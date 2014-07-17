(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
ratings on nine of Sri Lanka's banks, all with Stable Outlooks.
The Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on National Savings Bank and Bank
of Ceylon (BOC)
have been affirmed at 'BB-' and their National Long-Term Ratings
have been
affirmed at 'AAA(lka)' and 'AA+(lka)', respectively. Fitch has
also affirmed the
National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank at 'AA+(lka)'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRS of DFCC
Bank and
National Development Bank PLC (NDB) at 'B+' and their National
Long-Term Ratings
at 'AA-(lka)'. The National Long-Term Ratings of Commercial Bank
of Ceylon PLC
(Commercial Bank) have been affirmed at 'AA(lka)'. The National
Long-Term
Ratings of Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB), Sampath Bank PLC and
DFCC Vardhana
Bank Ltd. have been affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
The operating environment, which remains potentially volatile,
is a key rating
driver for the Sri Lankan banking sector. This is a challenge
for banks,
notwithstanding the current high real GDP growth, which Fitch
expects to
continue. While private-sector credit demand is currently muted,
the potential
for high growth exists given the low overall levels of credit to
GDP. Rapid
credit growth - including pawning (gold-backed lending) - in the
past raised
Fitch's Macro-Prudential Indicator for Sri Lanka into the
highest '3' category.
The consequence of this was a rise in NPLs in the banking
system. The agency
does not expect the deterioration in the banks' asset quality
stemming from NPLs
from gold-backed lending to persist given the relatively short
life cycle of the
product.
The IDRs and the National Long-Term Ratings of National Savings
Bank and BOC and
the National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank reflect the
government of Sri
Lanka's (BB-/Stable) high propensity but moderate ability to
provide
extraordinary support to the banks if needed. The state's
moderate ability to
provide support is reflected in the sovereign rating. The Stable
Outlook
reflects the Stable Outlook on Sri Lanka's sovereign rating.
Fitch believes that state support for National Savings Bank
stems from its
policy mandate of mobilising retail savings and investing them
in government
securities. Its ratings also reflect preferential state support
to the bank in
the form of the explicit guarantee for its deposits contained in
the NSB Act.
Fitch is of the view that the authorities would support, in case
of need,
depositors and senior unsecured creditors of National Savings
Bank to maintain
confidence and systemic stability. even though the NSB Act only
contains an
explicit deposit guarantee.
Fitch expects support for BOC and People's Bank to stem from
their high systemic
importance, quasi-sovereign status, role as key lenders to the
government and
full government ownership.
National Savings Bank's and BOC's senior debt is rated at the
same level as the
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs as the notes rank equally with
other senior
unsecured obligations.
BOC's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its thin capitalisation and
weak asset
quality. This is counterbalanced by its strong domestic funding
franchise, which
is underpinned by its state linkages.
The ratings on Commercial Bank, HNB, Sampath Bank, DFCC, DFCC
Vardhana Bank and
NDB are driven by their intrinsic financial strength.
Fitch considers Commercial Bank the strongest bank in this peer
group. Its
rating captures moderate risk appetite as reflected in
negligible pawning
exposures and loan growth that has consistently been below the
sector average.
Other key rating factors include its solid franchise, stable
earnings and
satisfactory asset quality. Although its operations in
Bangladesh are
potentially of higher risk, they should remain manageable at a
moderate 8% of
end-2013 assets.
HNB's rating reflects its long operating history, strong
franchise, satisfactory
capitalisation and relatively higher risk appetite. Its senior
debentures
carry the same rating as they constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
Sampath Bank's rating is driven by its modest and expanding
franchise and
relatively higher risk appetite as seen in its aggressive loan
growth and high
gold-backed lending, which has put pressure on its asset
quality. Fitch believes
asset quality indicators could be weaker than those reported
should a broader
definition of impairment be applied. This could put pressure on
its rating given
the bank's lower capitalisation relative to peers.
DFCC's ratings capture its strong profitability and
capitalisation, which are
offset by rapid growth in commercial banking via its 99%
subsidiary, DFCC
Vardhana Bank. Fitch has equalised the ratings of the two banks
as it considers
the latter to be a core subsidiary of DFCC
DFCC's US dollar notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR as they constitute unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the issuer. Fitch has assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to
the notes to
reflect average recovery prospects of 31%-50% for holders of
this debt, in case
of default under both a standalone and consolidated basis.
DFCC's Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior debt is rated at the
same level as
DFCC's National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
NDB's ratings reflect its better asset quality and
capitalisation compared with
rating peers, counterbalanced by its developing franchise as a
commercial bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the perception of
state support to
National Savings Bank, BOC and People's Bank could result in a
change in these
entities' ratings. A reduced expectation of state support
through, for instance,
the removal of preferential support extended to National Savings
Bank, or a
substantial change in its policy role and/or deviation from
mandated core
activities indicating its reduced importance to the government,
could result in
a downgrade of National Savings Bank's National Rating. Visible
demonstration of
preferential support for BOC and People's Bank in the form of an
explicit
guarantee will be instrumental to an upgrade of their National
Long-Term
Ratings.
The peer banks' intrinsic strength is sensitive to changes in
the operating
environment which would often be reflected through changes in
the sovereign
rating. Significant capital impairment risks possibly due to
aggressive loan
growth or a protracted macroeconomic deterioration could result
in negative
rating actions on the banks if Fitch believes that this could
result in a
material erosion of capital buffers.
A continued decline in capitalisation through a surge in lending
or a further
decline in asset quality alongside high dividend payouts could
place downward
pressure on BOC's VR. A timely capital infusion would support
the VR.
Commercial Bank's ratings could be downgraded if its ability to
withstand
cyclical asset quality deterioration declines due to lower
earnings and
capitalisation. In addition, any marked weakening in its deposit
franchise and a
deviation from its measured risk appetite, both viewed by Fitch
as key factors
that differentiate Commercial Bank from its lower-rated peers,
would be
negative. Sustained improvements in its balance sheet strength
resulting in
enhanced resilience against a volatile operating environment
could be positive
for the rating.
Fitch views the upside potential of HNB's ratings as limited
given its higher
risk appetite, which has led to weaker through-the-cycle asset
quality compared
with peers'. A material increase in risk taking, unless
sufficiently mitigated
through capital and financial performance, could result in a
rating downgrade.
Fitch views the upside potential of Sampath Bank's ratings as
limited given its
higher risk appetite, which has put pressure on its credit
profile,
notwithstanding its ability to establish and sustain an enhanced
franchise. A
further increase in risk taking, resulting in a sustained
decline in its
capitalisation, or a sharp decline in its asset quality could
result in a rating
downgrade.
An upgrade of DFCC's and NDB's ratings would be contingent on a
materially
stronger commercial banking franchise while maintaining strong
credit metrics.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a sustained and
substantial increase
in risk appetite that could materially weaken its strong capital
position. DFCC
Vardhana Bank's ratings will move in tandem with DFCC's ratings.
In addition
they are also sensitive to changes in its strategic importance
to DFCC.
The assigned debt ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the entities'
long-term issuer ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
state-owned
National Savings Bank, BOC, and People's Bank reflect their high
importance to
the government and high systemic importance. The SRs and SRFs of
privately-owned
DFCC and NDB reflect their lower systemic importance.
A reduced propensity of the government to support systemically
important banks
could result in a downgrade in the SRs and SRFs, but we view
this to be unlikely
in the medium term. A change in the sovereign ratings could also
lead to a
change in these ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debt of BOC, DFCC,
DFCC Vardhana
Bank, NDB, Commercial Bank, HNB, and Sampath Bank are rated one
notch below
their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect the subordination to
senior
unsecured creditors.
They will move in tandem with their National Long-Term Ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
National Savings Bank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
BOC:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: assigned
'AA(lka)(EXP)'
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures affirmed at
'AA(lka)'
People's Bank:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
DFCC:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
US dollar senior, unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating: 'RR4'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: assigned
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures: affirmed at
'A+(lka)'
DFCC Vardhana Bank:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)', Outlook
Stable
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures: affirmed at
'A+(lka)'
NDB:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating : affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'A+(lka)'
Commercial Bank:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'
HNB:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'A+(lka)'
Sampath Bank:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable
Outlook
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'A+(lka)'
BOC, People's Bank, Commercial Bank, HNB, Sampath Bank, NDB and
DFCC each have a
1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder
other than Fitch,
Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or
credit reviews
undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
