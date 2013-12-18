(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey
National Treasury
Services plc's (Abbey, 'A/Stable/F1) GBP19.4bn regulated
mortgage covered bonds
at 'AAA', with Stable Outlook, following a review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on Abbey's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A' and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 4 (moderate
risk). Fitch relies on the asset percentage (AP) communicated in
the investor
report, 85.47%, providing ample cushion compared with Fitch's
breakeven AP of
91% for the 'AAA' rating.
The Stable Outlook reflects that on the performance of
mortgages in the UK and
the fact that the covered bond rating can absorb up to a
two-notch downgrade of
Abbey's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 continues to be driven by Fitch's risk assessment
as moderate of
four out of five components: liquidity gap and systemic risk,
systemic
alternative management, cover-pool specific alternative
management, and
privileged derivatives components, which are the weakest of the
D-Cap
components. The asset segregation component is assessed as very
low risk.
The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic
risk component
reflects Fitch's view of mitigants against liquidity gaps in the
form of a
three-month interest reserve fund, a 12-month pre-maturity test
for the hard
bullet bonds and a 12-month extendable maturity for the soft
bullet bonds in
place.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP remains at 91.0%. Abbey has a 5%
supplemental liquidity
reserve amount (SLRA) in place which represents an additional 5%
credit
enhancement (see "Fitch Affirms Abbey's Covered bonds at 'AAA';
Outlook Stable,
Following Programme Update", 24 December 2012).
There are currently 54 covered bonds outstanding of which 19 are
hard bullet
bonds and the remaining soft bullet. The bonds are issued in
euro, sterling and
Norwegian krone and have a total equivalent amount of
approximately GBP14.9bn
compared with GBP23.4bn in December 2012. The WA remaining term
to maturity
decreased marginally to 5.3 years from 5.5 years and the WA
spread reduced to
136bp from 144bp. Interest and currency risk is hedged with
Abbey and third
party swap counterparties.
As of 30 November 2013, the pool consisted of 211,464 prime
mortgages secured on
residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding
balance of GBP22.8bn,
down from GBP37.9bn in December 2012. The WA seasoning is 68
months. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected loss of 9.75% (9.67%
last year).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
Abbey's IDR is downgraded by at least two notches to 'BBB+'; or
(ii) the D-Cap
falls by at least two categories to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the
AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of
91%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3535 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013, '
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds',
dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 03 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 06 June 2013 and
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 09 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow
Assumptions
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
