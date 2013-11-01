(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of five Tunisian issuers.

The rating actions follow the downgrade of Tunisia's rating and Country Ceiling to 'BB-'/Negative and to 'BB', respectively, from 'BB+'/Negative and 'BBB-' (see "Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to 'BB-', Outlook Negative"; dated 30 October 2013 at www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent recalibration of the Tunisian National Rating Scale.

The companies and their ratings are as follows:

Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activites Petrolieres (ETAP): National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(tun)' ; Outlook Negative, National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'.

Please see 'Fitch Affirms ETAP at 'AA-(tun)', Outlook Negative' dated 8 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG): National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(tun)'; Outlook Negative; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(tun)'.

Please see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Tunisia's CPG & GCT to Negative' dated 6 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities

Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT): National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(tun)'; Outlook Negative; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(tun)'.

Please see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Tunisia's CPG & GCT to Negative' dated 6 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities

Societe des Ciments d'Enfidha (SCE): National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3(tun)'.

Please see 'Fitch Affirms SCE at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable 'dated 16 Octobre 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities Servicom: National Long-term and Short-term ratings affirmed at 'B(tun)'; Outlook Stable.

Please see 'Fitch Rates Servicom B(tun); Outlook Stable' dated 7 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities