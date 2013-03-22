(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abel Funding
Pty Limited's
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-erm Rating of
'F1sf'. Abel Funding
is a partially supported multi-seller ABCP conduit sponsored by
The Royal Bank
of Scotland PLC (RBS, A/Stable/F1).
Key Rating Drivers
The conduit has a maximum tenor of 185 days to fund the purchase
of eligible
assets up to an aggregate programme limit of AUD10bn and as at
end-February
2013, had AUD889m of ABCP outstanding. The affirmation is based
on the credit
and liquidity support provided by RBS, the credit quality of the
assets funded
through the conduit, the managerial capabilities of RBS and the
programme's
legal structure.
Currently, a pool of four multi-seller asset portfolios is
funded through the
issuance of Abel Tasman ABCP, all of which are partially
supported by liquidity,
thereby creating an exposure to the performance of the
underlying assets for
ABCP note holders. Fitch therefore considers the amount of
enhancement and
structural protection provided for these specific assets and
determined that the
level of support for the partially supported assets is
commensurate with the
rating on the ABCP.
The rating action reflects Fitch's view that fungible
programme-wide credit
enhancement (PWCE) by way of a letter of credit, sized at a
minimum of 8% of the
outstanding ABCP, and liquidity support of up to 102% of the
face value of ABCP
outstanding, supports the ABCP at their current rating.
Rating Sensitivities
The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present
given the
satisfactory performance of the pools, as well adequate
subordination and
liquidity support.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd,
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+85 2 2263 9937
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The source of information used to assess the rating was RBS. The
issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 6 June
2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions", dated 30 May
2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions: Derivative
Addendum", dated 30 May 2012; "Special-Purpose Vehicles in
Structured Finance
Transactions", dated 30 May 2012; "Criteria for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance in
RMBS", dated 7 September 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia" dated 3 August 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria", dated 3
August 2012 ; and "Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed
Commercial Paper"
dated 8 November 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative Addendum
here
Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance
Transactions
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia
here
Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.