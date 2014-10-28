(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc's (Abbey; A/Stable/F1) GBP19.9bn equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Abbey's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 89.28% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 91% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of the issuer. The 91% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven OC of 9.9%, is driven by a credit loss of 9.1% in a 'AAA' scenario, followed by a asset disposal loss component of 7.9% due to maturity mismatches with the weighted average (WA) life of assets at eight years (in a low prepayment rate scenario of 5%) versus that of liabilities at five years. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.1%, due to excess spread. The 9.1% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from a 21.6% WA default rate and a 61.4% WA recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. The pool composition has remained broadly similar over the last 12 months. Yet the 'AAA' credit loss is a decrease from 10.8% in 2013, due to a lower quick sale adjustment and an improved WA debt-to-income ratio following the application of the updated UK mortgage loss assumptions. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects our moderate risk assessment for four out of five components. The remaining component - asset segregation - has a very low risk assessment. While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, Fitch has assigned an IDR uplift of 0 to the programme. This is because Fitch does not consider that the UK is a covered bonds- intensive jurisdiction and also because of insufficient protection provided by senior unsecured debt at less than 5% of total adjusted assets. Although the issuer's parent, Santander UK plc (San UK, A/Stable/F1) has a notable mortgage market share in UK, given San UK's fairly small share by total assets and that the regulator has yet to announce the list of domestic systemically important banks in UK, it is probable that liquidation is preferred over other means of resolution. The 89.28% AP is the contractual AP used in the asset coverage test in the programme. The programme also has additional collateral provided via a supplemental liquidity reserve of 5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to BBB+ or below, ii) the number of notches uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower, or iii) the AP is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 91%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. 