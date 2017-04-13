(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar
National Bank's
(QNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The agency
has also
affirmed the IDRs of The Commercial Bank (Q.S.C.) (CBQ), Doha
Bank (DB), Qatar
Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank P.Q.S.C.
(AKB), Qatar
International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Ahli Bank QSC (ABQ),
International Bank of
Qatar (Q.S.C) (IBQ) and Barwa Bank Q.S.C. (Barwa) at 'A+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
Fitch has downgraded the Viability Ratings (VR) of six banks
reflecting the
tougher operating environment in Qatar. This primarily reflects
Fitch's
expectation that economic growth will slow in 2017 and 2018,
reflecting a less
benign fiscal environment, contraction in current spending and a
focus on fiscal
efficiency leading to a slow-down of both private and public
sector growth.
Heightened weakness in the operating environment is already
having a negative
impact on banks' performance metrics, largely reflecting rising
funding costs,
driven by high reliance on corporate and government-related
interest-bearing
time deposits, a significant drop in government and
government-related deposits
and the consequent large inflow in the sector of non-domestic
deposits.
Operating environment weakness is also adding pressure on asset
quality,
particularly in the contracting and real estate development loan
portfolios
where restructurings are rising, and some banks are seeing
higher loan
impairment charges.
We have affirmed CBQ's VR at 'bbb-' having downgraded it in
November 2016 due to
deterioration in CBQ's asset quality metrics, mainly in its home
market of
Qatar. We have affirmed ABQ's VR at 'bbb-' as the bank maintains
a sound
financial profile despite the deterioration in the operating
environment. This
is supported by its conservative risk appetite, lower exposure
to the real
estate and contracting sectors relative to some peers, moderate
growth levels
and healthy internal capital generation. Fitch has also affirmed
QIIB's VR at
'bb+' as we consider this is commensurate with the deteriorated
operating
environment.
A full list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
of all Qatari
banks reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high
probability of support
from the Qatari authorities for domestic banks in case of need.
This reflects
Qatar's strong ability to support its banks, as indicated by its
rating
(AA/Stable), combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a
strong
willingness to do so. The latter is based on a track record of
sovereign support
between 2009 and 1Q11 when some banks received capital
injections to enhance
their capital buffers following the financial crisis. The
government owns stakes
in all Qatari banks.
The government has demonstrated a strong commitment to its banks
and key public
sector companies, and we do not expect low oil prices to impact
the sovereign's
ability to support its public sector companies and banks in the
medium term. The
sovereign's capacity to support the banking system is sustained
by its sovereign
reserves and revenues, mostly from hydrocarbon production.
Qatari banks' SRFs are not differentiated due to franchise or
level of
government ownership because we believe there is an extremely
high probability
that all rated Qatari banks would receive support should they
require it. As a
result, Fitch equalises all Qatari banks' SRFs and IDRs at 'A+'.
QNB is the
exception, rated one notch higher at 'AA-' to reflect its
flagship status, its
role in the Qatari banking sector and its close business links
with the state.
The Stable Outlooks on all banks mirrors the Outlook on the
Qatari sovereign.
VRs
Funding costs continued to rise in 2016, putting significant
pressure on all
banks' operating profitability metrics. The average operating
profit/average
assets ratio across rated banks fell in 2016. Qatari banks' high
reliance on
corporate and government-related interest-bearing time deposits
and deteriorated
liquidity in the system due to low oil prices are the main
reasons behind the
increase. The banks have made efforts to rein in operating
expenses, but the
sector average cost to income ratio increased due to higher
funding costs
pressuring operating income. Fitch expects continued pressure on
banks'
performance metrics given tighter liquidity conditions.
Liquidity and funding pressures have stabilised in the banking
sector since 2Q16
when the Qatari sovereign issued USD9 billion of debt and some
of this has been
redeposited with the banks. The banks have been actively
managing their loans to
deposits ratios in order to be close to the 100% Qatari Central
Bank (QCB)
recommended level, despite the higher cost of deposits.
The funding profile of Qatari banks is undergoing a substantial
change.
Non-resident, largely Asian, deposits, which are highly
remunerated, are rising
rapidly and now feature among the 20 largest depositors at many
rated banks.
Non-domestic deposits represented 26% of sector deposits at
end-February 2017
(end-February 2016: 15%). In our view, these deposits are likely
to be less
stable than domestic deposits, weakening the overall funding
profile of the
Qatari banks.
There are significant asset and liability maturity mismatches,
despite the fact
that market funding is becoming a bigger source of funding..
Short term
corporate customer deposits remain the main source of funding
for Qatari banks,
which will make compliance by the outset of 2018 with the fully
loaded Net
Stable Funding Ratio difficult for Qatari banks to achieve.
Liquidity remains
adequate to anticipate funding maturities.
Asset quality metrics have remained strong but there are
pressures in the
contracting and real estate sectors (totaling about 25% of total
banking system
loans) and loan impairment charges/loans ratios have been rising
at some banks.
Impaired loans ratios are low (sector average impaired loans
ratio was
approximately 2% at end-2016) compared with other GCC markets
(averaging 3% to
5%). However, restructured loans are increasing at some banks,
reflecting the
more challenging operating environment. Asset quality metrics
will remain under
pressure, in Fitch's view. Loan loss reserve coverage is
adequate at nearly
100%, but reserves are low compared with gross loans.
Qatari banks maintain adequate capital ratios relative to their
risk profiles
despite strong loan growth in recent years. The issuance of
additional Tier 1
(AT1) instruments (not included as part of Fitch Core Capital)
is supporting
regulatory capital ratios.
We do not expect net interest margins to rise in the near term.
Fitch expects a
mild increase in impairment provisioning in anticipation of the
implementation
of IFRS 9 on 1 January 2018. This should be manageable for
Qatari banks because
profitability is sufficiently robust to enable them to write
additional
impairment provisions'. Nevertheless, QCB rules have only
recently been
published and the true impact is not fully known. Loan growth is
expected to
slow slightly to high single digits in 2017 (2016: 12%) due to
continued
pressure on the operating environment. However, government
spending on strategic
projects is expected to remain strong.
Debt issuance in 2017 is expected to be stronger than in the
past two years as
banks look to extend their funding maturity profiles at
favourable rates,
anticipating further US interest rate rises. Pressure on asset
quality and
profitability could be detrimental to current adequate, but
shrinking, core
capital levels.
The VRs for Qatari banks range from 'bbb+' for QNB, 'bbb-' for
CBQ, DB, QIB and
ABQ, with the remaining four banks at 'bb+'. Size and market
share are a key
differentiating consideration.
QNB's VR of 'bbb+' reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar,
close links to the
Qatari government and solid management quality. It also reflects
the bank's
ability to access additional funding if needed. Profitability is
stronger than
most peers due to its lower cost domestic funding base and
higher margins from
international operations. The VR also considers the bank's
higher risk appetite
(as indicated by its recent acquisitions and by its strong
expansion plans
outside Qatar) and quickly deteriorating core capital and
leverage ratios, which
benefit from 0% risk weighting on higher levels of government
lending than other
Qatari banks. High loan and deposit concentrations, which would
otherwise
constrain the rating, are mitigated by QNB's largest borrowers
and depositors
being primarily lower risk Qatari government-related entities.
CBQ's VR of 'bbb-' reflects its strong and established franchise
in Qatar, and
its solid management quality. It also reflects deterioration in
CBQ's asset
quality metrics in the real estate and contracting sectors in
Qatar and the
weak performance of its Turkish subsidiary (Alternatifbank;
BBB-/Stable), which
accounts for about 14% of CBQ's balance sheet and 16% of its
impaired loans).
The asset quality deterioration reflects the bank's higher risk
appetite than
peers, although the bank's new strategy is to aim for lower risk
lending, which
should eventually strengthen the balance sheet. Fitch expects
asset quality
metrics to continue to deteriorate before stabilising in 2018.
Loans and
deposits are concentrated, although CBQ's concentration levels
are better than
most domestic banks'
Following a recent rights issue, CBQ's ability to raise
additional core capital
in the short to medium term will likely be limited. We consider
CBQ's
capitalisation to be only adequate and this is reflected in the
VR. The VR also
considers the bank's adequate funding and liquidity profile.
High impairment
charges have significantly weakened profitability, which we
expect to remain the
case until 2018.
DB's VR of 'bbb-' reflects its well-established franchise in
Qatar, sound
management quality, a relatively diversified funding franchise,
albeit with
increasing reliance on foreign deposits, and its adequate
capitalisation. Asset
quality is reasonable, but DB has historically had a higher
impaired loans ratio
than most peers. The VR also reflects DB's higher exposure to
the real estate
and contracting segments (43% of loans at end-2016), which
heightens risks.
QIB's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's established franchise in
Qatar, solid
management quality, sound asset quality, and solid funding and
liquidity
profile, with a franchise that is more diversified than many
peers. Both
financing and deposits are concentrated, in common with the
sector, although
deposits are less concentrated than those of peers due to a
strong retail
component. The VR also takes into account the bank's adequate
profitability, and
satisfactory capital and leverage ratios compared with peers. In
Fitch's view,
the aggressive 46% financing growth in 2015 was a sign of a
potential rise in
the bank's risk appetite, but growth has reduced in line with
peers since 2016.
ABQ's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's reasonably conservative
risk appetite and
well balanced business model, despite its small domestic
franchise. The VR also
reflects high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet
and its
increasing proportion of non-domestic deposits. It also reflects
the bank's
solid management quality, adequate liquidity, healthy internal
capital
generation capacity, profitability ratios comparing well with
peers and its
sound asset quality. The bank has also been lengthening its
funding profile.
Capital ratios are solid, but Fitch considers a high level of
capital to be
necessary in view of its loan book concentration.
AKB's VR of 'bb+' reflects the bank's small franchise and
undiversified business
model, sound management quality, as well as its conservative
risk management and
sound asset quality. There are high concentrations on both sides
of the balance
sheet. The VR also factors in the bank's acceptable capital
ratios. Funding and
liquidity remain adequate, but reflect a rise in large
non-domestic deposits and
significant asset liability mismatches. The bank has proven its
ability to grow
its lending business according to management's plan. AKB's
profitability remains
weaker than most domestic peers.
QIIB's VR of 'bb+' reflects its limited franchise and high
sector and single
name financing concentrations, which increases the bank's risk
profile and the
risk of fluctuation in its asset quality. The VR also factors in
QIIB's sound
funding profile, with a more diversified funding base than most
peers. QIIB's
sound capital and leverage ratios, and its strong liquidity,
also support its
VR.
IBQ's VR of 'bb+' reflects its relatively narrow, niche private
banking
franchise. It also reflects the concentrated funding base,
primarily sourced
from high-net-worth individual deposits and high single name
lending
concentrations. We consider the bank's risk appetite as more
aggressive than
peers, reflecting the bank's high related-party lending. The VR
also reflects
significantly increased funding costs and the rising share of
non-resident
deposits, albeit these are still below the sector average.
However, the VR also
factors in the bank's solid management quality, reasonable
capitalisation and
sound liquidity. Concentration levels are high and above those
of most peers,
but they are mitigated by the fact that the largest exposures
are mainly to
government-related entities or to large blue-chip corporates.
Asset quality
metrics are broadly in line with peers and we expect the bank's
concentrations
to improve modestly as it implements its growth plans.
Barwa's VR of 'bb+' predominantly reflects its limited franchise
and small size,
but also the benefits of its solid ties to the Qatari
government, as a result of
its 54% ownership by the state, which helps to generate business
flows, in both
financing and funding. The VR also takes into account the bank's
solid
management quality, sound asset quality and reasonably strong
profitability, as
well as high lending concentrations and fairly significant
restructuring in
2016. Barwa's capital ratios are solid, but should be viewed
against the bank's
concentrated balance sheet. The VR takes into account adequate
funding and
liquidity, albeit a funding base that is also highly
concentrated, and more so
than that of peers. Barwa and IBQ have entered into discussions
for a three bank
merger with Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan. However, these discussions
are still in
early stages and do not have any impact at this stage on Barwa's
and IBQ's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
banking sector. Fitch considers the likelihood of any change to
be small in the
foreseeable future.
VR
Fitch does not see any upside potential for the VRs in the short
term given the
more challenging operating environment. Many factors enabling
Qatari banks' VRs
to be above many GCC peers have now disappeared, most notably
the sector's
previously ample liquidity. Nevertheless, a reduction in balance
sheet
concentrations, which we consider unlikely in the near term,
could support VR
upgrades.
QNB's VR is sensitive to further expansion into weaker operating
environments.
This would further weaken the bank's risk profile and
capital/leverage ratios,
which could put pressure on the VR in the medium term.
Significant asset quality
deterioration in the banks' domestic market could also pressure
the VR, but we
view this as less likely.
CBQ's VR is sensitive to further deterioration in domestic asset
quality and
increased risks from its Turkish subsidiary. The VR is also
sensitive to
weakening capitalisation or liquidity.
DB's VR is sensitive to any significant weakening of
capitalisation, liquidity
or asset quality.
Further aggressive financing growth that would weaken QIB's risk
profile and
affect the bank's asset quality metrics and capital position
would put the VR
under pressure.
AKB's VR is sensitive to a significant deterioration in
liquidity or asset
quality sufficient to affect the bank's capital.
A material weakening in QIIB's asset quality, severely affecting
profitability
and capital, which Fitch considers unlikely, would put downward
pressure on the
VR.
ABQ's VR could come under pressure if the bank's liquidity
position tightens and
it is not able to reduce its funding concentrations. A material
weakening of
asset quality, severely affecting profitability and capital,
would also put
downward pressure on the VR.
IBQ's VR could be pressured by a failure to maintain adequate
capital and
liquidity levels, or a significant increase in the bank's risk
appetite, which
could be a change in strategy or in its underwriting standards.
Downside to Barwa's VR could arise from a material deterioration
of asset
quality. Downward pressure could also arise from capital levels
not being
sufficient to support stated growth plans and adequately
mitigating
concentration and other risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
SPVS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of debt issued by the special purpose vehicles (SPV)
listed below
are in line with the parents' Long-Term and/or Short-Term IDRs,
because Fitch
views the likelihood of default on any senior unsecured
obligation issued by the
SPVs as the same as the likelihood of the default of the bank,
and are sensitive
to any change in the parents' IDRs.
In assessing the ratings of QIB, QIIB and Barwa, we considered
important
differences between Islamic and conventional banks. These
factors include closer
analysis of regulatory oversight, disclosure, accounting
standards and corporate
governance. Islamic banks' ratings do not express an opinion on
the bank's
compliance with sharia. Fitch will assess non-compliance with
sharia if it has
credit implications.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Redmond Ramsdale (all banks except ABQ)
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City
PO Box 502030, Dubai
Eric Dupont (ABQ)
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Zeinab Abdalla (QNB, CBQ, AKB, ABQ)
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Huseyin Sevinc (QIIB, DB, IBQ)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1027
Nicolas Charreyron (QIB, Barwa)
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
