FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. Fitch has also maintained
COREALCREDIT BANK AG's
(COREALCREDIT) Long-term IDRs of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP) and
affirmed its VR at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five
German commercial
real estate lenders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AAREAL'S IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmations of Aareal's Long-term IDR with a Stable
Outlook, Support
Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view that
its status as one of Germany's largest, independent active
Pfandbrief issuers
results in a very high probability that state support would be
forthcoming if
necessary. State support, in Fitch's view, is even more certain
in the short
term and so Aareal's 'F1' Short-term IDR is at the higher of two
potential
Short-term ratings mapping to its 'A-' Long-term IDR. The Stable
Outlook is
based on Fitch's view that support will continue to be
forthcoming, although
this is sensitive to evolving developments around resolution and
support for EU
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - COREALCREDIT'S IDRs, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The RWP on COREALCREDIT's IDRs and senior debt reflects Fitch's
expectation that
Aareal's planned acquisition of COREALCREDIT, which was
announced in December
2013, will close successfully in 1H14, and that the acquisition
will have a
positive impact on the likelihood of external support for
COREALCREDIT. The
future rating will factor in a very strong propensity for Aareal
to support
COREALCREDIT, underpinned by a profit and loss sharing agreement
between the two
financial institutions. The ratings will also factor in Aareal's
ability to
provide support either from its own resources or via state
support to
COREALCREDIT through Aareal.
COREALCREDIT's support-driven ratings are currently based on
Fitch's view on the
likelihood of sovereign support from Germany (AAA/Stable) but
our analysis will
be based on the likelihood of institutional support from Aareal
once
COREALCREDIT's acquisition is complete.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL's IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior
debt ratings are
sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the
on-going availability
of extraordinary sovereign support for the bank. In Fitch's
view, there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives, most recently agreement between the
European Council and
Commission on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. In
September 2013,
Fitch commented on its approach to incorporating support in its
bank ratings in
light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see
'Fitch Outlines
Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support:
Likely Rating
Paths', and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks'
available at
www.fitchratings.com) and followed this with an update in
December (see
''Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13').
Aareal's Support Rating Floor would be revised down and its
Support Rating, IDRs
and senior debt ratings downgraded if Fitch concludes that
potential sovereign
support has weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given
Aareal's 'bbb'
VR, any support-driven downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and
senior debt
ratings would be limited to two notches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT's IDRs, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the RWP once COREALCREDIT's takeover by
Aareal is
successfully closed. Fitch's considerations on support for EU
banks will affect
the rating action. If support considerations are excluded,
COREALCREDIT's
Long-term IDR would be equalised with Aareal's VR upon
transaction closing. This
would mean a one-notch upgrade for COREALCREDIT's Long-term IDR
and senior debt
ratings and either an affirmation or one-notch upgrade of its
Short-term IDR.
COREALCREDIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to similar
support considerations as those for Aareal. In addition, if the
acquisition by
Aareal fails to go ahead - an unlikely scenario at this stage of
the
transaction, in Fitch's view - COREALCREDIT's IDRs and senior
debt ratings will
be sensitive to changes to Fitch's view about state support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Aareal's 'bbb' VR is the highest of its peers and reflects
Fitch's expectation
that the bank's recurring earnings and capitalisation could
benefit slightly
from the acquisition of the much smaller, Germany-focused
COREALCREDIT, which is
being purchased at a material discount to the net fair value of
its assets and
liabilities. The rating also takes into account execution risk
on the
acquisition. Taxation and legal risks are by nature difficult to
quantify with
certainty and the acquisition will absorb considerable
management capacity at
least in the short term. Fitch expects that Aareal will not
release profit from
this transaction through dividend payments in the early years
before the full
economic impact of the transaction materialises. Therefore, the
affirmation of
Aareal's VR is based on assumptions that potential legacy risks
at COREALCREDIT
are sufficiently ring-fenced and that cash collateral is trapped
at the
financial institution in an escrow account.
On balance, Fitch believes that Aareal's management team is
experienced in
structuring complex financial transactions and expects that
Aareal will extract
some net profit from the transaction, including the substantial
negative
goodwill it will book upfront.
Aareal's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio will deteriorate once
it consolidates
COREALCREDIT. COREALCREDIT has a large, albeit rapidly
shrinking, NPL portfolio
which combined with its weak profitability, is one of the main
reasons for its
'bb' VR.
However, COREALCREDIT has fairly high NPL coverage with loan
loss reserves
compared with its German peers, and the terms of the acquisition
include further
cash collateral against unexpected deterioration of collateral
value. Fitch
understands that Aareal has conducted extensive due diligence on
COREALCREDIT's
loan portfolio, covering most commercial real estate loans. If
Aareal's
assessment proves to be inadequate - which is not Fitch's base
case - it could
be negative for COREALCREDIT's VR.
Aareal has also negotiated protection in the form of cash
collateral and fair
value adjustments for potential taxation and legal risks. If
Aareal's assessment
has not been sufficiently conservative, the upside for Aareal's
profitability
and capital generating capacity through this acquisition would
be reduced. In
addition, if Aareal's calculation of the net gain of the
acquisition has been
too optimistic, this would be neutral to negative for the VR.
Should risks
emerge subsequently that were not identified by Aareal in its
due diligence,
this would be negative for the VR.
COREALCREDIT's capital, funding and liquidity will be managed at
a consolidated
level - meaning COREALCREDIT's liquidity will benefit from
Aareal's good funding
access - and the profit and loss sharing agreement will
mutualise the two banks'
earnings. Consequently, Fitch will most likely withdraw
COREALCREDIT's VR once
the acquisition is successfully closed and the integration
process is well
underway.
The affirmation of COREALCREDIT's VR reflects Fitch's view that
its financial
position will not be negatively affected by the transaction.
Once the
acquisition is approved by the authorities, Fitch expects that
the bank's
capitalisation will improve before potential capital transfers
to Aareal.
COREALCREDIT's profitability for the purpose of consolidation
into Aareal's
accounts, once the transaction is complete, will depend
substantially on the
pull-to-par fair value of assets and liabilities and the ability
of Aareal's
management to deliver synergies according to plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Aareal's and COREALCREDIT's Lower Tier 2 subordinated securities
are rated one
notch below the banks' respective VRs to reflect higher loss
severity compared
with senior unsecured debt instruments in line with Fitch's
criteria.
Aareal's hybrid securities, issued by Capital Funding GmbH and
Aareal Capital
Funding LLC (Delaware), are rated 'BB-'. The instruments'
distributable profit
trigger or an annual profit trigger combined with a regulatory
capital ratio
trigger are reflected in the notes being rated four notches
below Aareal's VRs,
two notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance
risks.
Subordinated debt ratings and hybrid ratings are sensitive to
the potential
changes of the banks' respective VRs. When the acquisition is
closed, the anchor
VR for COREALCREDIT's subordinated debt is likely to be
Aareal's, rather than
COREALCREDIT's.
RATING ACTIONS
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): affirmed at 'BB-'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed
at 'BB-'
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' maintained on RWP
Short-term IDR: 'F3' maintained on RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured notes: 'BBB-' maintained on RWP
Subordinated debt: 'BB-' maintained on RWP
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
