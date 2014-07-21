(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Muscat's
(BM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and the IDRs of National
Bank of Oman (NBO),
Bank Dhofar (BD) and Ahli Bank SAOG (ABO) at 'BBB+', based on
support from the
Omani sovereign. HSBC Bank Oman's (HBON) IDR has been affirmed
at 'A+' based on
support from its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC;
AA-/Stable). The
Outlooks on all the banks' Long-term IDRs are Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded NBO's and ABO's Viability
Ratings (VR) to
'bbb-' from 'bb+', and BD's VR to 'bb+' from 'bb'. Fitch has
affirmed BM's VR at
'bbb' and HBON's at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The upgrades of NBO's, ABO's and BD's VRs are a result of the
banks' resilient
performance, with generally sound asset quality and capital,
which are now
closer to more highly rated peers'.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Omani banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
BM, NBO, BD and ABO's IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support
Rating Floors
(SRFs) reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high
probability of support
from the Omani authorities in case of need, reflecting Oman's
strong ability to
provide support to the banking system, combined with our belief
that there would
be a high willingness to do so. Fitch makes a distinction
between BM's SRF and
that of the other banks in Oman, because of BM's dominant role
in the sector,
and its greater systemic importance.
HBON's IDRs and SR are driven by Fitch's expectation of an
extremely high
probability of support available to the bank from HSBC. Fitch
considers HBON to
be a strategically important subsidiary of HSBC, given its
importance to the
group's regional strategy and franchise. Fitch does not consider
it to be a core
subsidiary as HSBC does not have full ownership of the bank
(although it does
have board and management control) and because of HBON's small
size relative to
other core HSBC subsidiaries globally. HBON's Long-term IDR is
notched down once
from HSBC's Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
BM, NBO, BD and ABO's IDRs, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around the Omani authorities' propensity or ability
to provide
timely support to the banking sector. At present Fitch considers
the likelihood
of any change to be small.
HBON's Long-term IDR is based on support from HSBC, if required,
and is
therefore sensitive to any change in HSBC's ability, as
reflected in its
ratings, or willingness to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Omani banks' VRs benefit from a stable operating environment,
with the
government's capital investment programme driving solid GDP
growth and creating
lending opportunities for domestic banks. Bank regulation and
oversight is
strong in Oman, which is partly mitigating concentration risks
on the banks'
balance sheets. However, the economy is still almost wholly
dependent on oil,
providing limited diversification.
BM's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Oman, which supports
its ability to
generate healthy operating profits, and within the context of
the operating
environment, resilient asset quality and sound capitalisation.
It also takes
into account fairly high concentrations on both sides of the
balance sheet.
NBO's VR is constrained by its capitalisation, which given high
loan
concentrations, is only adequate, in Fitch's view. The VR also
factors in the
bank's sound asset quality, despite a slight increase in
impaired loans during
2013, and a deposit funded loan book. Profitability is somewhat
low compared
with the bank's domestic peers.
HBON's VR reflects its still weak asset quality (the weakest of
all Fitch-rated
banks in Oman), due to legacy impaired loans resulting from the
2012 merger with
Oman International Bank. The VR also takes into account HBON's
sound
capitalisation and the ample funding and liquidity Fitch expects
are available
from HSBC.
BD's VR reflects its limited franchise, and acceptable
capitalisation. This is
partly offset by its deposit funded loan book and a fairly low
risk appetite,
which is reflected in healthy asset quality, despite high
lending
concentrations.
ABO's VR reflects the bank's just adequate capitalisation, in
light of lending
concentrations, and comparatively small franchise in Oman.
However, as part of
Ahli United Bank group it benefits from being part of a wider
regional network.
The VR also takes into account the bank's relatively
concentrated funding, which
is mitigated by consistent profitability and sound asset
quality, which compares
well with peers'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
BM's VR is the highest in Oman and is constrained by the
operating environment.
An upgrade would require continued improvement in the Omani
economy including
continued diversification and private sector growth. A downgrade
of the VR would
most likely be a result of a significant weakening of capital,
or material
worsening of asset quality.
Further weakening of NBO's capitalisation or significant
worsening of asset
quality could put pressure on the VR. An upgrade of the VR would
require a
significant strengthening of the bank's franchise.
HBON's VR is sensitive to any material deterioration of asset
quality, although
this is not Fitch's expectation. HBON's VR could be upgraded if
the bank's asset
quality improves combined with strengthened profitability.
Further upgrades to BD's VR could arise if the bank
significantly strengthens
its franchise in Oman. Downward pressure would most likely be a
result of
weakening capital or worsening asset quality.
ABO's capitalisation is just adequate given the high loan book
concentration and
the VR is sensitive to any capital deterioration, or significant
worsening of
asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Muscat
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
HSBC Bank Oman
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Bank Dhofar
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Bank of Oman
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ahli Bank SAOG
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Local currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Local currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (BM, NBO, BD, HBON)
Patrick Breen
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1645
Secondary Analyst (ABO)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
