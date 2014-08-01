(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six
Taiwanese bills finance
companies (BFCs): International Bills Finance Corporation
(International BFC),
China Bills Finance Corporation (China BFC), Grand Bills Finance
Corporation
(Grand BFC), Taching Bills Finance Corporation (Taching BFC),
Dah Chung Bills
Finance Corporation (Dah Chung BFC), and Taiwan Finance
Corporation (Taiwan
Finance Corp).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Waterland
Financial Holdings
(Waterland Financial) and Waterland Securities Corporation
(Waterland
Securities), which are linked to the ratings of International
BFC, the principal
operating subsidiary of the group. The Outlooks are all Stable.
A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Viability
Ratings (VR)
The IDRs and National Ratings of International BFC, China BFC,
Grand BFC,
Taching BFC and Dah Chung BFC are driven by their standalone
credit profiles,
which are reflected in their VRs. Taiwan Finance Corp's IDRs
reflect the
potential for institutional support from its largest
shareholders, which is
reflected in its Support Rating.
Their VRs - mostly at 'bbb' and 'bbb-' - are underpinned by the
ample liquidity
in Taiwan, which mitigates the risk associated with the BFCs'
reliance on
wholesale funding, the BFCs' ability to maintain adequate
capitalisation and
their sufficient underwriting and asset quality. The ratings
also reflect their
shared weaknesses, including limited business scope,
susceptibility to external
shocks due to their relatively small balance sheets and
concentrated risk
exposures.
Fitch expects the rated BFCs to comfortably navigate a tighter
liquidity
environment because they are able to access the repurchase
(repo) market due to
their high credit quality fixed-income holdings and to quickly
wind down their
short-dated commercial paper guarantee book under a stressed
market. The BFCs
restrained market risk appetites have reduced the probability of
significant
losses from a possible rate reversal that could result in severe
capital
erosion.
In Fitch's view, the smaller-sized firms (Grand BFC, Taching
BFC, Dah Chung BFC
and Taiwan Finance Corp), which are less diversified in their
borrowers and bond
repo counterparties, face higher concentration risk than
International BFC and
China BFC. The concentration risk, their visibly smaller market
presence and
smaller loss absorption capacity resulted in lower ratings for
these smaller
firms. However, their focus on creditworthy corporates and
high-quality
collateral against repo agreements help to mitigate potential
risks.
China BFC and International BFC have the highest ratings of
'BBB' among
Fitch-rated peers. They are more significant to the Taiwanese
money market
because of their consistently strong market presence in
guarantee underwriting
and market-making.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
Dah Chung BFC's expanded interest rate exposure is a potential
credit negative
because of capital erosion should there be a rise in interest
rates. The agency
expects Dah Chung BFC to maintain its capital profile
commensurate with its
risk-taking, given its self-imposed loss limit and measured
guarantee growth.
Any deterioration in its capital buffer resulting from excessive
increases in
investments would lead to negative rating action.
Grand BFC reported high credit growth in 2013, the majority of
which was at the
higher end of the credit spectrum or backed by strong
collateral. Further
aggressive growth leading to weakened capitalisation or asset
quality would
pressure its ratings.
Taiwan Finance Corp reported the strongest growth in guarantees
among peers in
2012-2014 as it rebuilt its guarantee portfolio after a sharp
reduction during
2007-2009 due to a business re-orientation. The growth focused
on borrowers with
sound creditworthiness and was under close oversight by its bank
shareholders
and hence the associated risk is manageable.
The IDRs and National Ratings of International BFC, China BFC,
Grand BFC,
Taching BFC and Dah Chung BFC are sensitive to same factors that
could change
their respective VRs. A change in Fitch's assessment of the
ability or
propensity of Taiwan Finance Corp's largest shareholders to
provide support is
likely to result in a change in its IDRs and National Ratings.
The rated entities' VRs have limited upside due to the
sector-wide structural
limitations, such as their wholesale funding nature, limited
business scope and
vulnerability to interest rate changes. Negative rating action
may result from
any compromises in underwriting quality, weakened capital
strength arising from
aggressive growth, or unexpected market disruptions resulting in
liquidity
stress.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
International BFC's and China BFC's SRs and SRFs reflect a
limited probability
of government support, if needed. SRs and SRFs for Grand BFC,
Taching BFC and
Dah Chung BFC reflect Fitch's view that state support cannot be
relied upon, due
to their low systemic importance. Taiwan Finance Corp's SR is
driven by expected
support from its bank shareholders, including Mega International
Commercial
Bank, Cathay United Bank, and International BFC.
The SRs and SRFs of International BFC, China BFC, Grand BFC,
Taching BFC and Dah
Chung BFC are sensitive to changes in assumptions around the
propensity of the
government to provide timely support. Taiwan Finance Corp's SR
may be downgraded
if the willingness or ability of its top shareholders to extend
support were
deemed to be reduced.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Waterland Financial and
Waterland
Securities
The IDRs and National Ratings of Waterland Financial and
Waterland Securities
are aligned with those of International BFC, the principal
operating subsidiary
in the group. Waterland Securities' ratings also reflect the
obligatory support
from its parent Waterland Financial under Taiwan's Financial
Holding Company
Act. Waterland Financial and Waterland Securities' standalone
financial
performances remain healthy, including the maintenance of
adequate liquidity and
sound financial flexibility.
Waterland Financial's ratings are driven by the financial
strength of its
principal operating subsidiary, International BFC. Any weakening
of IBF's credit
profile, and/or Waterland Financial's standalone liquidity and
leverage could
pressure its ratings. Waterland Securities' ratings will move in
tandem with the
ratings of its parent, Waterland Financial.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
International BFC:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Waterland Financial:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Waterland Securities:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
China BFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'
Dah Chung BFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Taching BFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Grand BFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Taiwan Finance Corp:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Chiu (International BFC, Waterland Financial, Waterland
Securities, China
BFC, Dah Chung BFC and Taching BFC)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Clark Wu (Grand BFC and Taiwan Finance Corp)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang (China BFC, Taching BFC, Grand BFC and Taiwan
Finance Corp)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Sophia Chen (International BFC, Waterland Financial, Waterland
Securities and
Dah Chung BFC)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013, and
'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
