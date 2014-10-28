(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey
National Treasury
Services plc's (Abbey; A/Stable/F1) GBP19.9bn equivalent covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Abbey's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the 89.28% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 91% 'AAA'
breakeven AP. The
Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of the
issuer.
The 91% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven OC of
9.9%, is driven
by a credit loss of 9.1% in a 'AAA' scenario, followed by a
asset disposal loss
component of 7.9% due to maturity mismatches with the weighted
average (WA) life
of assets at eight years (in a low prepayment rate scenario of
5%) versus that
of liabilities at five years. The cash flow valuation component
leads to a lower
'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.1%, due to excess spread.
The 9.1% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from a
21.6% WA default rate and a 61.4% WA recovery rate for the
mortgage cover
assets. The pool composition has remained broadly similar over
the last 12
months. Yet the 'AAA' credit loss is a decrease from 10.8% in
2013, due to a
lower quick sale adjustment and an improved WA debt-to-income
ratio following
the application of the updated UK mortgage loss assumptions.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects our moderate risk assessment
for four out of
five components. The remaining component - asset segregation -
has a very low
risk assessment.
While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, Fitch has
assigned an IDR
uplift of 0 to the programme. This is because Fitch does not
consider that the
UK is a covered bonds- intensive jurisdiction and also because
of insufficient
protection provided by senior unsecured debt at less than 5% of
total adjusted
assets. Although the issuer's parent, Santander UK plc (San UK,
A/Stable/F1) has
a notable mortgage market share in UK, given San UK's fairly
small share by
total assets and that the regulator has yet to announce the list
of domestic
systemically important banks in UK, it is probable that
liquidation is preferred
over other means of resolution.
The 89.28% AP is the contractual AP used in the asset coverage
test in the
programme. The programme also has additional collateral provided
via a
supplemental liquidity reserve of 5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the
issuer's IDR is
downgraded by two or more notches to BBB+ or below, ii) the
number of notches
uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower, or iii) the AP
is higher than
the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 91%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
