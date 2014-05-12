(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aareal Bank's (ARB;
A-/Negative/F1) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is
Stable. The affirmation follows the implementation of Fitch`s
Criteria for
Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds,
published on 11 April 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', the
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), an IDR
uplift of 2 and
the over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis,
which is currently 24.2%. The Outlook is Stable despite the
Negative Outlook on
ARB's IDR, given that any potential downgrade of the issuer's
IDR is expected to
be compensated by the IDR uplift of 2.
The affirmation follows the update of Fitch's analysis of the
cover pool and a
revision of the breakeven OC for the 'AAA' rating to 23.5% from
21.5%. As of
end-March 2014, ARB's mortgage Pfandbriefe amounting to
EUR10.6bn were secured
by a EUR13.2bn cover pool, which led to a nominal OC of 24.2%.
The main driver of Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is the stressed
credit loss. In a
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure
for the cover assets of 78.4% and a weighted average recovery
rate of 73.4%,
resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 20.9% which is
higher compared
with calculated losses of 19.2% 12 months ago.
The wider credit loss was mainly due to the application of the
new sovereign
risk criteria. Currently, almost 20 per cent of assets are
located in countries
with a Country Ceiling (CC) below 'AAA'. This means that, under
Fitch's new
criteria, the agency has decided not to apply a rating cap to
the programme.
However, Fitch has stressed recoveries for currency
redenomination risk from
eurozone assets with a CC below 'AAA'. The reflection of this
potential unhedged
currency risk resulted in nearly 4 per cent more losses.
Fitch notes lower asset-liability mismatches compared with its
analysis 12
months ago. Similar to 2013, the programme benefits from a
noteworthy portion of
callable privately placed Pfandbriefe which provides flexibility
for managing
asset-liability mismatches. As a result, even under 'AAA' rating
stresses there
is no need for forced asset sales. Initial open interest and
currency positions
are significantly mitigated by the inclusion of privileged
derivatives in the
cover pool.
RATING SENSITVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the
IDR is
downgraded by three notches or more to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii)
the number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced
to 3 or lower;
or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 23.5%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112Primary Analyst
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+69 768076 126
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
