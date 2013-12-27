(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. At
the same time, the agency has placed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's
(COREALCREDIT) Long-
and Short-term IDRs of 'BBB-' and 'F3' on Rating Watch Positive
and affirmed its
VR at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this
commentary.
The rating actions reflect Aareal's planned acquisition of
COREALCREDIT from a
company owned by the US financial investor Lone Star. The
announced purchase
price of EUR342m is subject to contractually agreed adjustments
up until the
closing date. According to current plans, the transaction -
which is subject to
the approval of the respective authorities - will be completed
during the first
half of next year.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AAREAL'S IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmations of Aareal's Long-term IDR, Support Rating,
Support Rating Floor
and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that its status as
one of Germany's
largest, independent active Pfandbrief issuers continues to
result in a very
high probability that state support would be forthcoming if
necessary. State
support, in Fitch's view, is even more certain in the short-term
and so Aareal's
Short-term IDR at 'F1' is at the higher of two potential
Sort-term ratings
mapping to its 'A-' Long-term IDR. The Stable Outlook is based
on Fitch's view
that support will continue to be forthcoming, although this is
sensitive to
evolving developments around support for EU banks.
The affirmation of Aareal's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that
the bank's
recurring earnings and capitalisation could benefit slightly
from the
acquisition of the much smaller, Germany-focused COREALCREDIT,
which is being
purchased at a material discount to the net fair value of its
assets and
liabilities. On the other hand, the rating also takes into
account execution
risk on the acquisition. Taxation and legal risks are by nature
difficult to
quantify with certainty and the acquisition will absorb
considerable management
capacity at least in the short-term. Fitch expects that Aareal
will not release
upfront accounting profit from this transaction through dividend
payments in the
early years before the full economic impact of the transaction
materialises.
Therefore, the affirmation of the VR is based on assumptions
that potential
legacy risks at COREALCREDIT are sufficiently ring-fenced and
that cash
collateral is trapped at the financial institution in an escrow
account.
On balance, Fitch believes that Aareal's management team is
experienced in
structuring complex financial transactions and expects that
Aareal will extract
some net profit from the transaction, including the substantial
negative
goodwill it will book upfront.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - COREALCREDIT'S IDRs, VR, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Rating Watch Positive on COREALCREDIT's IDRs and senior debt
reflects
Fitch's expectation that the acquisition will close successfully
in 1H14 and the
positive impact of support it will receive from Aareal. The
future rating level
will factor in a very strong propensity for Aareal to support
COREALCREDIT,
underpinned by a profit and loss sharing agreement between the
two financial
institutions. The ratings will also factor in Aareal's ability
to provide
support either from its own resources or via state support to
COREALCREDIT
through Aareal.
Once COREALCREDIT becomes a subsidiary of Aareal, Fitch's
analysis will be based
on an institution (Aareal) being the source of support, rather
than on the
state.
The affirmation of COREALCREDIT's VR reflects Fitch's view that
its financial
position will not be affected negatively by the transaction nor
be significantly
changed from March when the VR was last reviewed. Once the
acquisition is
approved by the authorities, Fitch expects that the bank's
capitalisation will
improve before potential capital transfers to Aareal.
COREALCREDIT's
profitability for the purpose of consolidation into Aareal's
accounts, once the
transaction is complete, will depend substantially on the
pull-to-par fair value
of assets and liabilities and Aareal's management's ability to
deliver synergies
according to plan. Fitch expects that COREALCREDIT's liquidity
will benefit from
Aareal's ready access to funding sources. The profit and loss
sharing agreement
will neutralise any profit or loss between the two banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL's IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior
debt ratings are
sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the
on-going availability
of extraordinary sovereign support for the bank. In Fitch's
view, there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives, most recently agreement between the
European Council and
Commission on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. In
September 2013,
Fitch commented on its approach to incorporating support in its
bank ratings in
light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see
'Fitch Outlines
Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support:
Likely Rating
Paths', and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks'
available at
www.fitchratings.com) and followed this with an update in
December (see
''Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13') .
Aareal's Support Rating Floor would be revised lower and its
Support Rating,
IDRs and senior debt ratings downgraded if Fitch concludes that
potential
sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous
assessment. Given
Aareal's VR is 'bbb', any support-driven downgrade of the bank's
Long-term IDR
and senior debt ratings would be limited to two notches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT's IDRs, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watches once the transaction
is successfully
closed. Fitch's considerations on support for EU banks will
affect the rating
decision. If support considerations are excluded, COREALCREDIT's
Long-term IDR
would be equalised with Aareal's VR. This would mean a one-notch
upgrade for
COREALCREDIT's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings and either
an affirmation
or one-notch upgrade of its Short-term IDR.
COREALCREDIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to similar
support considerations as those for Aareal. In addition, if the
acquisition by
Aareal fails to go ahead, its IDRs and senior debt ratings will
be sensitive to
changes to Fitch's view about state support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Aareal's 'bbb' VR is the highest for a German monoline
commercial real estate
lender and benefits from its resilient performance since 2008.
The
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio will deteriorate once Aareal
consolidates
COREALCREDIT. COREALCREDIT has a large, albeit rapidly
shrinking, NPL portfolio
which, combined with its weak profitability, is one of the main
reasons for its
VR being at 'bb'.
However, COREALCREDIT has fairly high NPL coverage with loan
loss reserves
compared with its German peers, and the terms of the acquisition
include further
cash collateral against unexpected deterioration of collateral
value. Fitch
understands that Aareal has conducted extensive due diligence on
COREALCREDIT's
loan portfolio, covering most commercial real estate loans. If
Aareal's
assessment proves to be inadequate - which is not Fitch's base
case - it could
be negative for COREALCREDIT's VR.
Aareal has negotiated protection in the form of cash collateral
and fair value
adjustments for potential taxation and legal risks. If Aareal's
assessment has
not been sufficiently conservative, the upside for Aareal's
profitability and
capital generating capacity through this acquisition would be
reduced. In
addition, if Aareal's calculation of the net gain of the
acquisition has been
too optimistic, this would be neutral to negative for the VR,
but if risks
emerge that have not been identified by Aareal in its due
diligence, this would
be negative for the VR.
COREALCREDIT's capital, funding and liquidity will be managed at
a consolidated
level and the profit and loss sharing agreement will mutualise
the two banks'
earnings. Consequently, Fitch would most likely withdraw
COREALCREDIT's VR once
the acquisition is successfully closed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Aareal's and COREALCREDIT's Lower Tier 2 subordination
securities are notched
down one level from the banks' respective VRs to reflect higher
loss severity
compared with senior unsecured debt instruments in line with
Fitch's criteria.
Aareal's hybrid securities, issued by Capital Funding GmbH and
Aareal Capital
Funding LLC (Delaware), are rated 'BB-'. The instruments'
distributable profit
trigger or an annual profit trigger combined with a regulatory
capital ratio
trigger are reflected in the notes being rated four notches
below Aareal's VRs,
two notches for high loss severity risks and two notches for
high
non-performance risks.
Subordinated debt ratings and hybrid ratings are sensitive to
the potential
changes of the banks' respective VRs. When the acquisition is
closed, the anchor
VR for COREALCREDIT's subordinated debt is likely to be
Aareal's, rather than
COREALCREDIT's, VR.
RATING ACTIONS
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): affirmed at 'BB-'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed
at 'BB-'.
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' placed on Rating Watch Positive
Short-term IDR: 'F3' placed on Rating Watch Positive
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured notes: 'BBB-' placed on Rating Watch Positive
Subordinated debt: 'BB-' placed on Rating Watch Positive
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated
10 August 2012
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13
Support is Key to German Pfandbrief Issuers' Ratings
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
2014 Outlook: German Banks - Amended
here
No Signs of Real-Estate Bubble in Germany
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.