(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN AMRO
Bank N.V.'s
Long-Term Issue Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook, Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'A+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating (DCR)
to ABN AMRO Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions are part of a portfolio review of major Dutch
banking groups
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS. DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
ABN AMRO's Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are one notch
above the bank's
VR because Fitch believes the risk of default on senior
obligations, as measured
by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the bank
failing, as measured by
its VR.
The one-notch uplift reflects the bank's significant qualifying
junior debt
buffer, which could be made available to protect senior
obligations from default
in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part
of a
private-sector solution (ie distressed debt exchange) to avoid a
resolution
action.
Without such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action to
be taken on ABN AMRO when it breaches minimum capital
requirements. We have
assumed that the intervention point would be around the bank's
current minimum
common equity tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 6.25% (Pillar 1 and
Pillar 2 -
excluding the capital conservation (CCB) and the domestic
systemic importance
(DSIFI) buffers).
We further assume ABN AMRO would need to meet its total minimum
capital
requirements immediately after a resolution action, which on a
fully loaded
basis, including the CCB and DSIFI buffers, currently amounts to
15.25%. Taking
also into account additional undisclosed Pillar 2 guidance as
well as potential
risk weight increase in a stress scenario, a qualifying junior
debt buffer of
10% of total risk exposure amount (REA) would most likely be
sufficient to
restore the bank's viability without hitting senior credits.
At end-2016, the qualifying junior debt buffer was 11.7% of REA.
The bank has to
date met requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) through
capital and subordinated instruments, and Fitch therefore
expects some continued
issuance of subordinated instruments. The bank will potentially
also use
non-preferred senior debt in the future for the same purpose. As
non-preferred
senior notes do not qualify towards the qualifying junior debt
buffer, a
material reduction of the latter (below 10% of REA) could lead
to a downgrade of
the Long-Term IDR, but the rating of preferred senior notes
would likely still
benefit from a combined buffer of qualifying junior debt and
non-preferred
senior notes.
A DCR has been assigned to ABN AMRO due to its significant
derivatives activity.
The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under
Dutch
legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
The Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maps to the lower of the two options
of the 'A+'
Long-term IDR. While Fitch believes ABN AMRO's funding and
liquidity is solid,
it is not outperforming similarly rated peers.
VR
ABN AMRO's VR reflects its strong Dutch franchise, complemented
by its
international private banking and energy, commodities and
transportation
franchises (ECT), which provide it with resilient revenue
generation. The
ratings also take into account the bank's continued focus on
maintaining a
moderate risk profile, expected gradual asset quality
improvements, and limited
geographical diversification.
We expect the bank to maintain conservative credit standards as
the state
gradually divests its holdings in the bank, and that the
strategic direction
will not change materially. The underlying asset quality
improved somewhat in
2016, with a decrease in impaired loans across domestic retail
and corporate
lending being partly offset by an increase among ECT clients.
The ratio of
impaired loans to gross loans was 3.3% at end-2016. Low-risk
Dutch mortgage
loans represent over half the bank's loan book.
ABN AMRO's profitability is good and compares well with
similarly rated peers'
profitability. The bank's underlying return on equity was 11.8%
in 2016, well
within its target of 10-13%. Fitch expects the bank to continue
to benefit from
good revenue generation, a reducing cost base and low loan
impairment charges.
ABN AMRO's risk-weighted capitalisation is good and compares
well with peers',
while its leverage is more moderate. Its fully loaded CET1 ratio
was 17.0% at
end-2016, and its fully loaded leverage ratio was 3.9%. Fitch
expects the bank
to maintain solid capitalisation, underpinned by resilient
internal capital
generation, limited loan growth and a moderate dividend payout
ratio (50% target
from 2017).
The bank's funding is fairly diverse. The reliance on wholesale
funding has
reduced in recent years, but the large mortgage loan market in
the Netherlands
combined with significant pension savings (resulting in limited
inflow of
deposits into the banking system) mean ABN AMRO is likely to
maintain some
wholesale reliance. Access to the wholesale markets is good and
is via a diverse
set of instruments, but having strong liquidity is key to
upholding market
confidence. The liquidity buffer is ample and of good quality.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that ABN AMRO becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by ABN AMRO are
notched off ABN
AMRO's VR. Subordinated (Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
ABN AMRO's VR to
reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt
compared with average
recoveries.
ABN AMRO's CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative additional
Tier 1
instruments are notched five times below the bank's VR. The
notes are subject to
automatic temporary write-down if ABN AMRO Group N.V.'s
consolidated common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7% or ABN AMRO's
standalone CET1 falls
below 5.125%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the
discretion of the
bank. The notching reflects two notches for loss severity in
light of the notes'
deep subordination and three notches for additional
non-performance risk
relative to the VR given a high write-down trigger and fully
discretionary
coupons
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
ABN AMRO Funding LLC is a US-based funding vehicle fully owned
by ABN AMRO. The
rating of the US commercial paper debt securities issued by the
vehicle is
aligned with ABN AMRO's Short-Term IDR, based on Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability of support from ABN AMRO if required.
This view is
underpinned by ABN AMRO's guarantees on the securities issued by
ABN AMRO
Funding LLC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
As the Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are notched up from
the ABN AMRO's
VR, they are sensitive to a change in the bank's VR.
The Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are also sensitive to
a material
reduction in the size of the qualifying junior debt buffer, in
particular should
it fall below 10% of REA. The notching is sensitive to changes
in assumptions on
resolution intervention point and post-resolution capital needs,
and the
development of resolution planning more generally. The long-term
IDR will be
downgraded if the bank replaces a substantial amount of
qualifying junior debt
with non-preferred senior notes, but preferred senior debt may
in this case
receive a one-notch uplift from the Long-Term IDR, provided the
combined buffer
of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior notes exceeds
10% of REA.
VR
Downward pressure on ABN AMRO's ratings, although not expected,
would most
likely result from a material deterioration in the bank's
earnings generation or
asset quality, affecting its capital or access to/cost of
wholesale funding.
ABN AMRO's long-term strategy includes maintaining a moderate
risk appetite.
Fitch does not expect changes to the bank's strategy, but
significant deviations
from the moderate risk appetite and/or operating with reduced
liquidity or
capital buffers could be rating negative.
The current high VR, particularly considering the limited
geographical
diversification, mean upside potential is limited
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating or upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the Dutch
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly
unlikely, in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital are all notched down
from the bank's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in ABN AMRO's
VR.
Additional Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch
changing its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured
in ABN AMRO's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
ABN AMRO Funding LLC's debt rating is aligned with ABN AMRO's
short-term debt
rating and is therefore sensitive to changes in ABN AMRO's
Short-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Long- Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+': Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Short-Term senior unsecured notes debt rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 securities (XS1278718686): affirmed at 'BB+'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-Term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019506
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
