(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of Zenith Bank Plc (Zenith), First Bank of Nigeria
Ltd (FBN),
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB),
Access Bank Plc
(Access), Diamond Bank Plc (Diamond), Fidelity Bank Plc
(Fidelity) and the
Long-term National Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC).
Simultaneously, the
agency has downgraded Union Bank Plc's (Union) Long-term IDR due
to a change in
Fitch's opinion of the bank's systemic importance relative to
peers.
Union's Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised to 'B' from
'B+' due to its
perceived lower systemic importance post restructuring. As a
consequence, the
bank's Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'B' from 'B+' and
its National
Rating to 'BBB+(nga)' from 'A+(nga)'. At the same time, Union's
Viability Rating
(VR) has been upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc' due to its improved
financial position
with on-going restructuring.
Access's VR has been upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' given its larger
franchise,
improving performance and commitment to maintaining healthy
Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratios over the medium term and despite its high cost to
income ratio as
it integrates a large acquisition. As a consequence, the bank's
Long-term IDR is
now driven by its VR of 'b' rather than its SRF of 'B'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The Long-term IDRs of FBN, UBA, Diamond, Fidelity and Union are
driven by
Fitch's perceived level of support from the Nigerian authorities
if required.
Zenith, GTB and Access have IDRs that are driven by their
intrinsic strengths as
defined by their VRs. Zenith and GTB have higher VRs relative to
peers, given
their strong franchises and track record of financial
performance through the
cycle. All the IDRs have Stable Outlooks.
Fitch considers the authorities' willingness to support to be
high, but its
ability to support is constrained by Nigeria's sovereign IDR of
'BB-'. Support
for the banking sector by the Nigerian authorities has been
clearly
demonstrated, most recently since the 2008/2009 banking crisis.
Fitch assigns SRFs based on its opinion of each bank's systemic
importance
(generally given their size and franchise). SRFs are derived
from Support
Ratings. All the banks (apart from SIBTC) have Support Ratings
of '4' which
indicates a minimum SRF of 'B'.
FBN, Zenith and UBA have SRFs of 'B+', as the most systemically
important banks,
in Fitch's view, partly reflecting their dominant retail
franchises and
importance to the real economy. GTB, Access, Diamond, Fidelity
and Union have
SRFs one notch lower at 'B'. Fitch has not assigned SIBTC an SRF
due to its
institutional ownership.
FBN Holding PLC (FBNH) is the holding company of FBN. Its
Support Rating of '5'
and SRF of 'NF' (No Floor) reflect Fitch's view that while the
Nigerian
authorities' propensity to support the local banks is high, the
same level of
support would not apply to holding companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
The banks' Support Ratings and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction
in the level of
support Fitch views would be forthcoming from the Nigerian
authorities - either
through indications of a reduced willingness to support or the
ability to do so.
The latter would be signalled by a downgrade of Nigeria's 'BB-'
sovereign
rating. An upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating would not
necessarily lead
to an upgrade of the banks' Support Ratings and SRFs.
The IDRs of GTB, Zenith and Access are linked to their VRs and
therefore not
sensitive to any changes in the SRFs. All the other banks' IDRs
are linked to
their SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs
The VRs of the Nigerian banks indicate highly speculative
fundamental credit
quality, with no ratings above the 'b' range, This is primarily
due to an
extremely challenging operating environment in Nigeria combined
with highly
concentrated loan books and weak - albeit improving - corporate
governance and
transparency requirements.
Zenith and GTB have the highest VRs (b+) given their strong
intrinsic strengths.
FBN and Access have 'b' VRs given their strong franchises but
some weaker
metrics compared with Zenith and GTB.
UBA, Diamond, Fidelity, and Union have VRs of 'b-'. They have
one or more of the
following characteristics: poor financial performance in the
recent past; higher
than average loan concentrations and fast loan growth relative
to peers; weak
loan loss reserve coverage of NPLs; and low levels of FCC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs
Following the crisis and subsequent Asset Management Corporation
of Nigeria
(AMCON) intervention combined with tighter regulation and
oversight by the
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the banking sector has stabilised
and now poised
for growth. Asset quality has improved significantly, and
capital and liquidity
is stronger across the sector. There is presently limited upward
potential for
the banks' VRs outside the 'b' range given the inherent risks in
operating in a
challenging market.
All of the banks' VRs are sensitive to material weakening of
core capitalisation
from current level, possibly by aggressive loan growth exceeding
retained
earnings over time and generous dividend policies. The VRs are
also sensitive to
any material rise in NPLs from current levels.
Banks with strategies for rapid loan growth and tighter capital
management are
particularly sensitive to downward pressure on VRs. These banks
could also
experience weaker asset quality as new loans season.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are driven by their Long-term IDRs.
SIBTC's National Ratings are based on the support that the bank
derives from
Standard Bank Group Limited's (SBG; BBB/Stable) 53.2% majority
ownership. The
ratings factor in SBG's written commitment in its annual report
to support
certain banking subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
Long-term IDRs.
SIBTC's National Ratings are sensitive to a change in potential
support from its
parent.
A Special Report will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com giving more
details on the banks discussed in this RAC. Credit updates and
Full Rating
Reports on each of the individual banks will follow this.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
FBNH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Zenith
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
UBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Access
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
affirmed at 'B',
'RR4'
GTB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at
'B+', 'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's Global Medium-term Note Programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: Long-term Rating affirmed at 'B+', 'RR4' and Short-term
Rating at 'B'
Diamond
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Union
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'.
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: downgraded to BBB+(nga) from
'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: downgraded to 'F2(nga) from
'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-', from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B+'
Fidelity
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B' /RR4
Stanbic IBTC
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman (FBN, FBNH, Zenith, UBA, SIBTC and Diamond)
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Secondary Analyst (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union and Fidelity)
Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
