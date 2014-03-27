(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of nine UAE banks as
part of its first
peer review of the UAE banking sector.
It has also upgraded Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB) Viability
Rating (VR) and
affirmed the VRs of the other eight banks and all other ratings.
Fitch has also
assigned Long-term and Short-term ratings to two new programmes.
A complete list
of ratings for the banks and their related entities is provided
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
SIB's VR upgrade reflects Fitch's view that its asset quality,
combined with
strong capital and liquidity ratios, now compares better with
peers. New
programme ratings have been assigned to Emirates NBD's (ENBD)
and First Gulf
Bank's (FGB) new AUD programmes in line with the respective
banks' Long- and
Short-term Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long Term IDRs, Support Ratings
and Support Rating
Floors, except for HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME),
reflects the extremely
high probability of support available from the UAE authorities,
and governments
of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/F1+) and Dubai, if required.
Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and
willingness of the
authorities to support the banking sector, which has been
demonstrated by UAE
authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks, as
well close ties
and ownership links with the government in a number of banks.
Fitch's view of
support also considers the sovereign's strong capacity to
support the banking
system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going
revenues mostly
from its hydrocarbon production, and the moderate size of the
UAE banking sector
in relation to the country's GDP.
Five of the banks - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), FGB, Abu
Dhabi Commercial
Bank (ADCB), Union National Bank (UNB) and ENBD - have their
Support Ratings at
'1', reflecting the extremely high probability of state support.
Three banks -
Bank of Sharjah (BOS), National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and
SIB - have a
Support Rating of '2', reflecting lower systemic importance.
The 'AA-' Support Rating Floor of NBAD reflects its flagship
status in the UAE
and Abu Dhabi in particular, at one notch above Abu Dhabi banks'
domestic
systemically important financial institution (D-SIFI) Support
Rating Floor of
'A+'. The other three Abu Dhabi banks - FGB, UNB and ADCB -
reviewed in this
committee are at the D-SIFI Support Rating Floor of 'A+',
reflecting their high
systemic importance. Abu Dhabi banks' D-SIFI Support Rating
Floor is also one
notch higher than the other UAE banks, due to Abu Dhabi's
superior financial
flexibility.
ENBD's Support Rating Floor of 'A+' is one notch above the UAE
D-SIFI Support
Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting its flagship status in the UAE
and Dubai, in
particular. The Support Rating Floors for the remaining three
banks are 'BBB+',
below the UAE D-SIFI Support Rating Floor, reflecting our view
of their lower
systemic importance, due to smaller market shares and
franchises.
HBME's Support Rating reflects very strong potential
institutional support from
its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable), based on
Fitch's view that
HBME is a core subsidiary of HSBC Holdings. HBME is HSBC
Holdings plc's wholly
owned vehicle for its Middle East and North African operations.
The FGB, HBME, EIB and SIB Sukuk Company Ltd trust certificate
issuance
programmes, ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior
unsecured notes issued
under this are rated in line with their respective banks' IDRs
and are therefore
subject to the same rating drivers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE. Given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track
record of support
for local banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this
stage, downward
pressure is considered low.
HBME's Long-term IDR is based on the support it is expected to
receive from HSBC
Holdings plc. Fitch views HBME as a core subsidiary and
consequently the rating
is aligned with that of the parent. Any changes in the IDR would
be linked to
that of HSBC Holdings plc or to Fitch's view on its propensity
to support its
subsidiary.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors
through a change
to the sovereign rating.
The FGB, HBME, EIB and SIB Sukuk Company Ltd trust certificate
issuance
programmes, ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior
unsecured notes are
subject to the same sensitivities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs
Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, is one of the largest
economies in the GCC,
with solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects, high oil prices and an expanding
non-oil private
sector, particularly in Dubai. The banks all benefit from an
improving operating
environment, sound liquidity, capital ratios, and pre-impairment
operating
profit levels, which are able to absorb high credit costs.
Significant asset quality issues remain in Dubai, largely
relating to the poor
performance of the real estate sector during the crisis and some
large Dubai
government-related entity (GRE) problem loans. High loan and
deposit
concentration is a constraint on the VRs, but where exposure is
directly to the
Abu Dhabi government Fitch considers it as less unfavourable.
NBAD's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise, especially in
Abu Dhabi; the
strength of its management and its close links to the Abu Dhabi
government,
which benefit both its lending and its funding profile; its
consistently sound
profitability; and its fairly sound asset quality. The main
constraint on the
rating is NBAD's significant concentration, both in loans and
deposits (albeit
largely to Abu Dhabi government-related entities) in addition to
risks inherent
in the UAE's operating environment.
FGB's VR reflects the bank's exposure to stresses in the real
estate sector in
the UAE and some concentrations in loans and deposits, balanced
by its strong
capitalisation, adequate liquidity, sound and consistent
profitability and the
strength of its local franchise.
UNB's VR reflects improving asset quality but still high
concentrations in the
loan book, including exposures to various Dubai
government-related entities that
have been restructured. However, it also factors in mitigation
to this from
satisfactory liquidity and adequate capital.
ADCB's VR is constrained by high borrower and sector
concentrations - especially
to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and real estate. It
factors in the bank's
solid commercial franchise and improving financial metrics over
the last three
years; specifically, operating profitability, funding, liquidity
and
capitalisation, assisted by a stronger management team.
HBME's VR reflects HBME's high borrower concentration and
renegotiated loan
book, which exposes it to event risk and potentially high levels
of losses.
However, it also captures HBME's current repositioning of the
book towards
higher-quality lending. The VR is underpinned by the bank's
solid regional
franchise, diversified and sound earnings capabilities, strong
liquidity
position, and the management and reputational benefits of being
part of the HSBC
group.
ENBD's VR reflects significant impaired loans, high loan
concentration, low,
albeit improving, reserve coverage compared with peers and high
levels of
restructured loans. It also reflects the bank's strong UAE
franchise, with the
largest market share of around 18%. It has highly diversified
revenue streams
and a high revenue-generating capacity, adequate capitalisation,
sound liquidity
and an extensive customer deposit base. Overall Fitch believes
that ENBD has
sufficient operating revenue to absorb further impairment
charges, without
adversely affecting the bank's capital base.
RAKBANK's VR is constrained by its fairly small franchise (2% of
UAE banking
assets), rising credit risk exposure due to its expansion in
unsecured SME
lending (RAKFIN) and pressure on liquidity from a wide
asset-liability maturity
mismatch. The rating also reflects strong profitability and
performance metrics
through the global financial crisis and the subsequent downturn
in the UAE
economy. We also consider RAKBANK's leading retail business,
high revenue
generation capability, and healthy capitalisation. Balance sheet
liquidity is
supported by a large stable customer deposit base and holdings
of liquid assets.
SIB's upgraded VR reflects constraints from its modest
franchise, high lending
concentrations, and some risks over large related-party
exposures. But it also
factors in SIB's strong capital ratios, resilient profitability,
sound funding
profile and Fitch's reassessment of the bank's asset quality as
part of the peer
group.
BOS's VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high lending
concentrations, weak,
but improving asset quality, and some risks over related-party
loans and
investments, which are common in the region. The VR also
considers BOS's
satisfactory capitalisation and healthy liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs
Asset quality deterioration and rapid loan expansion would be
the most likely
drivers of negative VR actions on banks in this peer group.
Reduced
concentration in loans and deposits could be beneficial to the
VRs.
Downward pressure on NBAD's VR could arise from a significant
deterioration in
asset quality, especially if it weakens the bank's otherwise
healthy
profitability and capitalisation. Given the high level of the
VR, an upgrade is
unlikely but may still result from successful gradual expansion
and reduced
concentration on both sides of the balance sheet.
FGB's VR would be adversely affected by a deterioration in the
domestic
operating environment or a significant deterioration in asset
quality,
particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, or if there is a
sharp reduction
in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at
present. It could
be positively affected by further diversification of the loan
portfolio and the
depositor base.
UNB's VR would be sensitive mainly to a deterioration in asset
quality, eroding
the bank's otherwise healthy profitability and capitalisation.
Upside potential
is limited at present, but in the long-term may benefit from an
improvement in
the UAE operating environment, resolution of the Dubai-GRE
restructuring and
signs of a lasting recovery in the domestic real estate market.
Reduced
concentration levels on both sides of the balance sheet would
also benefit the
VR.
ADCB's VR could be adversely affected by any significant
deterioration in asset
quality or a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels,
which Fitch does
not expect at present. It could be positively affected by
further
diversification in lending, including ADCB fully addressing its
high single-name
exposures and a stabilisation of the real estate sector.
HBME's VR would be sensitive to deterioration in asset quality
affecting the
bank's capitalisation and profitability. An upgrade of HBME's VR
may result from
a demonstrated recovery in renegotiated loans and continued
improvement of asset
quality.
Any significant deterioration in ENBD's asset quality or reserve
coverage, or
any further increase in loan concentration, especially to
related parties, could
lead to a downgrade of the VR. Similarly, a downgrade could
occur if any
significant increase in loan impairment charges eliminates the
bank's operating
profit and erodes the bank's capital base. If the bank succeeds
in working out
the remaining problems in its loan book, an upgrade of the VR is
also possible.
RAKBANK's VR could be negatively affected if the bank's
expansion in unsecured
SME lending leads to a sharp rise in NPLs or problem loans
(restructured loans
and past due loans). However, risk to asset quality is
counterbalanced in the
interim by its strong capital position. Any worsening in the
bank's
asset-liability maturity mismatch could also lead to a
downgrade. The rating
could be upgraded if the bank fully addresses its issues in
funding and
liquidity, further diversifies its business and if there is an
overall
improvement in the operating environment.
Further upside potential to SIB's VR is somewhat limited at
present, given the
bank's concentrated financing portfolio and fairly small
franchise within the
UAE banking sector. Downside risk to SIB's VR could arise from
deterioration in
asset quality affecting the bank's profitability and eroding
capital beyond a
comfortable level, especially considering the high proportion of
capital
invested in real estate.
Upside potential to BOS's VR is somewhat limited at present,
given the bank's
asset quality indicators. The VR could be downgraded further if
negative asset
quality trends, including past due loans and restructured loans,
impact the
bank's profitability and capital position.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
First Gulf Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured programme assigned at 'A+' and 'F1'
FGB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Union National Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1'
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
HBME:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'AA-'
ENBD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ECP programme affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured programme assigned at 'A+' and 'F1'
EIB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
RAKBANK:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD500m EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Sharjah Islamic Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
SIB Sukuk Company II Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+'
SIB Sukuk Company III Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+'
Bank of Sharjah:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
