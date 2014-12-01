(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Bahrain's (NBB) and BBK B.S.C.'s (BBK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Arab Banking Corporation's (ABC) IDR at 'BBB-'; Ahli United Bank B.S.C.'s (AUB) IDR at 'BBB+' and Gulf International Bank's (GIB) at 'A'. The Outlooks on all the banks' Long-term IDRs are Stable. At the same time Fitch has upgraded BBK's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. All other Bahraini banks' VRs have been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of Bahraini banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS BBK's, AUB's and GIB's IDRs are support-driven. BBK's IDR, Support Rating and SRF are driven by support from the Bahraini sovereign (BBB/Stable). Fitch's view of support for BBK is based on its systemic importance as a major retail and corporate bank in Bahrain, and the Bahraini authorities' high propensity to support domestic commercial banks. BBK is 32% owned by the Bahraini government, which also supports Fitch's view on sovereign support. Although the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) regulates all licenced banks in Bahrain, Fitch does not factor any Bahraini sovereign support in the ratings of the wholesale banks, GIB and ABC. AUB's IDR and Support Rating reflect the high probability of institutional support from its core shareholder, the Public Institute for Social Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds a 17.8% stake. The very strong links between PIfSS and AUB date back to before the creation of AUB, and include PIfSS's strong interest as shareholder in both AUB and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (12.2% stake). However, support from PIfSS is constrained by Bahrain's Country Ceiling (BBB+) and the Stable Outlook reflects that on the Bahraini sovereign ratings. GIB's IDR and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of support from the bank's longstanding majority shareholder, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (AA/Stable; 97.2% stake), despite the bank being licenced and headquartered in Bahrain. Our view of support is driven to a large degree by the bank's ownership and a strong track record of support, which has been clearly demonstrated in the past, and is the main reason GIB's IDR and SRF are above those of all but the largest Saudi banks. The ratings are not constrained by the Bahrain Country Ceiling, reflecting that the majority of GIB's assets and liabilities are outside of Bahrain, and would not be subject to Bahraini convertibility risks in Fitch's view. NBB's and ABC's Long-term IDRs are driven by their respective VRs. In the case of NBB, the Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of sovereign support from the Bahraini authorities, if required. This view is based on NBB's leading domestic franchise and its significant Bahraini government ownership (45%). ABC's Support Rating is driven by potential institutional support from its founding shareholders, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) and the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA). While support from the CBL is difficult to assess, Fitch expects some support from the KIA. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS BBK's IDR, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support, as reflected in Bahrain's sovereign rating, or reduced propensity to support the largest Bahraini banks. However, an upgrade of Bahrain's rating would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of BBK's ratings. NBB's IDR is driven by its VR and would not necessarily change as a result of a change in the Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support, although the SRF would. However given NBB's domestic focus, Bahrain's sovereign rating would likely constrain NBB's VR. In case of a VR downgrade, the IDR would be support driven and sensitive to changes in the SRF. AUB's IDR and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of PIfSS's ability or propensity to provide support or to changes in Bahrain's Country Ceiling. An upward revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling would lead to an upgrade of AUB's Long-term IDR by one notch. The IDRs would be downgraded if Bahrain's Country Ceiling was revised downwards or if Fitch believes that PIfSS's ability or willingness to support has diminished. GIB's IDR and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's expectation of Saudi Arabia's propensity to support the bank, or a downward revision of the SRFs of Saudi Arabia's banks. As GIB's IDRs are not constrained by the Bahrain Country Ceiling, its IDR is not sensitive to negative rating action on the Bahraini sovereign. ABC's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's view on the ability or willingness of CBL and KIA to provide institutional support, as needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS The economic environment in Bahrain is gradually recovering from the financial crisis and Bahrain's own issues arising from Arab Spring type unrest in 2011. The outlook for Bahrain and the wider GCC region is generally benign, which should be supportive of growth in Bahrain. Large infrastructure projects (including those financed by other GCC states) are likely to emerge as a key driver of economic activity and of increased lending opportunities for domestic banks in the years ahead. However, Bahrain is among the most vulnerable in the GCC to a reduction in oil prices and there are downside risks to the economy in the event of a further and protracted reduction. The loan books of each of the Fitch-rated Bahraini banks have different geographic risk profiles as a result of their different business models and strategies. As wholesale banks, ABC and GIB have very limited exposure to Bahrain, despite being headquartered there. The domestic retail banks (BBK and NBB) have a more significant presence in the domestic market, and so are generally more constrained by the local operating environment. AUB is geographically diversified, with significant operations in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Middle East and the UK, with Bahrain on-shore operations contributing less than 13% of AUB's profit. The upgrade of BBK's VR is a result of improvement in both capital and asset quality metrics since Fitch's last review of the bank. These metrics are now closer to more highly rated peers. BBK's VR is also supported by its satisfactory and fairly resilient financial performance, despite the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain. Its well-established franchise and satisfactory funding and liquidity indicators are important rating drivers. The VR also considers the bank's concentrated loan book and its dependence on the undiversified Bahraini market. AUB's VR reflects the bank's diversified franchise, with operations across the GCC, specifically in Kuwait, its sound asset quality despite its exposure to higher risk MENA markets such as Egypt and its solid operating profitability. Asset quality metrics compare well with peers. The VR also takes into account loan book concentrations, somewhat mitigated at group level by geographic and sector diversification. The rating also reflects capitalisation ratios that although adequate, are low compared with domestic and regional peers. ABC's VR reflects the bank's geographic diversification; in particular, ABC's Brazilian subsidiary, Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (BABC: BBB-/Stable), which remains a significant contributor to the group's overall profitability. This provides the bank with diversified earnings but could also expose the bank to risks outside of its home market. The rating also takes into account ABC's strong capitalisation, while also considering concentrations on both sides of the bank's balance sheet (although lending concentrations are lower than those of peers) and its exposure to volatile markets in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region, although many of these markets are showing signs of improvement. GIB's VR reflects the bank's comfortable liquidity and solid capitalisation and its somewhat more conservative risk appetite than domestic peers in Fitch's view. It also factors in GIB's subdued operating profitability and the execution risks of expanding into retail banking in Saudi Arabia, although Fitch expects GIB will maintain a conservative risk appetite. NBB's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation which we expect to remain a strength despite some expected weakening in the event of future asset growth. The rating also reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, consistent and strong profitability, generally healthy asset quality despite a high headline impaired loan ratio, and sound liquidity. They also consider NBB's reliance on a small and competitive domestic environment and high concentrations in both loans and deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS AUB's VR is sensitive to asset quality or liquidity deteriorations or if its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio is severely eroded. Upside potential is currently limited, considering concentration in the loan book as well as the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the Middle East, notably Egypt. ABC's ratings are sensitive to the on-going political uncertainty in Libya, and the risk of an escalation of political and social unrest in any of its markets (Bahrain, Brazil, MENA generally). A material deterioration in the profitability and asset quality of ABC's Brazilian subsidiary could also have a negative impact on the ratings, in light of its significance to the group's profitability. Upside potential for ABC's ratings could arise from stronger profitability and measured progress in the bank's strategy to expand its regional franchise. Downside risk to BBK's VR could arise if the socio-political or economic climate in Bahrain materially deteriorates or if asset quality or capitalisation considerably weakens from current levels. Downside risk to GIB's VR could arise from a prolonged delay in the new retail strategy becoming profitable or negative developments eroding the bank's healthy capital buffer. These could come, for example, from uncontrolled loan growth, a spike in NPLs or rapid expansion into new international investments, none of which are in Fitch's base-case assumptions. An upgrade would likely result from improved profitability metrics and tangible evidence that the new expansion strategy is successfully gaining traction. Upside potential for NBB's VR is somewhat limited at present because of the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain, while downside risk might arise from further deterioration in NBB's asset quality, or a worsening of the Bahraini economy. A significant reduction in capital would also be ratings negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt of AUB, BBK and GIB are rated one notch below the banks' respective Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view that institutional support (AUB and GIB) and sovereign support (BBK) would flow through to all senior and to currently outstanding subordinated debt issuance, even though, as per Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt would typically be notched down from the VR. ABC's subordinated debt is notched down from its Long-term IDR, although this is driven by its VR. The one notch reflects loss severity relative to average recoveries. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect each of the bank's Long-term IDRs. In addition, AUB's, BBK's and GIB's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions relating to support in the Gulf for bank subordinated debt. The rating actions are as follows: AUB: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' ABC: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' BBK: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-' GIB: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' NBB: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' 