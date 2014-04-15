(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Finansbank A.S. and
Denizbank T.A.S. at
'BBB-' and of Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB) and ING Bank A.S.
(INGBT) at
'BBB'. The Outlook on Finansbank, TEB and ING is Stable. Fitch
has revised the
Outlook on Denizbank's Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable. At
the same time,
Fitch has downgraded Denizbank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+'
from 'bbb-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term foreign currency IDR of
Deniz Finansal
Kiralama A.S.'s (Deniz Leasing), Denizbank's wholly-owned
leasing subsidiary, at
'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The four banks are second-tier Turkish institutions, majority
owned by foreign
shareholders. In Fitch's opinion, all subsidiaries are
strategically important
to their parents. Parental support is factored into the ratings
of Denizbank,
TEB and INGBT, but not Finansbank due to the weak financial
profile of its
parent, National Bank of Greece (NBG; B-/Stable/b-).
Finansbank's IDRs are
driven by its intrinsic financial strength, as reflected by its
'bbb-' VR. The
IDRs of the remaining three banks are driven by potential
support from their
major shareholders: Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative/bbb) in the
case of
Denizbank; BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/a+) for TEB; and ING Bank N.V.
(A+/Negative/a)
for INGBT.
TEB's and INGBT's 'BBB' Long-term foreign currency IDRs are
capped at Turkey's
Country Ceiling. The 'BBB+' Long-term local currency IDRs also
take into account
country risks.
Deniz Leasing's IDRs and National Ratings are equalised with
those of Denizbank,
reflecting close integration and Fitch's view that this
subsidiary operates as
if it were a division of the bank, sharing systems, policies and
board members.
The 'AAA(tur)' National Ratings of TEB and INGBT reflect Fitch's
opinion that on
a relative scale, these issuers have some of the best credit
profiles in Turkey,
based on shareholder support. The National ratings assigned to
Finansbank and
Denizbank have been downgraded to 'AA+ (tur)' from 'AAA(tur)' to
reflect these
banks' lower ratings, relative to peers, on the international
scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
TEB's and INGBT's IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if there
were changes to
Turkey's Country Ceiling, although this is not expected at
present, given the
Stable Outlook on Turkey's sovereign ratings. The ratings could
also be
downgraded if there was a multi-notch downgrade of either BNPP
or ING Bank N.V.,
or a sharp reduction in parent commitment to their subsidiaries,
neither of
which is currently anticipated by Fitch.
The Long-term IDRs of Denizbank and Deniz Leasing could be
downgraded if
Sberbank's Long-term IDRs, currently on Negative Outlook, were
downgraded.
Finansbank's IDRs are sensitive to any change in the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The VRs of the four banks reflect their mid-sized and stable
franchises and
currently reasonable asset quality and performance metrics.
However, the ratings
also factor in risks relating to recent rapid credit growth and
gradual
seasoning of loan books in a tougher operating environment
characterised by
slower economic growth, higher interest rates, exchange rate
volatility and
political uncertainty.
The downgrade of Denizbank's VR reflects the erosion of the
bank's capital
ratios, which are now significantly lower than peers', more
rapid recent and
targeted loan growth and somewhat higher borrower
concentrations. Sberbank has
been supportive of growth, providing regular injections of
subordinated debt.
Nevertheless, rapid growth has placed some strain on leverage
and the bank's
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio has fallen to 8%, while the
regulatory capital
ratio is only just above 12%, below the sector average of 15.3%
at end-2013.
Asset quality indicators are holding up well but there is
significant
concentration risk in the bank's recently expanded loan book,
with the top five
exposures representing around 100% of FCC. Positively, earning
capabilities are
reasonable and the bank's ability to absorb potential credit
losses through
income is strong. The loan to deposit ratio is a reasonable
112%.
INGBT's 'bb+' VR is one notch lower than Finansbank and TEB's
VRs. This mainly
reflects the bank's weaker earnings profile and a funding
structure still
heavily dependent on its parent. INGBT's franchise also lags
that of its peers,
with a deposit share of around 1.7%, lower than Denizbank
(3.7%), TEB (3.7%) and
Finansbank (4.2%). At the same time, asset quality has been
sound to date.
Finansbank's 'bbb-' VR reflects its relatively high capital
adequacy ratios,
supported by greater earnings generation given the bank's
traditional focus on
higher margin retail and SME business. Loan quality indicators
are weaker than
at more corporate-focused peers, but loan loss reserve coverage
is sound. Higher
impairment charges over the past two years have eroded a greater
proportion of
pre-impairment operating profit, but have so far been
comfortably absorbed by
the bank's higher margins. Finansbank's decision to slow loan
growth in 2014 is
viewed positively by Fitch. Finansbank's VR also reflects
Fitch's view that
contagion risks from its 95% ownership by NBG are low.
TEB's 'bbb-' VR is supported by its more moderate risk appetite
and overall
sound financial metrics, while management systems benefit from
input from BNP
Paribas. Asset quality ratios have proved robust to date,
profitability has been
reasonable and capitalisation is satisfactory relative to the
bank's risk
appetite.
Impaired loans were moderate at TEB (2.3%), INGBT (2.2%) and
Denizbank (2.9%) at
end-2013, but higher at Finansbank (6.5%), reflecting the
latter's greater
exposure to the retail and SME segments. Restructured loans are
rising,
representing around 2.5% of total loans at the four banks,
except for INGBT
(0.8%). However, restructured loans classified in the watch
category were more
moderate, ranging from 0.4% at INGBT and 0.6% at TEB, to 1.5%
and 1.4% at
Denizbank and Finansbank, respectively. Loan loss cover is
highest at INGBT,
followed by TEB and Finansbank, with specific and general
reserves covering
106%, 95% and 90% of impaired and watch-list restructured loans,
which is
positive. Coverage at Denizbank is lower (77%).
Funding at each of the banks is sourced primarily from customer
deposits.
However, wholesale funding is becoming more significant.
Loans/deposit ratios
were all in excess of 100% at end-2013, reaching a high 167% at
INGBT, around
120% for Finansbank and TEB, and a somewhat lower 112% at
Denizbank. All parents
have provided subordinated debt to subsidiaries to support
regulatory capital
and growth, although this is not considered part of FCC.
Capital ratios have weakened. FCC represented 12.6% of
Finansbank's
risk-weighted assets at end-2013, but a lower 10% at TEB and 8%
at Denizbank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
There is limited potential for an upgrade of VRs in the
foreseeable future. This
primarily reflects the anticipated difficult operating
environment in Turkey
during the remainder of 2014 and the already relatively high
level of the
ratings.
Downward pressure on VRs could arise in case of increased loan
impairment,
especially in unsecured retail/SME portfolios and foreign
currency loans
extended to unhedged corporates, in particular if this results
in a reduction in
capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
Finansbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'
with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)';
Stable Outlook
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Denizbank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating (Denizbank only): downgraded to 'bb+' from
'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA (tur)';
Outlook Negative
Turk Ekonomi Bankasi:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ING Bank Turkey:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
