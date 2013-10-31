(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN
AMRO Bank N.V.'s
(ABN AMRO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has upgraded ABN AMRO's
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of ABN AMRO's VR, which reflects the bank's
standalone
creditworthiness, recognises the continued improvements in
funding profile,
capitalisation and liquidity position achieved over the past two
years despite
the prolonged adverse economic environment in the Netherlands
(where the bank
generates around 80% of its income).
ABN AMRO's earnings and asset quality metrics benefited slightly
in 2012 and
substantially in H113 from write-backs on large 'legacy'
exposures. Excluding
these, underlying earnings have demonstrated satisfactory
resilience thanks to
recurring income from its solid franchise in domestic retail,
private and
commercial banking coupled with moderate risk appetite adopted
since the 2010
merger between parts of the former ABN AMRO with the ex-Fortis
Bank Nederland.
Fitch expects on-going stress on domestic asset quality to peak
in 2013, but
with significant lagging effects from the weak recovery in 2014.
Fitch forecasts
that Dutch GDP will decline by 1.3% in 2013 and stagnate in
2014. Unemployment
is expected to be 7% on average in 2013 and 7.6% in 2014. The
number of
corporate bankruptcies reached historical highs in Q113. They
have since dropped
but remained elevated. Finally, housing prices (which dropped by
20% from their
2008 peak) showed signs of stabilisation in Q313 and in Fitch's
base case
scenario should bottom out from 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
ABN AMRO's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are at the
bank's SRF of 'A+'.
The SRF reflects Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely
high probability
that the Dutch state (AAA/Negative) will support the bank, given
its systemic
importance to the domestic economy and financial system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
ABN AMRO's IDRs, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary sovereign
support to the bank. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a
change in
either the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a
downgrade of the
Netherlands' sovereign rating) or in its perceived willingness
to provide such
support. The Negative Outlook on ABN AMRO's Long-term IDRs
mirrors that on the
Dutch sovereign.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September
2013, the agency
commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light
of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths',
and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at
www.fitchratings.com).
ABN AMRO's IDRs, senior debt ratings and SR would be downgraded
and the SRF
revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support
had weakened
relative to its previous assessment. Given ABN AMRO's VR is
'a-', any
support-driven downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior
debt ratings
would be limited to two notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ABN AMRO's VR considers its solid domestic retail, private and
commercial
banking franchise, which have enabled it to generate
satisfactory recurring
income and to weather a tough environment. The bank has a market
share of around
20%-25% in retail and commercial banking in the Netherlands and
the private
banking division is the clear domestic leader in private
banking, with around
40% of domestic assets under management. Fitch does not expect
ABN AMRO to
report an improvement in its underlying operating profit for
FY13 compared with
2012 as loan impairment charges (excluding large write-backs)
will remain high
(above 50bp of average gross loans). 2014 profitability will
suffer from the
lagging effects of the economic recession and under Fitch's
assumptions,
earnings will remain subdued but should start to improve
thereafter. Reserve
coverage of impaired loans is higher than its Dutch peers and in
the mid-range
for large European banks (52% at end-June 2013, as calculated by
Fitch).
The quality of the bank's substantial mortgage book
(representing more than half
of the bank's loan book) has declined in line with rising
unemployment but the
reported impaired loans ratio remains low (1.1% at end-June
2013). The VR takes
into account the agency's view that deterioration will continue
but that this
asset class will continue to perform well, as a number of
mitigating factors
(such as an on average wealthy population, the expected gradual
recovery in
house prices, around 25% of mortgages being covered by a
state-owned fund, and a
'lender-friendly' legal environment) offset the notable risks of
the Dutch
mortgage book. Risks include limited (if any) amortisation in
the vast majority
or the book, the 20% decrease in housing prices since 2008 and,
hence, the very
high average loan-to-value (83.5% at end-June 2013) of the
portfolio.
ABN AMRO remains reliant on wholesale markets, reflected by a
somewhat high 128%
loans-to-deposits ratio (as calculated by Fitch), a structural
feature of Dutch
banks. Access to the confidence-sensitive capital markets is
therefore key to
the bank, and ABN AMRO has retained good access in recent years
for both senior
and subordinated debt. Liquidity management alleviates some of
the refinancing
risk from its wholesale funding reliance. The bank maintains a
high liquidity
buffer, but half of it is not considered to be "High Quality
Liquid Assets" for
the purpose of the Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (91% at
end-June 2013).
The bank's capital ratios are solid (Basel III 'fully-loaded'
capital ratio of
11.5% at end-June 2013), but the low risk-weights in its large
mortgage book
mean that this still translates into significant leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR incorporates the expected gradual easing in asset
quality strains
and improved underlying profitability, which will contribute to
strengthening
the bank's solid capital and good liquidity, and maintain
healthy access to
capital markets. Any material deterioration in the bank's
earnings generation or
asset quality (notably in the large domestic residential
mortgage book),
affecting its capital and, potentially, access to/cost of
wholesale funding
would be detrimental for ABN AMRO's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED DEBT
ABN AMRO's state-guaranteed debt securities are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the
sovereign Dutch guarantee and are consequently sensitive to any
change in the
Netherlands' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of ABN AMRO's subordinated debt and other hybrid
capital securities
are all notched down from the bank's VR in line with Fitch's
methodology for
rating such securities. Their upgrade mirrors that of the bank's
VR. The
notching derives from Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
non-performance
and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary
considerably. These
securities' respective ratings are sensitive to any change in
the bank's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
ABN AMRO Funding LLC is a US based funding vehicle fully-owned
by ABN AMRO and
the rating assigned to the US commercial paper (CP) debt
securities issued by
the vehicle is aligned with ABN AMRO's Short-term IDR, based on
Fitch's view
that there is an extremely high probability of support from ABN
AMRO if
required. This view is evidenced by the fact that ABN AMRO
guarantees the
securities issued by ABN AMRO Funding LLC.
The rating assigned to ABN AMRO Funding LLC's US CP debt is
therefore sensitive
to any change in ABN AMRO's Short-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABN AMRO
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Non-innovative Tier 1 subordinated debt (XS0246487457): upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0244754254): upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012', 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated 10
August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
