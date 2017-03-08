(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aberdeen
Asset Management
Plc's (AAM) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'A' and 'F1'
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the
same time,
AAM's subordinated perpetual cumulative notes have been affirmed
at 'BBB'.
This rating action follows an announcement made on 6 March 2017
that boards of
AAM and Standard Life plc (Standard Life) have reached an
agreement on the terms
of an all-share merger between the two companies. Management
expects the merger,
which is still subject to shareholder, regulatory and anti-trust
approvals, to
close in 3Q17. The combined group, which will operate under both
the AAM and
Standard Life names, would create the UK's largest active
investment manager
with end-2016 pro forma assets under management (AuM) of around
GBP581 billion
(compared with AAM's GBP303 billion at end-2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The affirmation of AAM's IDRs primarily reflects Fitch's view
that the improved
scale and diversification of the combined group's enlarged
franchise will
mitigate higher cash flow leverage of the group compared with
AAM's current
leverage (defined as gross debt/EBITDA) as well as execution and
strategic risks
related to the planned transaction.
The combined group's credit profile will benefit from a
materially larger and
more diversified franchise in active investment management, with
AAM's emerging
market and Asia Pacific equity expertise complementing Standard
Life's
well-established UK equities and multi-asset franchises. The
combined group's
distribution network will be fairly well-diversified by channel,
including
long-dated distribution agreements with Lloyds, Phoenix Group
(Phoenix Life
Limited: Insurer Financial Strength: A/Positive) and Standard
Life Group itself.
According to management, overlap among the combined group's
large clients is
limited.
Fitch does not expect a major shift in strategy or risk appetite
following the
merger. Similar to AAM and Standard Life currently, the combined
group would be
expected to focus on active investment strategies, particularly
on absolute
return and multi-asset strategies as well as the growing UK
pensions and savings
market. While Fitch views the anticipated cost savings as
realistic (GBP200
million or around 11% of the combined group's cost base),
execution risk remains
present due to the combined group's governance structure which
aims to reconcile
AAM's and Standard Life's management teams and investment
approaches.
Net flows (which have been negative at AAM in recent years
largely due to its
focus on emerging market assets, which have been out of favour
with investors)
would improve on a pro forma basis but would likely remain
weaker than the asset
performance of higher-rated investment manager peers. In
addition, it remains to
be seen whether the combined group will be able to counter asset
flow and fee
pressure experienced by active investment managers as a result
of increasing
investor preference for passively managed funds.
Fitch estimates the combined group's EBITDA margin could range
between 45% and
50% (depending on the timing of integration costs and cost
synergies), which
compares well with peers (and is stronger than AAM's EBITDA
margin of around 39%
in the 12 months to end-3Q16).
Fitch estimates that the combined group's gross debt/EBITDA
ratio would be
around 1.4x, compared with around 0.6x at AAM at end-3Q16, the
lower end of
Fitch's 'a' category quantitative leverage benchmark for
traditional investment
managers. This includes all of Standard Life's Tier 2 debt as
well as its Tier 1
instrument as we would not assign any equity credit to these
notes under Fitch's
insurance criteria. Interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense)
would be weaker
than currently at AAM but still within Fitch's 'a' category
quantitative
benchmark range for traditional investment managers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's USD500 million perpetual cumulative subordinated
instruments receive 50%
equity credit and are rated three notches below the company's
IDR, in accordance
with Fitch's criteria for the "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis". A hybrid instrument with
easily activated
going-concern loss absorption is normally rated at least three
notches lower
than the issuer's Long-Term IDR. AAM's GBP100 million additional
Tier 1 notes
(5% trigger) issued in 2015 also receive 50% equity credit in
line with Fitch's
criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
AAM's IDRs are primarily sensitive to execution and strategic
risks around the
planned transaction. These include net outflows for instance due
to
higher-than-expected client overlap, consultant recommendations
or
underperformance following alignment of investment approaches,
inability to
realise anticipated cost synergies and exceeding projected
integration expense.
In addition, Fitch would likely downgrade the ratings should
leverage of the
combined group be higher than currently expected, for instance
due to
lower-than-expected combined EBITDA.
Given heightened execution risks and the increased leverage
following
transaction closing, upside to the ratings is limited in the
short- to
medium-term. Over time, the ratings could benefit from the
combined group's
better-balanced revenue profile, improved asset performance and
lower leverage.
Should the transaction not be consummated, AAM's IDRs would come
under pressure
given recent negative net flows and the corresponding impact on
financial
metrics, notably the company's EBITDA margin. In addition, AAM's
rating would
remain sensitive to sensitivities previously outlined, including
increasing
staff attrition (including the departure of key investment
staff) and inability
to attract sufficient volumes of EM-related gross inflows once
investor
sentiment has recovered.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's subordinated debt rating is broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the company's IDR. The securities' rating is
also sensitive to
a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in AAM's IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
