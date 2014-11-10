(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de
Credito (Laboral
Kutxa) at 'BBB+', Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de
Credito (CRN)
at 'BBB+' and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de
Credito (CRS) at
'BBB'. The Outlooks on Laboral Kutxa and CRN are Stable. The
Outlook on CRS has
been revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the support-driven Long-term IDR of
Grupo Cooperativo
Cajamar (GCC) at 'BB' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'.
The Outlook is
Negative, reflecting Fitch's expectation that the probability
that the bank
would receive support from the Spanish state (BBB+/Stable), if
ever required, is
likely to decline within the next six months. Following the
reorganisation of
GCC group, Fitch has also assigned IDRs, a Support Rating (SR)
and a Support
Rating Floor (SRF) to Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.
(BCC), the new
central institution of the banking group, and withdrawn the SR
and SRF of Cajas
Rurales Unidas, SCC (CRU) the former central institution, which
now remains as
an ordinary member of the group.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Spanish
cooperative banks. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT (LABORAL KUTXA,
CRN AND CRS)
The Long-term IDRs of the three Spanish credit cooperatives are
driven by their
individual creditworthiness as reflected by their VRs.
The VRs of Laboral Kutxa and CRN reflect their low risk
appetites, which have
resulted in better than sector average asset quality indicators
(NPL ratios of
8.8% and 5% at end-1H14, respectively, vs the sector average of
13.4%). The
entities benefit from operating in the northern regions of
Spain, the Basque
Country and Navarra, where the economic environment has proven
more resilient
than the national average. Their VRs are also supported by sound
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratios of 13.4% and 15.6% at end-1H14
respectively, which combined
with strong leverage ratios and robust loan loss reserve
coverage, provide
reasonable buffers against stressed losses. Laboral Kutxa and
CRN also benefit
from growing deposit bases and ample liquidity buffers. However,
their VRs also
factor in their modest profitability and the pressure on
earnings from the low
interest rates environment and muted business volume growth.
CRS's Positive Outlook reflects asset quality stabilisation and
Fitch's
expectation that gross NPL inflows will decline while recoveries
accelerate in
4Q14 and 2015. CRS's VR factors in its sizeable loss absorption
buffers in the
form of loan impairment reserves (67% NPL reserve coverage at
end-1H14) and
robust capital ratios (FCC ratio of 18.8% at end-1H14). The VR
also considers
the difficult operating environment in Andalusia where CRS
operates. The weak
economic prospects in the region could undermine CRS's business
growth
opportunities and challenge earnings generation capacity. Like
its peers, CRS
benefits from a stable and growing deposit base and ample
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT (LABORAL KUTXA,
CRN AND CRS)
Should Spain's macroeconomic indicators improve, there is scope
for limited
upside rating potential for Laboral Kutxa and CRN. However, a
sovereign upgrade
would not automatically result in an upgrade of the banks'
ratings. An upgrade
of Laboral Kutxa's ratings would likely be contingent on further
improvements in
asset quality, particularly in managing down problematic real
estate assets, and
boosting profitability. An upgrade of CRN's ratings would be
contingent on a
sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improvement in core banking
profitability.
Any upside rating potential would only materialise if the banks'
capitalisation
and loss absorption buffers remained strong. While currently not
expected by
Fitch, potential drivers for a downgrade would include a
downgrade of Spain's
sovereign rating and marked asset quality deterioration, which
could put
significant pressure on earnings and capital.
Upward rating potential for CRS would arise from further
evidence of asset
quality improvements, earnings stabilisation largely supported
by interest rate
floors as well as its high capital ratios and loss absorption
buffers and sound
funding and liquidity. If improving asset quality trends derail
significantly,
the Outlook could be revised to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT (GCC)
GCC's IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt rating are driven by Fitch's
expectation
that if required, there remains a moderate probability of
support from the
Spanish state. The Support Ratings reflect GCC's regional
systemic importance to
Spain and drive the group's IDRs. Thus the latter are sensitive
to the same
considerations as the SR and SRF. Given the existence of a
mutual support
mechanism among all of GCC's group members, the IDRs of the
group apply to all
the entities of the group, including BCC and Cajas Rurales
Unidas (CRU).
GCC's credit fundamentals have improved. In particular, the
level of problem
assets has trended downwards since end-2013 while NPL reserve
coverage ratio has
strengthened to around 48.2% at end-3Q14 (43.6% at end-2013).
The realisation of
sizeable capital gains on the sale of assets, including the real
estate
management subsidiary, supported the group's additional
provisioning efforts and
internal capital generation in 3Q14. GCC's FCC was an adequate
10.69% at
end-1H14. In addition, by end-October 2014 the group had reduced
reliance on ECB
funding significantly after having repaid 80% of the LTRO
funding ahead of
maturity.
GCC's VR continues to reflect its weaker than sector average
asset quality
metrics and the vulnerability of its capital base to unreserved
problem assets
(over 1.5x FCC).
RATING SENSITIVITIES- VR (GCC)
GCC's VR could be upgraded if the bank continues to make
progress in managing
down problem assets while improving its loss absorption buffers,
including its
loan reserve coverage and capitalisation. Any improvement in
banking earnings
will also be rating positive. Conversely, a deterioration in any
of the above
trends or in its earnings generation capacity could lead to a
downgrade of its
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
(ALL)
GCC's, Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and CRS's SRs of '3' and SRFs of
'BB' reflect
Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of support for
the banks from
the Spanish authorities, if needed. This is because the banks'
regional
importance is considered strong. Fitch has also assigned a SR
and a SRF to BCC
because as the central institution of GCC, Fitch expects that
sovereign support
to the group, if ever required, would be channelled through BCC.
BCC's SR and
SRF mirror those of the group.
The SR and SRF of these entities are sensitive to a weakening of
the assumptions
around Spain's ability and propensity to provide timely support
to the banks. Of
these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in
implementing the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM).
Fitch expects to downgrade GCC's, BCC's, Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's
and CRS's SRs to
'5' and revise their SRFs to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. Timing will
be influenced
by progress made on bank resolution legislation.
The Negative Outlook on GCC reflects that a downward revision of
its SRF would
likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR and long-term
senior debt ratings
to the level of the bank's VR unless mitigating factors arise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by CRU is notched from GCC's VR (Fitch
has not assigned
a VR to CRU). The use of GCC's VR as the anchor rating is based
on Fitch's view
that under the group's mutual support mechanism GCC will at all
times ensure
that CRU is able to meet its payments on these instruments. In
accordance with
Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below GCC's
VR to reflect
below-average loss severity of this type of debt. The ratings of
the
subordinated debt are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that might
affect GCC's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
GCC (formerly Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
BCC
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'B'
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB'
CRU
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' and withdrawn
Senior unsecured ST debt: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B+'
Laboral Kutxa
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt LT: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured ST: affirmed at 'F2'
CRN
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
CRS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB' Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
