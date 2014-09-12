(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of five
Malaysian banks: Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Hong Leong
Bank Berhad
(HLBB), AmBank (M) Berhad (AmBank), AmInvestment Bank Berhad
(AmInvestment) and
Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM). Fitch has
concurrently withdrawn
all the ratings of AmBank and AmInvestment, and the long-term
deposit ratings of
Maybank and HLBB.
The ratings on AmBank and AmInvestment have been withdrawn for
commercial
reasons. The long-term deposit ratings on Maybank and HLBB have
been withdrawn
as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating
coverage.
The Malaysian banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs)
reflect Fitch's view that their intrinsic risk profiles are
likely to remain
steady amid broadly supportive economic conditions, although the
sustained rise
in household leverage and softening regional growth may present
some risk to the
sector.
The high and rising household debt as well as sustained public
sector deficits
and growing Federal government debt were behind the Negative
Outlook on
Malaysia's sovereign ratings (A-/Negative). The sovereign
ratings were affirmed
on Negative Outlook in July 2014.
The government's prudential measures implemented over the past
few years have
begun to slow household credit and property price growth. In
Fitch's view, this
is a healthy adjustment to a more sustainable growth trend for
the banking
sector. There is a risk that banking sector credit costs may
rise as this
process occurs, particularly if the pace of adjustment curtails
legitimate
household borrowing or triggers a macroeconomic deterioration.
However, Fitch
believes that the risk of this occurring is modest given the
strong economic
conditions and the banks' reasonable loss-absorption buffers.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs of Maybank, HLBB and AmBank
Maybank's IDR and VR at 'A-' and 'a-', respectively, are
supported by its
market-leading domestic franchise and reasonable credit profile,
in particular
its healthy and rising capitalisation, stable funding base and
steady
performance through credit cycles. However, its ratings remain
on Negative
Outlook, in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign
ratings. Any
negative developments arising from the sovereign's weakening
risk profile may
affect the bank's credit strength and ratings - which are the
highest of the
Malaysian banks rated by Fitch. This is due to the close
connection between the
financial health of the bank and that of the Malaysian
government and economy.
There is a risk of higher credit costs as Malaysia transitions
from a period of
high credit growth and rapid property price appreciation.
Nonetheless, Fitch
believes that the potential rise in delinquencies and impairment
costs are
likely to be manageable for Maybank due to its satisfactory
asset quality
history, well-diversified loan portfolio and prudent domestic
regulatory
conditions. Its earnings and loan loss reserve buffers are
likely to remain
adequate to keep capital impairment risks low under most
scenarios.
HLBB's IDR and VR at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' on Stable Outlook are
underpinned by its
relatively low risk appetite, sound financial profile and
reasonable franchise.
The conservative risk management has kept its capitalisation,
loan quality and
loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) better than the industry average.
HLBB's plan for
regional expansion is likely to be executed in a disciplined
manner although its
risk appetite might increase slightly. HLBB has much smaller
overseas exposure
compared with its local peers and its loan book growth has been
below the
industry average.
AmBank's IDR of 'BBB' is driven by its VR. The affirmation of
the ratings with a
Stable Outlook, reflect the bank's steady earnings generation,
healthy asset
quality and satisfactory franchise of the broader banking group,
AMMB Holdings
Berhad (AMMB). The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations
that the bank's
funding and capital will strengthen and its loan book will be
better diversified
over the medium-term. Underlying profitability is likely to be
maintained in the
near term as system-wide margin compression and slower loan
growth could be
partly offset by potential non-interest income growth,
particularly from fee
income, and its insurance and credit card businesses. Asset
quality is likely to
be manageable, supported by AmBank's selective growth in the
low-risk corporate
and profitable risk-adjusted retail segments as well as
enhancements to risk
management.
The agency believes that AmBank's core capitalisation would
increase only
gradually, given the likely need to meet shareholders' dividend
expectations,
and the gradual phasing in of Basel III capital rules. At
end-June 2014,
AmBank's core Tier 1 capital ratio was around 10% (below its
domestic rated
peers) but is satisfactory for its rating level. Its LDR of
95%-100% remains
higher than that of the other domestic rated banks. AMMB has
been raising
long-term wholesale borrowings domestically to supplement its
funding base. This
helps to improve funding diversity and stability and addresses
some asset
liability maturity mismatches. Including these funds, the
adjusted ratio would
be around 90%, which is within the bank's targeted levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs of Maybank, HLBB and AmBank
Maybank's ratings are sensitive to the sovereign's credit
profile and to changes
in the operating environment, particularly household leverage
and property
prices. These issues are less pressing for HLBB, which is rated
lower than the
sovereign at 'BBB+', although its ratings may also be affected
by a sovereign
downgrade. There is likely to be limited rating upside for all
banks in light of
the Negative Outlook on the sovereign ratings.
Negative rating actions on the Malaysia banks could result from
aggressive
expansion, event risks, destabilising financial-sector
imbalances (such as
excessive household leverage) and/or volatile macroeconomic
conditions. However,
Fitch views these risks to be moderate in the near term, in view
of the banks'
satisfactory record through business cycles and the pre-emptive
macro-prudential
measures implemented by the regulator over the past few years.
Rating sensitivities for AmBank are no longer relevant given the
ratings have
been withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AMINVESTMENT'S IDRs
AmInvestment's IDRs and Outlook are the same as those of its
sister commercial
bank, AmBank, as they operate under a universal banking model
with close
operational links and a common franchise. Both entities are
owned by AMMB, which
is 24%-owned by the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group
Limited
(AA-/Stable). AmInvestment focuses on investment banking and
stockbroking, and
is hence core to the universal banking model of AMMB, despite it
being a
separate legal entity.
Rating sensitivities for AmInvestment are no longer relevant
given the ratings
have been withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SRs) AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRFs) of Maybank, HLBB, AmBank and AmInvestment
The SRs and SRFs of the four Malaysian banks are premised on
Fitch's view of the
probability of extraordinary state support available to each
bank, if needed.
The ratings also take into account the agency's Negative Outlook
on the
Malaysian sovereign, which highlights the potential weakening in
the
government's ability to extend timely support.
Fitch believes that Maybank is of high systemic importance in
Malaysia due to
its large domestic deposit base (around 18% of system-wide
deposits) and
indirect state ownership via various state-owned funds. This is
reflected in the
bank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB'.
HLBB's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic
importance as the
fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 8% of banking
sector's deposits.
Meanwhile, AmBank and AmInvestment have the same SRs of '3' and
SRFs of 'BB+',
driven by their collective systemic importance as part of the
sixth-largest
banking group, with indirect state ownership via the Employees
Provident Fund.
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary
support would
affect the SRs and SRFs. This could arise from a change in the
sovereign
ratings. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in
the
government's propensity to extend timely support. One
development that could
lead to this adverse outcome, for instance, is global
initiatives to reduce
implicit state support available to banks, although Fitch views
this to be a
longer-term risk for Malaysia.
Rating sensitivities for AmBank and AmInvestment are no longer
relevant given
the ratings have been withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES AND DEPOSITS
The senior notes of Maybank and HLBB are rated at the same level
as their
respective Long-Term IDRs. This is because the senior notes
constitute direct,
unconditional and unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank
equally with all
their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any change
in the IDRs
would affect these issue ratings.
The deposits ratings of Maybank, HLBB, AmBank and AmInvestment
are one notch
above the Malaysian banks' Long-Term IDRs to reflect Malaysia's
depositor
preference regime, where depositors would rank above senior
unsecured creditors
in a liquidation scenario. Rating sensitivities for the deposit
ratings are no
longer relevant as the ratings have been withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED NOTES AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Maybank's Basel II-compliant subordinated notes are rated one
notch below the VR
to reflect their subordinated status relative to senior
unsecured creditors and
the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism.
Maybank's and
AmBank's Basel II-compliant hybrid ratings are four notches
below their
respective VRs, reflecting the presence of subordination and
going-concern
loss-absorption mechanisms.
The ratings of these securities are sensitive to changes in the
VR. Rating
sensitivities for AmBank are no longer relevant given the rating
has been
withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - MEXIM
MEXIM's IDR, SRF and senior debt ratings are at 'A-' and
equalised with that of
the Malaysian sovereign. This reflects Fitch's belief of an
extremely high
probability of extraordinary state support being available to
MEXIM, if
necessary. This expectation also drives the Support Rating of
'1'.
MEXIM's modest size in proportion to Malaysia's GDP and the
domestic banking
sector implies that the sovereign is likely to have the ability
to support the
bank in times of need. MEXIM is a developmental financial
institution that is
wholly-owned by the government and fulfills a unique policy role
to support and
develop domestic companies in the export industry, an area of
strategic
importance to Malaysia's economic development. State support has
been
demonstrated in the past in the form of common equity and
government funding
assistance.
The Negative Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the
Negative Outlook on
the Malaysian sovereign ratings.
Any changes to MEXIM's ratings would be tied to shifts in the
sovereign's
creditworthiness and ratings, and to any perceived weakening in
the sovereign's
propensity to support the bank.
MEXIM's ratings may be notched downwards from the sovereign's
ratings, if Fitch
believes that the sovereign's propensity to support the bank has
weakened.
However, this is not expected to occur in the near to medium
term.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
Malayan Banking Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
- Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A' and withdrawn
- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'
- Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+'
Hong Leong Bank Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn
- Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
AmBank (M) Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB' and
withdrawn; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' and withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '3' and withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn
- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+' and withdrawn
- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities (USD200m Variable
Rate Callable
Perpetual Preference Shares) affirmed at 'BB-' and withdrawn
AmInvestment Bank Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB' and
withdrawn; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '3' and withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn
- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+' and withdrawn
Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Maybank)
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Primary Analyst (HLBB)
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Primary Analyst (AmBank, AmInvestment Bank and MEXIM)
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+ 65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
