(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six
German development
banks' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' and 'F1+'
respectively. The Outlook on all the Long-Term IDRs is Stable.
Their Support
Ratings have been affirmed at '1'.
The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank),
NRW.BANK,
Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank
Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) and
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank (L-Bank).
For KfW and Rentenbank, which benefit from an explicit guarantee
from the
Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; AAA/Stable), Fitch has also
affirmed the
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'AAA'.
NRW.BANK, IBB, IB.SH and L-Bank are owned by their respective
German federal
states and benefit from their respective guarantees. The ratings
of the German
federal states reflect the stability and sustainability of the
solidarity system
for German federal states.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
In assessing support, we view the banks' policy roles as well as
the formal
support arrangements in place between the banks and their
ultimate
owners/guaranteeing (federal) states as being of high
importance.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors.
Fitch rates the subordinated debt instruments of NRW.BANK and
Rentenbank at the
same level as their senior debt, as the agency believes that the
support
mechanisms for both banks provide similar protection to both
senior and
subordinated debt instruments.
KfW
KfW is 80%-owned by the Federal Republic of Germany, with the
remainder owned by
the German federal states. It was established in 1948 and is the
largest
development bank in Europe. Its obligations are backed by a
direct and unlimited
statutory guarantee from FRG. Based on the maintenance
obligation
(Anstaltslast), FRG is committed to safeguarding the economic
basis of KfW and
ensuring that its operations can continue in the event of
financial difficulty.
The bank undertakes a broad range of activities including SME
lending via
commercial banks, retail, housing, municipal and social
infrastructure lending,
as well as certain capital markets activities and lending in
developing
countries. Commercial activities in the area of export and
project financing are
carried out through KfW's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank
GmbH, which is
legally independent and excluded from the state guarantees.
Rentenbank
Rentenbank was established by federal law in 1949 and has the
mandate to support
the development of the agricultural sector and rural areas. The
bank benefits
from the maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) from the FRG. In
addition, all
bank's liabilities are fully covered by the state through a
direct and unlimited
statutory guarantee that came into effect on 1 January 2014. As
stipulated in
its law Rentenbank is insolvency-remote and can only be
dissolved by law.
NRW.BANK
NRW.BANK provides funding to economic, social, environmentally
friendly,
municipal, infrastructure and housing promotion projects in the
State of North
Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; AAA/Stable). The State of NRW
wholly owns the
bank and provides it with an explicit, irrevocable, unlimited
and unconditional
statutory first-demand guarantee covering all liabilities.
Moreover, the bank
benefits from a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) and a
statutory
guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
IB.SH
IB.SH provides funding to social, infrastructure and
environmental projects, as
well as to corporates, municipals, affordable housing and
energy-efficient real
estate lending in the State of Schleswig-Holstein (State of SH;
AAA/Stable). It
also takes on special tasks on behalf of the State of SH, which
provides it with
an explicit unconditional statutory guarantee obligation
covering all
liabilities, maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) and a
statutory guarantor's
liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). In July 2016, the local
legislation
(Landesverwaltungsgesetz) was amended to ensure that IB.SH
cannot be subject to
insolvency procedures and can only be dissolved by law.
L-Bank
L-Bank endorses home ownership, supports families and promotes
small- and
medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest
rate loans in its
operating region, State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). The
State of BW
wholly owns L-Bank and provides it with an explicit
unconditional and
irrevocable statutory guarantee obligation covering all
liabilities, maintenance
obligation (Anstaltslast) and a statutory guarantor's liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Although the State of BW is not rated by Fitch, its
creditworthiness is
underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system,
which links BW's
creditworthiness to that of the FRG. As a public law institution
L-Bank is
insolvency-remote by the State of BW legislation.
IBB
IBB benefits from an explicit unconditional statutory guarantee
obligation
covering all liabilities and maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast) from the
State of Berlin (Berlin; AAA/Stable). IBB focuses on a narrower
range of
development activities than peers as Berlin is a city-state and
therefore IBB is
not active in financing municipalities' budgets or renewable
energy projects,
two areas of growth for other regional development banks in
recent years. Fitch
believes that the narrower range of promotional activities
allows IBB to better
focus its resources than other development banks. As a public
law institution
IBB is insolvency-remote by Berlin legislation.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
We regard KfW, Rentenbank and NRW.BANK as notable derivative
counterparties and
have assigned them Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs). We
have affirmed the
banks' DCRs in line with their IDRs of 'AAA'.
We do not believe that above-mentioned state-guaranteed
non-banks or
institutions protected from insolvency proceedings by law could
become subject
to bail-in measures. Therefore, we consider it highly unlikely
that they could
become eligible for DCR uplift even if their Long-Term IDRs are
downgraded below
'AAA'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs, senior debt ratings, and subordinated debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding owners'
support,
specifically a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the terms of the
state
guarantees. The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings mirrors
that on FRG and
reflects Fitch's view that neither of these scenarios is likely
in the
foreseeable future.
Fitch believes that the nature of the state support for German
development banks
is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to
the strategic
importance of these banks to the German economy and their
entrenchment in the
domestic financial system. The support structure was approved by
the EU in 2002,
although under competition law the banks may only engage in
non-competitive
activity. This also makes significant changes to the banks'
business models
unlikely in the medium term.
Following an amendment to the "Law concerning KfW" in 2013, KfW
has been subject
to key banking supervision standards under the German Banking
Act and is
supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
in cooperation
with the German central bank. However, this has not resulted in
a change of
KfW's special role as a promotional bank or a change in support
for KfW. KfW is
a non-capital-requirement-regulation institution and as such the
German Recovery
and Resolution Act, which has transposed the European Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) into German law, is not applicable
to it.
Fitch views state support for development banks as unaffected by
the German
implementation of the BRRD or the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM).
Furthermore, we do not expect the debt brake established for the
Bund and the
Laender, which will require Laender to run their budgets from
2020 without
taking on new debt, to constrain the ability of the states to
provide support to
their development banks.
DCRs
KfW's, Rentenbank 's and NRW.BANK's DCRs are primarily sensitive
to changes in
the respective banks' Long-Term IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(dcr)'
Senior unsecured ratings including programme ratings: affirmed
at 'AAA' and
'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured ratings including programme ratings: affirmed
at 'AAA' and
'F1+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(dcr)'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
NRW.BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured ratings including programme ratings: affirmed
at 'AAA' and
'F1+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(dcr)'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Investitionsbank Berlin
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured ratings: affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
L-Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA'
