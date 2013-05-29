(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed eight
Taiwanese securities companies, including Yuanta Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Yuanta),
Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (Jih Sun), Oriental Securities
Corporation
(Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation (Concord), Ta Chong
Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching),
Tachan Securities
Co., Ltd (Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon).
At the same time, the related support-driven ratings of Yuanta
Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. (YFHC), Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd (YCB), Jih Sun
Financial
Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH) and Jih Sun International Bank (JSIB)
have been
affirmed. The Outlooks are all Stable.
The affirmation of the eight securities firms' ratings reflects
their ability to
keep generally stable balance sheet strength despite depressed
trading volumes
and heightened market volatility. It also underlies Fitch's
expectation of their
ability to maintain strong capitalisation and flexibility in
liquidity.
The affirmation of YFHC's, YCB's, JSFH's and JSIB's IDRs and
National Ratings
corresponds with the rating actions on their groups' principal
operating
subsidiaries - Yuanta and Jih Sun. Meanwhile, their up-to-date
standalone
performance in major credit aspects is in line with Fitch's
expectation since
their last review in early 2013 and hence their Viability
Ratings are affirmed.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRs and National Ratings
Franchise, earnings quality, financial flexibility and risk
management
capability are the key factors accounting for rating differences
among eight
securities firms. Smaller-sized firms (including Concord, Ta
Chong, Ta Ching,
Tachan and Horizon) have relatively weak and volatile earnings
due to their
limited brokerage franchise and reliance on proprietary trading
for profits.
This together with their higher concentration risks in stock and
bond
investments and repo funding constrains them to non-investment
grade ratings.
Among smaller-sized companies, Concord is rated higher at
'BB+/A-(twn)',
reflecting its relatively good franchise value among 'BB' rated
local peers,
likely improving profitability, albeit below average capital and
liquidity
position due to reliance on short-term repos to fund its larger
bond
investments. Meanwhile, Horizon's is rated lower at 'BBB(twn)',
taking into
account its relatively weak and volatile earnings, higher market
risk appetite
and notably improved financial flexibility after large property
sales in 2012.
On the other hand, Yuanta is rated at 'BBB+', the highest among
domestic peers,
reflecting its dominant market position in Taiwan's securities
market, resilient
flow-based earnings through the cycle and strong financial
flexibility. Jih Sun
is rated at 'BBB-', as a result of its linkage with its weaker
bank affiliate
JSIB as well as its own well established brokerage market
position, generally
consistent profitability and sound balance sheet strength.
Meanwhile, Oriental
(rated at 'BBB-') demonstrates consistently superior capital
strength and fair
earning volatility despite its trading-focused business model.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRs and National Ratings
Fitch views that rating upside potential of the affirmed
entities is limited,
unless the companies can demonstrate a sustained improvement in
earnings
quality, aided by the benefits of a larger and more diversified
franchise.
Conversely, any sharp increase in risk appetite and/or
unexpected large trading
losses resulting in material deterioration in capital may
trigger a negative
rating action. Moreover, if companies, particularly Concord,
further increase
their short-term funding for long-dated assets and become more
vulnerable
relative to peers to dislocation in the market and liquidity
risks, their
ratings could face downward pressure.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yuanta:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed
at 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
YCB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
YFHC:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR; affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating; affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Jih Sun
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
JSFH:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
JSIB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Oriental:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Concord:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Horizon:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)'
Ta Chong:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Ta Ching:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Tachan:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord and Ta Chong)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA (Yuanta, YFHC and YCB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Jack Chiu (Oriental and Ta Ching)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Tachan)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Clark Wu (Jih Sun, JSFH, JSIB and Horizon)
Analyst
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analysts
Cherry Huang, CFA (Oriental, Concord, Horizon, Ta Chong, Ta
Ching and Tachan)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Yuanta, YCB and YFHC)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
