MOSCOW/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the foreign
currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Belarusbank
(BBK),
Belinvestbank (BIB), BPS-Sberbank (BPS), Belgazprombank (BGPB)
and Bank BelVEB
(BelVEB) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long-term IDRs with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's base case expectation that Belarus will be able to avoid
a full blown
macroeconomic and banking crisis over the rating Outlook horizon
(12 to 18
months). At the same time, downside risks for the banks' ratings
remain
significant, given structural weakness in the economy and
pressures on external
finances.
Belarus's current account deficit (CAD) increased to about 9.5%
of GDP in 1H13
(2012: 2.7%), largely due to weaker Russian demand for exports.
The CAD has
resulted in further pressure on FX reserves (down by USD2.1bn in
10M13 to
USD6.8bn) and the exchange rate (down by 10% year-to-date).
Weaker exports,
coupled with relatively high interest rates, have resulted in a
slowdown in
economic growth (1.1% yoy in 10M13 compared to 1.5% in 2012)
notwithstanding
still rapid nominal credit growth (25% in 10M13).
Weaker demand, rising inventories and the high cost of credit
have resulted in
weaker credit metrics at many large companies, suggesting
potential future
deterioration of banks' loan quality (although this has yet to
be reflected in
reported metrics). Tighter monetary policy and supervision have
also resulted in
limited local currency liquidity in the banking system and
reduced capital
cushions, respectively (the latter primarily due to the higher
150% risk
weightings on FX loans).
At the same time, Fitch notes that Belarus passed a quite
extreme stress test in
2011 while avoiding a sovereign default, and the now more
flexible exchange rate
should result in a somewhat greater ability to absorb future
external financial
shocks.
The Long-term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of
BBK and BIB
reflect the high propensity of the Belarusian authorities to
support the banks,
in case of need. This view is driven by the banks' high systemic
importance,
policy roles and the track record of support to date, albeit
each of these
factors is somewhat more pronounced in respect to BBK.
BBK accounted for a large 41% and 47%, respectively, of system
assets and
deposits at end-3Q13, and its loan book largely comprises
lending under state
programmes, which are ultimately funded by the government. BIB's
assets and
deposits accounted for 6% and 8% respectively, of system totals
at end-3Q13.
State programmes accounted for 24% of end-3Q13 loans, one-third
of which was
funded by the government. BIB expects a BYR600bn equity
injection in 1Q14 (equal
to 25% of end-3Q13 IFRS equity) to support its regulatory
capital ratio, which
had fallen to 10.3% at end-10M13.
The Long-term IDRs of BPS (owned by Sberbank of Russia;
BBB/Stable), BGPB (OAO
Gazprom, BBB/Stable, and Gazprombank, BBB-/Stable) and BelVEB
(Vnesheconombank,
BBB/Stable) are underpinned by what Fitch views as the high
propensity of their
Russian owners to provide support if needed. This view is
supported by Russia's
proximity to the Belarusian market, the low cost of any support
required and the
track records of support to date. However, the ratings are
constrained at 'B-'
by the quite high risk of transfer and convertibility
restrictions being imposed
in case of sovereign stress, which could limit the banks'
ability to utilise
support from their shareholders to service their obligations.
BelVEB and BGPB have already received parental support in the
form of equity
injections and subordinated loans in 2011 and 2012. BelVEB's FCC
ratio was 11.3%
at end-3Q13 and BGPB's FCC ratio was a reasonable 16%. BPS's FCC
ratio was a
moderate 10.2% at end-3Q13, although the bank is expecting a
small equity
injection by end-2013, and Sberbank is also supporting
capitalisation by sharing
risks on the bank's loan book.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The VRs of the five banks remain closely correlated with the
sovereign credit
profile due to (i) the likelihood that any further deterioration
of the
sovereign's financial position would have a sharply negative
impact on the
broader economy; (ii) the economy's high state ownership, and
the dependence of
many borrowers on government support; and (iii) the banks' high
direct exposure
to the sovereign resulting from holdings of government debt and
FX swaps with
the National Bank of Belarus.
Banks' regulatory capital ratios have weakened significantly as
a result of the
higher risk weights introduced in 4Q13. BPS and BIB's ratios had
fallen close to
the 10% minimum at end-10M13, while BGPB and BelVEB's ratios
were somewhat
higher (12.8% and 11.5%, respectively), and BBK's was a more
solid 19% following
a large 4Q11 equity injection. Fitch views each of the banks'
capital positions
as vulnerable, given potential weaknesses in asset quality.
Non-performing loan ratios (exposures overdue over than 90 days)
were in low
single digits at each of the banks at end-9M13, although in
Fitch's view, this
does not reflect underlying lending risks. This view is
supported by structural
weaknesses in the economy, recent rapid loan growth coupled with
the decrease in
exports, high FX lending, loan restructuring and the long
tenors, and interest
rate subsidies on many loans, which may help to conceal
impairment. However,
still positive economic growth and state support for the public
sector should
help to limit asset quality deterioration in the near term.
Belarusian banks reported stable profits in 2013 due to the
stabilisation of
interest margins and the reduced negative impact in IFRS
accounts of
hyperinflation adjustments. Most banks have channelled a sizable
proportion of
pre-impairment profit into reserves.
Customer funding remains the core funding source as deposits
grew gradually
throughout 2013, supporting banks' liquidity. However, high
interest rates and
an increase in mandatory reserves caused a marked tightening of
local currency
liquidity in 2H13, also reducing credit growth. Third-party
foreign debt remains
low, meaning refinancing risk is manageable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the five banks IDRs are likely to be linked to
changes in the
sovereign credit profile. A further weakening of the sovereign
could indicate a
reduced ability to support BBK and BIB, and greater risk of
transfer and
convertibility restrictions being introduced, which could result
in downward
pressure on each of the banks' IDRs.
The banks' VRs could be downgraded if their financial profiles
deteriorate
considerably as a result of marked asset quality deterioration
and capital
erosion, without support being made available.
The potential for positive rating actions on either the IDRs or
VRs is limited
in the near term, given weaknesses in the economy and external
finances.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK and BIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
BPS-Sberbank, BGPB, BelVEB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 (495) 956 70 65
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 (495) 956 70 63
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 (495) 956 24 08
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
