(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
(MPS), Banca
Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), Banco Popolare (Popolare), Intesa
Sanpaolo
(IntesaSP), UBI Banca (UBI) and UniCredit. At the same time it
has downgraded
Popolare's and BNL's Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bbb-' from
'bbb'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The affirmations follow a periodic review of the six banking
groups, the main
findings of which will shortly be available in a report "Peer
Review: Large
Italian Banks", at www.fitchratings.com.
The Negative Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflect the
Negative Outlook
on Italy's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR as well as continuing pressure
on the banks'
performance and asset quality.
MPS
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
MPS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on Fitch's
expectation of
support from the Italian authorities. The affirmations of MPS's
IDRs, SR and SRF
reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is a high probability
that MPS would
continue to receive support from the Italian government given
its systemic
importance domestically and the amount of government hybrid
capital received to
date.
Fitch believes that government hybrid capital is likely to be
converted into
common shares if the bank does not raise EUR2.5bn capital from
private investors
by end-2014 as requested by the European Commission as part of
its agreement for
state aid provided to the bank. The possibility that the state
could become the
bank's major shareholder underpins Fitch's view of a high
probability of
continued support for senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
MPS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF. A downward revision of the
SRF would result
in a downgrade of the IDR and senior debt. A downgrade of the
bank's VR would
not result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR.
The Negative Outlook on MPS's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that MPS's SRF
would likely be revised downward if the Italian sovereign was
downgraded. The
SRF and SR are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view on the
propensity of
the state to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
MPS's 'ccc' VR reflects Fitch's view that the probability that
the government
will become a large shareholder in the bank remains high. Fitch
would consider
the state becoming a large shareholder of the bank as receipt of
extraordinary
support and an indication of its non-viability and therefore
failure without
this support.
The bank's revised restructuring plan, which includes a planned
EUR2.5bn capital
increase to be completed by end-2014, was approved by the
European Commission on
27 November 2013. MPS's board called an EGM in late December
2013 to deliberate
a capital increase of up to EUR3bn. The bank aims to complete
the capital
increase, for which it has entered into a pre-underwriting
agreement for up to
EUR3bn, in 1Q14. A successful capital increase would allow the
bank to repay a
significant portion of the government hybrid capital. However,
if the fresh
capital is not raised in the market by end-2014, the government
hybrid capital
would likely be converted into common shares, which would mean
that the Italian
state would own a significant stake in MPS. Fitch believes that
the amount of
capital to be raised and the timeframe for the completion of the
capital
increase means that an (at least part) nationalisation of the
bank remains a
real possibility.
MPS's VR also reflects its weak profitability and asset quality.
MPS reported a
EUR518m net loss for 9M13, which included EUR1.5bn loan
impairment charges.
Asset quality deteriorated further in 3Q13, and the bank's gross
impaired
loans/total loans ratio at end-9M13 was a high 19.34%. MPS's
end-9M13 FCC ratio,
which excludes government hybrid capital, was weak at 5.5%.
Fitch eligible
capital (FEC), which includes the EUR4.1bn government hybrid
capital received,
was 10.3% at end-9M13, which Fitch considers low given the high
volume of
unreserved impaired loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
MPS's VR is primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's view on
the probability of
the bank receiving further extraordinary support, most likely in
the form of a
part-nationalisation.
A successful completion of the planned capital increase of up to
EUR3bn would be
necessary to upgrade the bank's VR. The VR would subsequently
likely be rated in
the 'b' or low 'bb' range as Fitch expects MPS's asset quality
will remain weak
and believes that generating adequate operating profitability
will remain
challenging in a weak operating environment.
If the bank is unsuccessful in completing a capital increase in
2014 or only
manages to raise a portion of the EUR3bn and received additional
government
support to avoid a failure, its VR would likely be downgraded to
'f'. Fitch
would subsequently reassess the bank's VR, taking into
consideration the impact
of the support measures, which could include a conversion of
government hybrid
capital into common shares.
The bank's VR would also come under downward pressure if the
prospects for the
bank's viability deteriorated further, which could arise from a
further material
weakening in asset quality, or further losses that would erode
its
capitalisation further, which could arise from the need to
further strengthen
loan impairment allowances.
BNL
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
BNL's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect institutional support
from its
parent, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable). Fitch considers BNL as core to
BNP Paribas'
strategy as Italy remains a home market for the French group.
BNL's IDRs and SR
are also capped at one notch above Italy's sovereign rating, in
line with
Fitch's criteria for "Rating Financial Institutions Above the
Sovereign". This
reflects the agency's view that BNP Paribas' propensity and
ability to support
BNL is linked to the operating environment in Italy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs SENIOR DEBT and SR
BNL's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in BNP Paribas'
ability and
propensity to provide support to its subsidiary, and to changes
in Italy's
sovereign rating.
BNP Paribas' ability to support BNL is indicated by its
Long-term IDRs. A
downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs would only affect BNL's IDRs and
SR if the
parent's Long-term IDR was downgraded by more than two notches
as BNL's
Long-term IDR is currently constrained by Italy's sovereign
rating. This is
unlikely at present as BNP Paribas' Support Rating Floor (SRF)
is 'A-'. A
reduction in BNL's strategic importance for its parent, which
Fitch currently
does not expect, would also place the IDRs and SR under
pressure. BNL's
Short-term IDR would come under pressure if there were signs of
weakening
short-term liquidity support from its parent, which Fitch
currently does not
expect. Given the current notching Fitch applies between BNL's
IDR and Italy's
sovereign rating, BNL's IDRs and SR would also be sensitive to a
downgrade of
Italy's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of BNL's VR to 'bbb-' reflects Fitch's view that
BNL's
capitalisation has improved less than its domestic peers and is
only acceptable
with an FCC/RWA ratio of 8.3% at end-1H13, particularly in the
context of a high
impaired loan ratio and weakened performance. Despite the sale
of a significant
stock of doubtful loans to the parent bank in 1H13, BNL's gross
impaired loan
ratio remains high at 12.2%, and Fitch expects some further
deterioration into
2014. BNL's liquidity, which benefits from ordinary support from
its parent,
remains sound and market risk exposure is low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
BNP Paribas has committed to keeping BNL well capitalised.
However, BNL's VR
would come under pressure if losses at the bank materially
eroded capitalisation
and BNP Paribas' capitalisation targets were not met.
BNL's VR would also come under pressure if the increase in
impaired loans
accelerates more than currently expected in the coming quarters
or if the bank
does not maintain its adequate loan impairment allowance
coverage of impaired
loans (doubtful and watchlist loans), which stood at 49.6% at
end-1H13 and
compared well with peers.
Fitch considers an upgrade of BNL's VR unlikely in the near
future. It would
require an improvement in capitalisation and operating
profitability, which
would require a material improvement in the bank's operating
environment.
Popolare
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Popolare's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on
Fitch's
expectation of support from the Italian authorities. The
affirmation of the SRF
reflects Fitch's view that there is a high probability that
Popolare would
receive support from the Italian government in case of need
given its systemic
importance domestically.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
A downward revision of the SRF would result in a downgrade of
the IDR and senior
debt. A further downgrade of the bank's VR would not affect its
Long-term IDR.
The Negative Outlook on Popolare's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
Popolare's SRF would likely be revised downward if the Italian
sovereign was
downgraded. The SRF and SR are also sensitive to changes in
Fitch's view on the
propensity of the state to provide support, and the key rating
drivers and
sensitivities for all large Italian banks as stated below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of Popolare's VR to 'bbb-' reflects Fitch's view
that its
capitalisation and asset quality are weaker than peers.
Popolare's estimated FLB3 ratio of above 7% is lower than its
higher rated peers
(whose FLB3 ratios are estimated around 10% or above). This is
negatively
affected by significant deductions of non-controlling interests.
However, the
bank has recently announced measures to reduce the impact of
deductions of
non-controlling interests and improve the FLB3 ratio by over
50bp. Popolare
estimates a phase-in Basel III CET1, which is well above the 8%
Basel III CET1
ratio set by the ECB as the minimum ratio for its asset quality
review.
Popolare's FCC ratio at end-H113 was an acceptable 12.1% but
unreserved impaired
loans accounted for a high 135% of FCC. Popolare received
validation for the
advanced-IRB models on credit risk in 2012, which strongly
reduced its
risk-weighted assets.
Gross impaired loans reached EUR14bn at end-9M13, accounting for
14.9% of gross
loans (13.2% at end-2012) and coverage of gross impaired loans
remains
relatively low at 34%. However, the low coverage levels partly
reflect the large
proportion of loans backed by collateral. Loans at Popolare's
subsidiary Banca
Italease decreased by EUR507m to EUR7.3bn, of which about
EUR2.7bn are impaired.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR would come under additional pressure if prospects
for its
operating profitability deteriorated or if there was a further
prolonged
deterioration in asset quality, or sharp fall in real estate
values in Italy
(the latter is not Fitch's current baseline scenario). A
material sustained
strengthening of operating performance or clear signs of
significant asset
quality improvements, neither of which Fitch expects in the
short term, would be
required for an upgrade of the VR. Furthermore, the VR could
only be upgraded if
capitalisation was strengthened significantly.
IntesaSP
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound
capitalisation, solid
funding in the current market context, adequate operating
profitability and its
leading domestic franchise.
IntesaSP's operating profitability has remained more resilient
than many of its
domestic peers, despite the difficulties all Italian banks have
in making their
domestic commercial activities sufficiently profitable. The bank
generated
EUR1.8bn operating profit in 9M13. Loan impairment charges were
high in 9M13 and
absorbed about 70% of pre-impairment operating profit but the
bank was able to
report a profit for the period.
The VR is underpinned by the bank's sound capitalisation with a
core Tier 1
ratio and a FLB3 ratio of 11.5% and 11.5%, respectively, which
compares well
with international peers. Liquidity has also remained sound,
stable and
conservatively managed during 2013.
The bank's funding sources are adequately diversified. The bank
estimated a
Basel III NSFR and LCR above regulatory minimum at end-9M13 even
excluding the
benefit from its European Central Bank funding. IntesaSP's
capability to issue
securities in the wholesale market has remained strong to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDR is sensitive to movements in its VR. The Outlook
on its Long-term
IDR is Negative, indicating that an upgrade of IntesaSP's IDRs
and VR is
currently unlikely.
IntesaSP's IDR is currently capped by the sovereign rating as
Fitch considers
the bank's credit profile closely linked to the sovereign's and
to the operating
environment in Italy, where the bulk of the group's operations
are located. It
is therefore sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign rating.
An upgrade of the
sovereign rating, which given its Negative Outlook is unlikely,
could result in
an upgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR. A revision of
Italy's Outlook to
Stable could result in a stabilization of IntesaSP's Outlook.
Fitch expects the bank's profitability and asset quality to
weaken for the full
year but to remain adequate and resilient. However, if weakening
profitability
results in an erosion of the bank's capitalisation, the VR could
be downgraded.
Similarly, any significant unexpected deterioration in liquidity
would result in
a downgrade.
UBI
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
UBI's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound
capitalisation, its stable
funding and liquidity, impaired loans that are lower than peers
and its sound
franchise. The ratings also reflect continued pressure on
operating
profitability and asset quality deterioration.
UBI's FCC ratio of 12.4% at end-9M13 and the bank's own FLB3
ratio estimate of
above 10% indicate a comfortable capital position.
UBI's impaired loans have risen materially over the past four
years but remain
better than the average for the largest Italian banks and for
the sector. This
reflects the bank's operations in wealthy northern Italy and its
adequate
underwriting policies. Gross impaired loans reached a high 11.5%
of gross loans
at end-9M13, largely originated from corporate and SME
exposures, but Fitch
expects the bank's asset quality to remain manageable and better
than peers. The
relatively low coverage of impaired loans reflects the group's
lending
composition, predominantly collateralised long-term loans, and
low loan-to-value
ratios. However, exposure to material decreases in collateral
values is a risk.
UBI's operating profitability remains under pressure and returns
are weak. The
bank generated an operating ROAE of 2.8% in 9M13. Profitability
is dampened by
low net interest income resulting from low interest rates and
higher funding
costs, despite progress made in reducing its more expensive
funding. UBI's
efficiency has improved mainly due to headcount reductions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
UBI's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, and therefore a
downgrade of its VR
would result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR. The Outlook on
its Long-term
IDR is Negative, indicating that an upgrade of UBI's IDRs and VR
is currently
unlikely.
UBI's IDR is at the same level as the sovereign. A downgrade of
the sovereign
would likely result in a downgrade of UBI's VR and IDRs as Fitch
considers the
bank's credit profile closely linked to the sovereign's and to
the operating
environment in Italy. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, which
given its
Negative Outlook is currently unlikely would not automatically
result in an
upgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR, given its weak
operating
profitability.
Given that any domestic recovery is likely to be slow, downside
risk for UBI's
ratings could come from a further deterioration of its ability
to generate
earnings and higher-than-anticipated asset quality
deterioration.
The bank's ratings could also come under pressure if the
currently comfortable
capitalisation was eroded by material losses or acquisitions,
events that are
currently not factored into the ratings.
Any upgrade or revision of the Outlook would require a
significant improvement
in prospects for earnings and asset quality.
UniCredit
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's IDRs are based on the bank's VR and are underpinned
by its broad
international franchise with significant operations in
well-performing and
highly-rated markets, diversified funding profile, acceptable
and improving
capitalisation and progress made implementing the bank's 2011
strategic plan,
notably regarding cost efficiency measures.
The VR also takes into account UniCredit's underperforming and
loss-making
Italian franchise, below-average asset quality, in particular in
Italy, reliance
on resilient collateral values and challenges facing the bank's
pan-European
business model in light of increasing regulatory scrutiny of
cross-border
funding and capital flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on UniCredit's IDR reflects the bank's
still worsening
asset quality, notably in its Italian home market, and more
broadly
uncertainties concerning the timing and sustainability of a
macroeconomic
recovery in Italy. The bank's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around the development of UniCredit's asset quality
and
profitability, notably in Italy. Fitch expects LICs to level off
in 1H14 and
NPLs to peak towards the end of 2014.
UniCredit's IDRs and VR are also sensitive to Fitch's
assumptions regarding the
risk profile and profitability of its significant foreign
operations, which are
supportive of the ratings given the poor operating environment
in Italy.
UniCredit's risk profile benefits from various well-performing
foreign
subsidiaries with significant dividend payment potential and
sound internal
capital generation.
While additional regulatory limitations on cross-border funding
and capital
transfers would be negative for UniCredit's ratings, progress
towards banking
union in the eurozone, ensuring improved capital and funding
fungibility, is
supportive of UniCredit's VR.
As a result of its international diversification, UniCredit's
risk profile is
somewhat less correlated to the sovereign's risk profile than
that of its
domestic peers. If the Italian sovereign rating was downgraded
further,
depending on the interplay between domestic performance and
benefits from its
international presence, UniCredit could potentially be rated one
notch above the
sovereign.
Conversely, should the risk profile and notably the
profitability of the bank's
activities in Germany (UniCredit Bank AG, which consolidated
much of UniCredit's
corporate and investment banking, A+/Stable/a-), Austria and CEE
(UniCredit Bank
Austria AG, which consolidates UniCredit's CEE activities except
Poland;
A/Stable/bbb+) and Poland (Bank Pekao SA; A-/Stable/a-) worsen,
this could be
negative for UniCredit's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS - ALL BANKS EXCL. BNL
The 'BBB' SRFs of Popolare, IntesaSp, UniCredit, UBI Banca and
MPS reflect
Fitch's opinion that the Italian authorities show a high
propensity to support
the country's largest banks given their systemic importance.
The SRFs and SR are sensitive to changes in the propensity or in
the ability of
the government to provide support. A downgrade of Italy's
sovereign rating would
put pressure on the SRFs as it would indicate the authorities'
reduced ability
to provide support. In a scenario where this ability reduced
further, Fitch
believes that Italian banks' SRFs could see a wider
distribution, with the more
regional banks' SRFs coming under more pressure than the SRFs of
the largest
Italian banks with strong domestic market shares.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions around the
propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal,
regulatory, political
and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support
for senior
creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The
Evolving Dynamics
of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths",
both dated 11
September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are all notched
down from their VRs, or from the VR of their parent if the
issuer has no VR, in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs,
which drive the ratings.
The 'C' Long-term rating of Banca Italease's trust preferred
securities reflects
their non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the
securities are unlikely
to resume coupon payments in the near future.
The ratings of MPS's Upper Tier 2 and Tier 1 instruments and
preferred
securities reflect Fitch's opinion that non-performance risk in
the form of
non-payment of coupons is high. The receipt of state aid means
that if it
reports a net loss, MPS will be obliged not to make coupon
payments where the
terms of the instruments allow for non-payment.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
IntesaSP's Italian subsidiaries' ratings, Banca IMI and Cassa di
Risparmio di
Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of these
subsidiaries in the
group. As their ratings are based on their parent's Long-term
IDR, they are
sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
does not expect, and to changes in the parent's Long-term IDR.
Popolare's subsidiaries' ratings, Credito Bergamasco, Banca
Aletti & C. S.p.A
and Banca Italease, are based on Fitch's view that Banco
Popolare would provide
support if needed. Fitch considers Credito Bergamasco and Banca
Aletti as core
subsidiaries given their roles in the group. Fitch believes that
Banco Popolare
would also provide support to Banca Italease, as failure to do
so would pose a
significant reputation risk to Banco Popolare. As the ratings of
the
subsidiaries are based on their parent's Long-term IDR, the
ratings are
sensitive to changes in Banco Popolare's Long-term IDR. The
subsidiaries'
ratings are also sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity
to provide
support, which Fitch currently does not expect.
UniCredit's and IntesaSP's foreign subsidiaries are not affected
by this rating
action.
The rating actions are as follows:
MPS:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'ccc'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt, including guaranteed notes: affirmed at
'BBB'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'
BNL:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
SR: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Popolare:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings and guaranteed notes):
affirmed at
'BBB/F3'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB-'
Banca Italease:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt and programme ratings: affirmed at 'BBB'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBBemr'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Trust preferred securities: affirmed at 'C'
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Credito Bergamasco:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
SR: affirmed at '2'
IntesaSP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes and guaranteed
notes): Long-term
rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments (XS0545782020, XS0371711663, XS0456541506,
XS0388841669):
affirmed at 'BB'
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc
Commercial Paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo, including
programme
ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Societe Europeenne de Banque SA:
Commercial Paper and Short-term debt (guaranteed by Intesa
Sanpaolo): affirmed
at 'F2'
Intesa Funding LLC
US Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
UBI:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes : affirmed at
'F2'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference stock and hybrid instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
UniCredit S.p.A.:
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (IntesaSP, Banco Popolare, UBI)
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20121 Milan
Primary Analyst (BNL, MPS)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20121 Milan
Primary Analyst (UniCredit)
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Banco Popolare, BNL)
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Secondary Analyst (UBI, MPS)
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Secondary Analyst (IntesaSP)
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 201
Secondary Analyst (UniCredit)
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December
2012, Assessing
and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities, dated 5
December 2012,
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.