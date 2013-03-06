(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed six
tranches from
three AIMS RMBS transactions, as detailed below. The
transactions are
securitisations of first-ranking Australian residential
mortgages originated by
AIMS Home Loans Pty Limited and Loancorp Pty Limited.
AIMS 2004-1 Trust:
AUD25.3m Class A3 (ISIN AU300AIM2035) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD18m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM2043) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook
Stable
AIMS 2005-1 Trust:
AUD37.1m Class A (ISIN AU300AIM3017) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD12.8m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM3025) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook
Stable
AIMS 2007-1 Trust:
AUD49.8m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0002663) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD16.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002671) affirmed at 'B'sf; Outlook
Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement
levels are able
to support the class A notes' current ratings. The class B
ratings are supported
by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) and excess spread levels.
The credit
quality and performance of the loans in the respective
collateral pools remain
in line with the agency's expectations.
Principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of
the class A notes
which, in all transactions, have benefited from an increase in
credit
enhancement due to sequential amortisation and seasoning since
issuance.
The underlying mortgage loans in these transactions have
performed in line with
Fitch's expectations, with 30+ day arrears at December 2012
standing at 4.57%,
9.99% and 4.21% for AIMS 2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and
AIMS 2007-1 Trust
respectively. The increase in arrears since December 2010 can
largely be
attributed to the shrinking size of the pools. The arrears
levels remain above
Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index. Foreclosures have remained low
over the last 12
months.
All loans contained in the collateral pools have LMI in place,
with policies
provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer
Financial Strength
'AA-'/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and
MGIC Australia
Pty Limited. Any losses not covered by LMI policies to date have
been covered by
excess spread.
Rating Sensitivities
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a
downgrade of the
senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance.
For AIMS 2004-1
Trust, the class A3 notes may experience downgrade pressure if
collateral losses
increase to 35%, compared with the current 0%; for AIMS 2005-1
Trust and AIMS
2007-1 Trust, the corresponding increase would be over 18%.
An upgrade of the class B notes is unlikely given that the
transaction was
issued pre-July 2007, the sponsor is not rated, the level of
excess spread and
the lack of history of these transactions being called. For a
downgrade to be
considered, Fitch's analysis would need to imply an expected
shortfall, which
could be triggered, for example by constant expected principal
draws exceeding
available income as the transaction reduces further in size.
Contacts:
Hai Duong Le
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The source of information used to assess these rating was the
servicer, AIMS
Home Loans Pty Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 6 June
2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7
September 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3
August 2012, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3
August 2012,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions"
dated 30 May 2012,
and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative
Addendum" dated 30 May 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
