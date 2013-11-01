(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of five Tunisian issuers.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Tunisia's rating and Country Ceiling
to 'BB-'/Negative and to 'BB', respectively, from 'BB+'/Negative and 'BBB-' (see
"Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to 'BB-', Outlook Negative"; dated 30 October 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent recalibration of the Tunisian National
Rating Scale.
The companies and their ratings are as follows:
Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activites Petrolieres (ETAP): National Long-term rating
affirmed at 'AA-(tun)' ; Outlook Negative, National Short-term rating affirmed
at 'F1+(tun)'.
Please see 'Fitch Affirms ETAP at 'AA-(tun)', Outlook Negative' dated 8 April
2013 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities
Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG): National Long-term rating affirmed at
'A+(tun)'; Outlook Negative; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(tun)'.
Please see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Tunisia's CPG & GCT to Negative' dated 6
November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities
Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT): National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(tun)';
Outlook Negative; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(tun)'.
Please see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Tunisia's CPG & GCT to Negative' dated 6
November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating
Sensitivities
Societe des Ciments d'Enfidha (SCE): National Long-term rating affirmed at
'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3(tun)'.
Please see 'Fitch Affirms SCE at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable 'dated 16 Octobre
2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities
Servicom: National Long-term and Short-term ratings affirmed at 'B(tun)';
Outlook Stable.
Please see 'Fitch Rates Servicom B(tun); Outlook Stable' dated 7 September 2012
at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities