(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The review was triggered by the recent downgrade of Cyprus's Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'AAA' following the de facto imposition of capital controls (see "Fitch Places Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative" on www.fitchrating.com). The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings above the Country Ceiling reflects Fitch's view that the capital controls will not hamper ABHFL's ability to service its obligations. According to Fitch's criteria report 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', an issuer may be rated above the Country Ceiling if it is shielded from transfer risk, for example because of substantial foreign assets and earnings and limited domestic liabilities. ABHFL's main operating subsidiaries - Russian OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa, 'BBB-'/Stable) and Dutch-based Amsterdam Trade Bank - accounted for 94% of total consolidated assets at end-2012, and about 99% of 2012 net income. ABHFL's third party obligations (USD430m of ECP notes, including accrued interest) are not domestic, and are also not significant relative to the overall size of the group. Alfa Capital Holdings (Cyprus) Ltd, a Cyprus-based broker-dealer consolidated by ABHFL (end-2012 assets of USD2.2bn, equal to 6% of the group's balance sheet) also has negligible local liabilities. Fitch understands that ABHFL's ability to repay/pay interest on the ECP notes (which were issued by Alfa Debt Markets, a Cyprus-based SPV, and guaranteed by ABHFL) is not constrained by Cypriot capital controls, because this will be done by ABHFL transferring funds from accounts with Alfa directly to the paying agent. The ECP notes mature in Q213-Q313 and ABHFL will seek to refinance them. Alternatively, they may be repaid from dividend income from group subsidiaries or redeemed directly by subsidiaries and/or shareholders. ABHFL's 'BB+' Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that its default risk is highly correlated with that of Alfa, given the high fungibility of capital and liquidity within the group, which is managed as a single entity. The small volume of holding company debt to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of ABHFL's ratings with the bank. The one notch difference between the bank and holding company ratings reflects the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the fact that the holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and the high level of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined by Fitch as equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity, stood at a reported 192% at end-2012, although this would have been somewhat lower if certain equity investments had been restated to fair value. RATING SENSITIVITIES A further upgrade or downgrade of Alfa Bank would be likely to result in a similar rating action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if future debt issuance (currently not planned) results in a further marked increase in double leverage or gives rise to significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco level. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria" dated January 2011, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated August 2012, "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign" dated December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.