(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ZAO Raiffeisenbank
(RBRU), ZAO
Citibank (ZCB), Rosbank (RB), Rusfinance Bank (RFB) and
DeltaCredit Bank (DCB)
at 'BBB+', and ZAO UniCredit Bank (UCB) IDR at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Negative.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The six banks' IDRs, National Ratings and, where assigned,
senior debt ratings
are driven by potential support from foreign shareholders. RBRU
is a
100%-subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI,
A/Negative/bbb). ZCB
is fully-owned by Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a). RB, RFB and DCB
are ultimately
owned by Societe Generale (SG; A/Negative/a-; SG holds a
99.4%-stake in RB,
which in turn owns 100% of RFB and DCB). ZAO UniCredit Bank is
100%-owned by
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna-based
subsidiary
UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA; A/Negative).
The affirmation of the six banks' Support Ratings at '2'
reflects Fitch's view
that their parents will continue to have a strong propensity to
support these
banks given the strategic importance of the Russian market for
the parents, the
high level of operational and management integration between the
banks and their
parents, majority ownership, common branding and importance for
group
operational performance (in the case of RBRU).
The banks' IDRs and, where assigned, senior debt ratings, with
the exception of
UCB, are constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
The Negative
Outlooks on the IDRs of these banks reflect the Negative Outlook
on the
sovereign. Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and
convertibility risks
and limits the extent to which support from the foreign
shareholders of these
banks can be factored into their Long-term foreign currency
IDRs. The banks'
Long-term local currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into
account Russian
country risks.
Fitch notches UCB's Long-term IDRs down once from UC's Long-term
IDR. The
Negative Outlook on UCB's Long-term IDRs mirrors that on UC's
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' Long-term IDRs and, where assigned, senior debt
ratings, with the
exception of UCB, could be downgraded if Russia's sovereign
ratings and Country
Ceiling are downgraded. A revision of the sovereign Outlook to
Stable would lead
to the banks' Outlooks being revised to Stable.
A significant weakening of support ability/propensity could also
result in the
downgrade of banks' support-driven ratings. Specifically, RBRU,
ZCB, RB, RFB and
DCB could be downgraded if their parents were downgraded by more
than one notch.
The Negative Outlooks on SG and RBI reflect Fitch's expectation
that sovereign
support for banks in most developed markets is likely to
decline. If the
Long-term IDRs of SG and RBI are ultimately downgraded to the
levels of their
current VRs, then RBRU would likely be downgraded by two
notches, to 'BBB-'.
However, RB, RFB and DCB would be affirmed, reflecting SG's
higher VR.
If UC is downgraded, UCB's Long-term IDR and National Rating
would likely also
be downgraded. UCB's ratings could stabilise at their current
levels if the
Outlook on UC was revised to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The affirmation of RBRU, ZCB and UCB's VRs at 'bbb-' and RB, RFB
and DCB's at
'bb+' reflects the limited changes in the banks' standalone
credit profiles
since their last review in July 2013.
RBRU, ZCB and UCB have demonstrated a track record of solid
financial
performance (with operating ROAE in the range of 20%-25% for the
three banks in
2013); below sector average credit costs resulting from access
to better quality
customers and sound risk management controls; comfortable
capital (Fitch Core
Capital, FCC, ratios in the range of 17%-20% for the three banks
at end-2013)
and liquidity positions (all three banks remained net creditors
to their parent
institutions, reflecting excess liquidity from short-term
customer deposits);
generally stable funding bases, resulting in below peers'
funding costs;
moderate loans/deposits ratios (close to 100% at RBRU and UCB
and more
conservative at around 50% at ZCB at end-2013) and effective
cost controls.
The VRs also factor in significant foreign currency lending and
borrower
concentrations at RBRU and UCB, the still sizeable real estate
exposure at RBRU,
high share of unsecured corporate lending and depositor
concentrations at UCB,
and franchise limitations of ZCB.
RB's 'bb+' VR reflects its broad country-wide franchise,
particularly in car and
mortgage lending, generally low-risk corporate loan book,
healthy capital (FCC
ratio at 15.6% at end-2013) and liquidity cushions and
conservative growth
plans. The VR also takes into account weak operating efficiency,
resulting in
only moderate profitability (operating ROAE of 14.5% in 2013),
reducing, albeit
still considerable reliance on parent funding (12% of end-2013
liabilities) to
finance the business of its specialised retail subsidiaries, RFB
and DCB, and
the weak quality of the legacy corporate loan portfolio,
originated before SG's
management gained full operational control over the bank.
However, the latter
exposures are reasonably secured and adequately provisioned, in
Fitch's view,
although they continue to generate some minor impairment losses.
RFB's and DCB's 'bb+' VRs are underpinned by the banks'
continued strong
performance in a tougher operating environment, reflected in
robust
profitability (pre-impairment operating ROAE in the range of
25%-27% for these
two banks in 2013), resilient asset quality (negligible NPL
ratios at DCB and
credit losses at RFB well below the estimated break-even level),
strong
capitalisation (FCC of 23% for RFB and 27% for DCB at end-2013)
and sound
management. The banks' VRs remain constrained by still
significant, albeit
decreasing, reliance on SG funding (25%-26% of the two banks'
non-equity
funding, in addition to the 12%-15% sourced from RB at
end-1Q14), which could be
costly to rollover in case of sharp weakening of the Russian
rouble (more
relevant for DCB, given the longer-term nature of its lending).
As a mitigating
factor, both banks have a comfortable refinancing schedule and
proven track
record of attracting local wholesale funding. RFB's VR also
considers weaker
near-term prospects for the Russian unsecured consumer finance
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
Upside potential for the VRs is limited given the current level
of Russia's
sovereign ratings (BBB/Negative) and likely cyclical performance
of the Russian
economy and therefore the banks. The VRs of RBRU, ZCB and UCB
could be
downgraded in case of a sovereign downgrade and a significant
weakening of the
operating environment. A sharp deterioration in any of the six
banks' standalone
credit metrics could also warrant a downgrade. Stabilisation of
the sovereign's
credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce
downward
pressure on the VRs.
Moderate upside pressure on the VR of DCB and RB would stem from
the
stabilisation of operating environment, reduced reliance on
parent funding, and,
in case of RB, from improved profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+(EXP)'/'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at
'BBB+(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: affirmed at
'BBB+(EXP)'
Contacts
Primary Analyst (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO UniCredit
Bank)
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Rosbank, Rusfinance Bank, DeltaCredit Bank)
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO
UniCredit Bank)
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Secondary Analyst (Rosbank)
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Secondary Analyst (Rusfinance Bank, DeltaCredit Bank)
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.