(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of five UAE banks with Stable Outlook and
maintained
Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on First Gulf Bank's (FGB) IDRs. The
agency also
downgraded the Viability Rating of Union National Bank (UNB) to
'bbb-' from
'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of National Bank of Abu Dhabi's (NBAD), Emirates
NBD's (ENBD),
UNB's and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB) Long-Term IDRs,
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflects the extremely high
probability of support
from the UAE authorities, and governments of Abu Dhabi
(AA/Stable/F1+) and
Dubai, if required. FGB's Long-Term IDRs of 'A+' also reflect
the extremely high
probability of support from the state.
Fitch's view of support reflects the sovereign's strong capacity
to support the
banking system, sustained by UAE's sovereign wealth funds and
on-going revenues
from hydrocarbon production, despite lower oil prices, and the
moderate size of
the UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. Fitch
also expects high
propensity from the authorities to support the banking sector,
which has been
demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long track record of
supporting domestic
banks, as well as close ties and part-government ownership links
to a number of
banks.
NBAD, FGB, ADCB, UNB and ENBD all have Support Rating of '1',
reflecting the
extremely high probability of state support. NBAD's 'AA-'
Support Rating Floor
reflects the bank's flagship status in the UAE and Abu Dhabi in
particular, at
one notch above Abu Dhabi domestic systemically important banks'
(D-SIB) Support
Rating Floor of 'A+'. The other three Abu Dhabi banks - FGB, UNB
and ADCB - are
at the D-SIB Support Rating Floor of 'A+', reflecting their high
systemic
importance. Abu Dhabi D-SIBs' Support Rating Floor is also one
notch higher than
other UAE banks, due to Abu Dhabi's superior financial
flexibility.
ENBD's Support Rating Floor of 'A+' is one notch above the UAE
D-SIB Support
Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting the bank's flagship status in
the UAE, and Dubai
in particular.
The merger of FGB and NBAD is neutral to NBAD's support-driven
ratings,
reflecting Fitch's view that NBAD will retain its importance and
status after
the merger. The RWP on FGB's IDRs and SRF reflects announced
merger plans with a
higher-rated NBAD.
The merger of two banks will be executed in the form of a share
swap with FGB
shareholders receiving 1.254 NBAD shares for each FGB share.
Following the issue
of new shares, FGB's current shareholders will own approximately
52% of the
combined bank, while NBAD's shareholders will own 48%. The
government of Abu
Dhabi and related entities will own approximately 37%. The
combined bank will
retain NBAD's legal registrations and brand, while FGB will be
liquidated as a
legal entity once the merger is completed (expected at
end-1Q17). As a result of
the merger NBAD's balance sheet will be about AED671 billion
(USD183 billion)
and it will be largest bank in the UAE accounting for around 27%
of the banking
system assets.
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited's (HBME) Support Rating of '1'
reflects very
strong potential institutional support from the parent, HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC,
AA-/Stable). Fitch's view is based on HBME being a key and
integral subsidiary
of HSBC where HBME is HSBC's wholly owned bank and important for
its Middle East
and North African operations. A high level of integration and
common branding
also provide strong motivation to support in case of need, in
Fitch's view.
DEBT RATINGS
The existing senior unsecured programmes, the trust certificate
issuance
programme of FGB Sukuk Company Ltd and HBME Sukuk Company Ltd
and notes issued
under these programmes are rated in line with the Long-or
Short-Term IDRs of the
respective banks.
ENBD's and ADCB's (issued through ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited
spv)
subordinated debt is notched off the respective banks' IDRs, as
is common in the
GCC, reflecting Fitch's view that the probability of sovereign
support remains
sufficiently strong to extend to the banks' subordinated notes.
The one notch
difference reflects relative loss severity.
The withdrawal of HBME Sukuk Company programme rating reflects
the fact HBME no
longer has any sukuk outstanding. Accordingly, HBME Sukuk
Company Limited is
currently under liquidation.
VRs
Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, is one of the largest
economies in the GCC,
with solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects, and an expanding non-oil private
sector, particularly
in Dubai. The banks all benefit from a solid operating
environment, and most of
them maintain sound liquidity, capital ratios, and
pre-impairment operating
profits (although margins were moderately pressured in 2016),
enabling them to
absorb higher credit costs, if necessary.
Asset quality metrics (as indicated by the banks' impaired loans
ratios) were
stable in 2016, although some banks, UNB in particular, reported
increased
restructured loans. All banks demonstrate good double-digit
return on equity,
although the six banks' average ROAE was moderately pressured by
a narrower net
interest margin due to liquidity tightening in 2H15-2016, which
has since
stabilised. Fitch views funding and liquidity as strong for all
six banks. The
market is liquid and banks do not have trouble to grow customer
deposits if they
are willing to pay for them.
All six banks have adequate capital ratios although, in some
cases,
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) are low due to significant
zero-weighted government
exposures, which may overestimate capital ratios. High lending
concentrations
also pose a risk for the banks' capitalisation. Buffers can,
nevertheless,
absorb moderate unexpected credit losses, supported by high
levels of
pre-impairment operating profit, which results in strong
internal capital
generation.
UNB
The downgrade of UNB' VR to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' reflects Fitch's
revised
assessment of the bank's risk profile relative to peers. Fitch
views UNB's
franchise as solid, asset quality as reasonable, although these
metrics have
deteriorated moderately in the last two years, and are now
weaker than those of
UNB's closest peers (NBAD, FGB and HBME). In addition UNB's
profitability
metrics have deteriorated more than in the other five banks due
to a higher
increase in cost of funding and a consequent decrease in the
bank's net interest
margin. Positively UNB's VR continues to reflect robust
capitalisation.
NBAD & FGB
NBAD's VR of 'a-' is underpinned by the bank's leading franchise
and flagship
status, especially in Abu Dhabi. The strength of its management
and close links
to the Abu Dhabi government benefit both the bank's lending and
funding profile.
NBAD's consistently sound profitability, good asset quality and
conservative
risk appetite further support the VR. The RWN on NBAD's VR
reflects the bank's
merger with a somewhat weaker bank (as reflected by a lower
'bbb' VR) and
execution risk (including integration of FGB).
FGB's VR of 'bbb' reflects the bank's strong retail and
corporate franchise,
good asset quality ratios, lower related-party lending than
peers, sound and
consistent profitability, adequate liquidity and capital ratios.
The RWP on
FGB's VR reflects our expectations that the bank's assets and
liabilities will
be transferred to NBAD's balance sheet, and NBAD's higher VR of
'a-'.
The business models of NBAD and FGB are complementary, and Fitch
will assess the
extent to which the strategy of the new bank and management team
materially
alter targeted businesses and customer segments.
ADCB
ADCB's VR reflects the bank's solid commercial franchise,
experienced
management, good capital buffers, sound profitability metrics
underpinned by
eased provision charges, adequate liquidity position, a modest
proportion of
impaired loans and its full coverage by reserves. However, the
VR also factors
in significant name and sector concentration, high related-party
lending (to Abu
Dhabi government) and a significant volume of renegotiated
exposures as
estimated by Fitch in the absence of disclosure by the bank (not
an IFRS
requirement).
ENBD
ENBD's VR of 'bb+' is constrained by the bank's high but
improving impaired
loans ratio, moderate share of restructured loans and high loan
concentration.
The VR also reflects the bank's leading UAE franchise, improved
profitability,
strong customer deposit base and healthy capital ratios.
HBME
HBME's VR benefits from the bank being part of the HSBC group,
and its rating
reflects its solid regional franchise, diversified and sound
earnings, lower
related-party lending than most local banks, adequate capital
and strong
liquidity. It also reflects the bank's weaker reserve coverage
of impaired loans
compared with peers, higher cost income ratio, high borrower
concentration and a
significant volume of renegotiated loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The local banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE. Given the still robust fiscal position of Abu Dhabi, and by
extension the
UAE, the authorities' strong track record of support for local
banks and no
plans for resolution legislation at this stage, downward
pressure is currently
low.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWP on FGB's IDRs once the merger
is completed and
there is more clarity on the merged entity's integration and
strategy, risk
appetite and performance prospects.
HBME's Long-Term IDR is based on Fitch's expectation of
available support from
HSBC. Any changes in the IDR would be linked to that of HSBC or
to a change in
Fitch's expectation of HSBC's propensity to support its
subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
A change in the banks' IDRs would ultimately lead to a change in
the ratings of
the unsecured bond and sukuk issuance programmes, the senior and
subordinated
notes rated under these programmes, as well as other senior or
subordinated
debt.
VRs
The banks' VRs could be downgraded if asset quality and
profitability metrics
weaken significantly and affect the banks' capital ratios.
Positive pressure
could stem from a reduction in lending and deposit
concentration, and lower
related-party lending.
NBAD&FGB
NBAD's VR could be downgraded if the bank's risk appetite,
strategy and/or
business model post-merger places a greater emphasis on
higher-risk customer
segments or the bank experiences difficulties with integrating
FGB. The VR may
be affirmed if NBAD demonstrates efficient integration, no
material increase of
risk appetite, and no deterioration in asset quality or
capitalisation metrics.
FGB's rating will be withdrawn at the merger as the bank will
cease as a legal
entity. FGB's VR could be downgraded before the merger if asset
quality
materially deteriorates, eroding the bank's healthy
profitability and capital.
UNB
Upside is currently limited. It could arise in the longer term
from a reduction
in concentration levels on both sides of the balance sheet and
successful
repayment of restructured exposures. The VR could be downgraded
if its share of
impaired loans materially deteriorates, causing a spike in loan
impairment
charges, pressuring profitability and eroding capital.
ENBD
If the bank succeeds in working out the remaining problem loans,
and in reducing
its large concentration to the Dubai government, an upgrade of
the VR would be
possible. Significant deterioration in ENBD's asset quality
metrics or capital
ratios, or further significant increases in loan concentration -
especially to
related parties - could lead to a downgrade of the VR.
ADCB
Deterioration in asset quality, elevated impairment
charges and capital
erosion could result in negative pressure on the VR. A
longer history
of the performance of renegotiated exposures and a reduction
in lending
concentration could be positive.
HBME
An upgrade of HBME's VR may result from a further demonstrated
recovery in
renegotiated loans and continued improvement of asset quality.
HBME's VR would
be sensitive to deterioration in asset quality or profitability
metrics that in
turn affect the bank's capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a-' maintained on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
ECP programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
First Gulf Bank:
Long-Term IDR: 'A+' maintained on RWP
Short-Term IDR: 'F1' maintained on RWP
Viability Rating: 'bbb' maintained on RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A+' maintained on RWP
EMTN programme 'A+'/'F1': maintained on RWP
ECP programme 'F1': maintained on RWP
Negotiable certificate of deposit programme 'A+'/'F1' maintained
on RWP
Senior unsecured notes: 'A+' maintained on RWP
Senior unsecured programme: 'A+'/'F1' maintained on RWP
FGB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme: 'A+'/'F1' maintained on
RWP
Union National Bank:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
ECP programme: affirmed at 'F1'
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited:
GMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A'
HBME:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes: affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-' and
withdrawn
ENBD:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
ECP programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Charreyron
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019356
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001