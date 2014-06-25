(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight Ukrainian foreign-owned banks' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. The banks are Joint Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank (PJSC Prominvestbank, PIB), Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex), PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) and PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The affirmation of these banks' Long-term foreign-currency IDRs at 'CCC' reflects the constraint of Ukraine's Country Ceiling (CCC'), which limits the extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into the ratings. Ukraine's Country Ceiling reflects the heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being tightened, to the extent that these would materially constrain or impede the private sector's ability to repay foreign-currency obligations. The limited capital controls introduced in February 2014 are currently in force, although these measures do not prevent external debt service. The affirmation of the banks' Long-term local currency IDRs at 'B-' with Negative Outlooks also takes account of country risks, and in particular the risk, in extreme scenarios, of restrictions being placed on banks' ability to service their local currency obligations. The IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings of all the eight foreign-owned banks factor in the likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority shareholders. PIB is 98.6%-owned by Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB, BBB/Negative); UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable); VTBU is more than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB; PCBU is controlled (60% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB/Stable); and CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable). Ukrsots is 98.64%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative), although its potential sale has recently been announced. UniCredit targets Ukrsots' sale as soon as the opportunity arises, although it may take time given the currently difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Fitch believes that UniCredit will likely have a high propensity to provide support to Ukrsots prior to any sale. Ukrsots's senior unsecured local currency debt ratings for upcoming issues have been withdrawn as the transactions are no longer expected to proceed. Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa, BBB+/Negative), although its sale to CentraGas Holding, a company controlled by Ukrainian shareholders, was announced in early 2014 and is expected by the parties to be completed, subject to receiving necessary regulatory approvals. Fitch believes that Intesa will provide necessary support up until the completion of the bank's sale. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local currency IDRs and National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that shareholder support will probably become less reliable if the banks are sold, in particular, to local shareholders. ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view on potential support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; BBB-/Negative). However, the probability of support is limited due to the indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed track record of support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS The banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) take into account the large volumes of unresolved problem exposures on the banks' balance sheets (with the exceptions of CAB and PCBU) accumulated prior to the recent escalation of the political and economic crisis in Ukraine. These problem assets include both non-performing loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) and restructured/rolled over exposures; at end-2013, they represented on average 17% and 27% of loans, respectively, for Fitch-rated Ukrainian banks. These largely include legacy exposures generated in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. Currently recognised NPLs are in most cases reasonably provisioned and/or collateralised. However, substantial downside risks stem from restructured/rolled over portfolios, creating potential further increases in loan impairments. The large depreciation of the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) (official exchange rate UAH11.88: USD or down by 49% year-to-date), the economic downturn and remaining geopolitical uncertainty will all likely have affected borrower debt servicing capacity and payment discipline, in Fitch's view. Pressure on capital remains considerable due to asset inflation following the devaluation, foreign currency revaluation losses (particularly sizeable at a few banks given large open currency positions) and increased provisioning requirements, all hitting bottom line performance. Loan loss absorption capacity will remain limited, likely requiring further capital support from shareholders at most of the banks. Recent deposit outflows have generally been manageable for each of the banks, helped by previously accumulated cash cushions, regulatory restrictions on cash withdrawals and support received from parent banks. Liquidity cushions (comprising cash and equivalents, short-term interbank placements and unencumbered securities eligible for refinancing with the National Bank of Ukraine) remained at a comfortable level, in the range of 18%-36% of customer accounts in recent weeks for each of the eight banks. In addition, undrawn parent bank facilities are also available to withstand potential further volatility in client funding. UkrSibbank's lower VR of 'cc' also reflects the bank's very weak capital position (Fitch Core Capital was marginally negative at end-2013) and poor financial performance (pre-impairment losses in 2012-2013), while asset quality metrics were largely comparable to peers. PCBU's and CAB's higher VRs of 'b-' reflect the banks' materially lower levels of NPLs (below 3% of gross loans at end-1Q14 in each case), smaller volumes of restructured loans compared with peers, manageable exposure to FX risks and better financial performance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs and debt ratings of all eight banks remain highly correlated with the sovereign credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded in case of a further downgrade of the sovereign, or stabilise at their current levels if downward pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their ability to service their obligations. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local currency IDRs and National Long-term ratings once the sales, should they take place, are completed. If, in Fitch's view, support from new shareholders cannot be factored into the ratings, then the Long-term local currency IDRs of these two banks are likely to be downgraded to the level of their VRs (currently 'ccc'). Aside of Ukrots and Pravex, the affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the banks relative to each other and to other Ukrainian issuers is not expected to change significantly in the near term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS Upside potential for VRs is limited but could arise from a strengthening of banks' capital positions and significant progress with workouts of problem loan exposures. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs. The VRs could be downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition undermines capital positions without sufficient support being made available. The rating actions are as follows: PJSC Prominvestbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable PJSC UkrSibbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable Ukrsotsbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN Senior unsecured local currency debt: 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)', maintained on RWN Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: 'B-(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(EXP)(ukr)', on RWN; withdrawn Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; maintained on RWN PJSC VTB Bank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable ProCredit Bank (Ukraine): Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable Pravex: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; maintained on RWN CAB: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable PJSC Alfa-Bank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and 'BBB-(ukr)' Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-(EXP)'/'RR4' and 'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)' Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: affirmed at 'CCC'/ Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Olga Ignatieva (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, CAB) Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Alexander Danilov (ABU, VTBU) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analysts Sergey Popov (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank) Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Natalia Shakhina (Ukrsots, CAB) Analyst +44 203 530 1577 Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine) Analyst +7 495 956 7063 Evgeny Konovalov (ABU, VTBU) Associate Director +7 495 956 9932 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, , is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.