirrors that on Totta's IDR.
The slightly decrease in the BE OC reflects the revision
downwards of the
refinancing spread assumptions for Portuguese mortgage loans. In
this programme,
the effect is limited by the increase in the expected loss of
the cover pool,
mainly driven by the increase in the FF adjustment for
non-Portuguese borrowers
(see "Fitch Updates Portuguese Mortgage Assumptions; Limited
Rating Impact"
dated 3 June 2014 available at www.fitchratings.com).
The 15% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly
investor report
(September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least
51% of the
covered bonds assumed to default and allows a one-notch uplift
from the 'BBB'
IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 12.2% reflects the 'BBB+'
WA FF of 26.1%
and a WA RR of 58.4%.
The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the
resolution
methods other than liquidation are unlikely; it also takes into
account that the
senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total
adjusted assets and
that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive
jurisdiction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Montepio
The 'BBB' rating of the OH issued by Montepio is based on
Montepio's IDR of
'BB', an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' and the unchanged 35%
OC that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
19.5% 'BBB' BE OC, down from 26% previously. The Negative
Outlook on the covered
bonds' rating mirrors that on Montepio's IDR.
The change in the BE OC is driven by the reduction in the
refinancing spread
assumptions as well as on the WAFF for the cover pool which
reflects Fitch's
updated assumptions on the Portuguese mortgage loans.
The 35% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest quarterly
investor report
(September 2014) is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least
51% of the
covered bonds assumed to default and allows a three-notch uplift
from the 'BB'
IDR. The cover pool's credit loss of 6.7% reflects the 'BBB' WA
FF of 25.1% and
a WA RR of 75.1%.
The unchanged IDR uplift of '0' reflects Fitch's view that the
resolution
methods other than liquidation are unlikely; it also takes into
account that the
senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total
adjusted assets and
that Fitch does not consider Portugal a covered bond intensive
jurisdiction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BPI
The 'BBB+' rating of BPI's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade
if either of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BB' or
below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below
Fitch's 'BBB+' BE level of 25.5%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BBB-'
because this level
of OC would limit the covered bond rating to one notch above the
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - CGD
The 'BBB' rating of CGD's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BB' or
below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below
Fitch's 'BBB+' BE level of 18.5%.
Fitch relies upon the 38.5% level of OC that the issuer intends
to commit to in
the quarterly investor report that will be published end of
December; in the
absence of a clear commitment the agency will review the rating
of the programme
on the basis of the 5.26% legal minimum OC.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
5.26%, the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BB+',
because this level
of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current IDR.
This rating
sensitivity does not consider the potential downgrade of the IDR
of CGD to the
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Totta
The 'BBB+' rating of Totta's OH is sensitive to any movements of
Totta's IDR.
Additionally the 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade
if the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below the 'BBB+' BE
level of 10.5%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BBB',
because this level
of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current IDR, as
adjusted by the
IDR uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Montepio
The 'BBB' rating of Montepio's OH would be vulnerable to
downgrade if either of
the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BB-'
or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below
Fitch's 'BBB' BE level of 19.5%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
5.26% the covered bond rating would be downgraded to 'BB+',
because this level
of OC would limit the covered bond rating at one-notch above the
IDR.
The Fitch BE OC for the covered bond rating will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore
the BE OC to
maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC
components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, 'Criteria Addendum: Portugal -
Residential
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 3 June 2014,
'Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and
Covered Bonds'
dated 23 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Portugal - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.