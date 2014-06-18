(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aberdeen
Asset Management
Plc's (AAM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The operating environment for traditional investment managers
(IMs) remains
favourable, driven by improved global equity markets that have
increased assets
under management (AUM) and attracted investor flows. This has
resulted in
healthy fee revenue generation, improved investment performance
and stable
operating margins, supported by continued cost discipline.
Leverage has generally declined, and in some cases been reduced
to zero, driven
by improved cash flow generation and debt repayment. Many
traditional IMs have
taken advantage of favourable capital markets and low interest
rates to
refinance debt at attractive spreads, which should improve
interest coverage.
Liquidity remains strong, with most traditional IMs operating at
or near
negative net debt position.
These positive trends are tempered by the cyclical nature of
market value
appreciation, potential performance and reputational risks in a
rising interest
rate environment and regulatory uncertainty surrounding IMs
and/or their funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The affirmations of AAM's IDRs reflect its strong profitability,
low leverage
and its profile and track record as a traditional asset manager.
The ratings
benefit from the high cash generation typical of AAM's industry
but are also
exposed to the risks common to the business model, notably the
sensitivity of
AUM, and consequently earnings, to market dynamics, and
operational and
reputational risks.
Fitch upgraded AAM's IDR to 'A' from 'A-' on 8 April 2014, due
to the improved
product and geographical diversification that the Scottish
Widows Investment
Partnership Group Limited (SWIP) acquisition brought to AAM (see
'Fitch Upgrades
Aberdeen Asset Management to 'A'; Outlook Stable' at
www.fitchratings.com).
AAM has grown into its present global position via successfully
integrated
acquisitions, which have contributed to higher earnings and
increased geographic
and product diversification. AAM's ratings consider the
increased portfolio
diversification arising from the SWIP acquisition, particularly
from the
addition of quantitative equities and fixed income portfolio.
Furthermore,
SWIP's strong UK and developed market focus mitigates AAM's
previous
concentrations to emerging markets and Asia Pacific.
The ratings also consider the integration challenges, margin
pressures and
potential reduction of existing AUM in light of the
comparatively large SWIP
acquisition. Fitch considers that cost savings from the
elimination of
duplicated activities will contribute to improving financial
performance
although this will be offset by integration costs during FY14
and FY15.
Operating and fee margins are tighter in the acquired business,
which will
weaken the combined group's margin and efficiency metrics in the
short to medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Upward rating momentum could be driven by successful execution
of the SWIP
integration process, continued increases in AUM, further
improvements in client,
product and geographical concentrations, improved net cash
balances and
earnings, and consistently low leverage.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a substantial and
sustained increase
in leverage, material reputational damage, a sustained
deterioration of fund
performance or significant AUM net outflows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
AAM's USD500m perpetual cumulative subordinated instruments
receive 50% equity
credit and are rated three notches below AAM's IDR in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria for the "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 23 December 2013. A hybrid
instrument with
easily activated going-concern loss absorption would normally be
rated at least
three notches lower than the issuer's Long-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1''
Subordinated perpetual cumulative notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria, dated 12 December 2013
Criteria, dated 12
December 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
