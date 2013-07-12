(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Ukraine-based Public
Joint Stock
Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank
(Ukraine) (VTBU),
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex) and PJSC
Credit Agricole
Bank's (CAB) at 'B', and revised their Outlooks to Negative from
Stable. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of PJSC
Alfa-Bank (ABU) at
'B-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATINGS
The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks
on Ukraine's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from
Stable (see 'Fitch
Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28
June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU,
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), Pravex and CAB reflects the increased
likelihood of a
downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling ('B') following the
revision of the
sovereign Outlook.
The six banks' IDRs, Support, Senior Debt and National Ratings
are driven by the
likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority
shareholders.
UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable); Ukrsotsbank
is 98.4%-owned
by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna
subsidiary UniCredit Bank
Austria AG (A/Stable); VTB Ukraine is more than 99%-owned by
Russia's JSC Bank
VTB (BBB/Negative); ProCredit Ukraine is controlled (60% of
voting stock) by
Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB-/Stable); Pravex
is 100%-owned
by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative); and CAB is fully
owned by Credit
Agricole S.A. (A+/Negative). Ukraine's 'B' Country Ceiling,
which reflects
transfer and convertibility risks, constrains the banks'
Long-term foreign
currency IDRs as it limits the extent to which support from the
majority foreign
shareholders of these banks can be factored into the ratings.
Their 'B+'
Long-term local currency IDRs also take into account Ukrainian
country risks.
ABU's IDRs, senior debt and National Ratings are driven by
Fitch's view on
potential support the bank may receive from other assets
controlled by its main
shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB;
BBB-/Stable), which also holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU. AB
provided
USD248m subordinated loans to ABU in 2010 (partially repaid
since then) and
recently in Q113 certain companies controlled by the ultimate
shareholders
placed USD210m (nearly equal to ABU's end-2012 equity) with AB
as a guarantee
deposit, which may be used to cover potential losses from a pool
of identified
problematic assets and potential hryvna devaluation. At the same
time, the
extent to which support is factored into the ratings is limited
because (i) AB
holds shares in ABU on behalf of ABH Ukraine Limited, the Alfa
Group's holdco
for Ukrainian banking subholding, to which it has ceded control
and voting
rights through a call option; (ii) the indirect nature of
support provided from
other sources and the uncertainty over its sufficiency (iii) the
fact that
shareholder support was insufficient to prevent a restructuring
of the bank's
debt in 2009.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING
The Long-term IDRs, senior debt and Support Ratings of each of
the banks, except
ABU, could be downgraded if Ukraine's sovereign ratings and
Country Ceiling were
downgraded. A revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would
help the banks'
ratings to stabilise at their current levels Any clear
indication from any of
the banks' shareholders that they plan to exit the Ukrainian
market could result
in negative rating action.
A downgrade of ABU's ratings is currently not expected, as
reflected by the
Stable Outlook, but may be triggered if the bank suffers large
losses as a
result of deterioration in the quality of restructured loans or
a potential UAH
devaluation, and this was not offset by proper equity
injections. An upgrade of
ABU's IDRs and Support Rating would require both (i) more
clarity and
strengthening of support framework for the bank; and; and (ii)
the Country
Ceiling to stabilise at its current level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
The downgrade of UkrSibbank's VR to 'cc' from 'ccc' reflects
further weakening
of the bank's financial performance and its still very weak
capital position.
The bank was loss-making on a pre-impairment basis in 2012 due
to lower revenue
generation as a result of continued deleveraging, which has not
been fully
matched by cost base adjustments. The Fitch core
capital/weighted risks ratio
remained very low, at 1.5% at end-2012, while regulatory capital
ratio of 20% is
supported by significant deferred-tax assets (48% of regulatory
Tier 1 capital
at end-Q113), which could be partially or fully derecognised in
case of adverse
changes in profitability forecasts or regulatory treatment. NPLs
(loans overdue
by more than 90 days) of 30% at end-2012 were almost fully
covered by reserves,
but restructured loans equal to 33% of the portfolio represent a
source of
potential further losses.
The 'ccc' VRs of Ukrsots, VTBU, Pravex and ABU reflect still
significant volumes
of loan impairment with progress in loan work-outs proving to be
slow. Each of
the reviewed banks has reported high levels of NPLs and/or
prolonged/restructured loans. While each of the banks has
significant loss
absorption capacity to sufficiently reserve for currently
recognised NPLs,
impairment in restructured portfolios could result in them
needing further
capital support. ProCredit Ukraine's higher VR of 'b-' reflects
the bank's
materially lower level of NPLs (4%) and smaller volumes of
restructured loans
compared with peers, and better financial performance. CAB's 'b'
VR was not
reviewed as part of the current review, but continues to be
driven by the bank's
solid financial metrics (in particular its moderate NPLs and
reasonable capital
position) and the low-risk nature of the bank's business with
group clients.
Pre-impairment profitability has remained under pressure at most
of the banks
due to a combination of weak loan book performance, scale
reduction and higher
funding costs driven by volatility in sector UAH-liquidity in
H212. Bottom line
results have also been hit by high provisioning costs.
UAH-devaluation risks remain considerable given the still high,
albeit
decreased, share of FX-lending (in the range of 37%-59% for each
of the seven
banks at end-Q113). Direct FX-risk has now abated with most of
these banks
reducing open economic currency positions to relatively low
levels. Strong
deposit inflow from Q309 has strengthened liquidity positions
and reduced
dependence on parent funding (the latter was to a lesser extent
for Ukrsots and
VTBU).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
Upside potential for VRs is limited but could arise from a
strengthening of
banks' capital positions and significant progress with workouts
of problem loan
exposures. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and
the country's
economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs.
The VRs could be
downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition further
undermines capital
positions.
The rating actions are as follows:
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'/'B+'/'RR4'
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+'/RR4/'AAA(ukr)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+' (EXP)'/'RR4'/'AAA(ukr)
(EXP)'
PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B+'/'AAA(ukr)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised
to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised
to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B',
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
'Stable'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'/'B+'/'RR4'
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised
to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc',
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
CAB:
Long -term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook
revised to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Long -term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised
to 'Negative'
from 'Stable'
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating 'b': unaffected
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance: affirmed at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, Pravex)
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Primary Analyst (VTBU, ABU)
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Primary Analyst (CAB, ProCredit Bank (Ukraine))
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst (UkrSibbank, ProCredit Bank (Ukraine))
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Secondary Analyst (Ukrsots)
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Secondary Analyst (VTBU, ABU)
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Secondary Analyst (CAB)
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Secondary Analyst (Pravex)
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August
2012, 'National
Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies', dated 10 August 2012, dated 05 December 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
