(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
seven
foreign-owned Ukrainian banks' National Long-term Ratings and,
where assigned,
senior unsecured local currency debt ratings at 'AAA(ukr)'. At
the same time,
the agency has upgraded foreign-owned PJSC Alfa-Bank's (ABU)
National Long-term
Rating and senior unsecured local currency debt ratings to
'AA+(ukr)' from
'BBB-(ukr)'.
Fitch has also affirmed state-owned JSC The State Export-Import
Bank of
Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine's
(Oschadbank)
National Long-term Ratings at 'AA-(ukr)'.
Apart from ABU, the foreign-owned banks are Public Stock Company
'JSC Industrial
& Investment Bank (PSC Prominvestbank), Public Joint Stock
Company UkrSibbank,
Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (VTBU), ProCredit Bank
(Ukraine) (PCBU),
PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex), and PJSC Credit Agricole Bank
(CAB).
The banks' other ratings are unaffected by today's rating
action. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent review of these banks'
ratings after
the downgrade of Ukraine's Long-term local currency IDR to 'CCC'
from 'B-' and
the affirmation of the sovereign's Long-term foreign currency
IDR at 'CCC' (see
Fitch Downgrades Ukraine's LC IDR to 'CCC'; Affirms FC IDR at
'CCC', dated 22
August 2014, and Fitch Reviews 11 Ukrainian Banks' IDRs on
Sovereign Rating
Change, dated 26 August 2014, at www.fitchratings.com).
The affirmation of National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that
the
creditworthiness of these banks relative to each other and to
other Ukrainian
issuers has not changed significantly as a result of the
sovereign rating
downgrade. The upgrade of ABU reflects that the bank's LC IDR is
now above that
of the sovereign.
The 'AAA(ukr)' National Ratings and, where assigned, senior
unsecured local
currency debt ratings, of foreign-owned banks reflect Fitch's
view of the
availability of support, in case of need, from their financially
strong
shareholders. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Ukrsots' and
Pravex's National
Ratings reflects Fitch's view that shareholder support will
probably become less
reliable if the banks are sold, in particular, to local
shareholders. At the
same time, we believe that these banks' current shareholders
will likely have a
high propensity to provide support to their Ukrainian
subsidiaries prior to any
sale.
ABU's 'AA+(ukr)' National Rating and senior debt ratings
consider potential
support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its
main
shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB;
BBB-/Negative). However, the probability of such support is
limited due to ABU's
indirect relationship with the shareholders' other assets and a
mixed track
record of support from its main shareholders.
The 'AA-(ukr)' National Ratings of state-owned Ukreximbank and
Oschadbank are
underpinned by Fitch's view of the Ukrainian authorities' high
propensity to
provide support to these banks based on their 100% state
ownership, policy
roles, high systemic importance, and the track record of capital
and liquidity
support for the banks under different governments. However, the
ability to
support is limited, as indicated by the sovereign's 'CCC'
Long-term IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook on the National Ratings reflects Fitch's view
that any future
deterioration in these banks' credit profiles is likely to be
broadly in line
with that of other Ukrainian issuers, meaning that the banks'
default risk
relative to other issuers will remain broadly unchanged.
The 'CCC' LC IDR for Ukraine implies that Fitch now considers
default a real
possibility. This indicates heightened cliff risk for high
ratings on the
National scale as, by definition, National and International
ratings converge at
'D' (default), and that National Ratings may be downgraded
sharply below 'AAA'.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's
National Ratings once
the sales, should they take place, are completed. If, in Fitch's
view, support
from new shareholders cannot be factored into the ratings, then
the National
Ratings of these two banks are likely to be downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
PJSC Prominvestbank:
Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: affirmed at
'AAA(ukr)'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Ukrsotsbank:
Senior unsecured local currency debt: 'AAA(ukr)' maintained on
RWN
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)', maintained on RWN
PJSC VTB Bank:
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Pravex:
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)', maintained on RWN
CAB:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Senior unsecured local currency debt: upgraded to 'AA+(ukr)'
from 'BBB-(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: upgraded to
'AA+(EXP)(ukr)' from
'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AA+(ukr)' from
'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Ukreximbank:
National Long-term rating: affirmed 'AA-(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Oschadbank:
National Long-term rating: affirmed 'AA-(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Ukrsots, UkrSibbank,
CAB,
Prominvestbank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Alexander Danilov (ABU, VTBU)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Natalia Shakhina (CAB, Ukrsots)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Evgeny Konovalov (ABU, VTBU)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Sergey Popov (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukreximbank,
Oschadbank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and the 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30
October 2013,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.