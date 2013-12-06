(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN Amro Bank N.V.'s (ABN, A+/Negative/F1+) mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a review of the programme and changes to the documentation. The outstanding EUR23.8bn hard-bullet covered bonds are guaranteed by ABN AMRO Covered Bond Company B.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established under Dutch Law. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on ABN's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), which allow for a maximum achievable rating of 'AAA' for the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating is also based on the asset percentage (AP) of 78.6% communicated in the asset coverage test (ACT) in the investor report, providing a buffer against Fitch's breakeven AP of 80.5%. When calculating recoveries given default, the cover pool passes 'AA' stresses, allowing for a two-notch uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The Stable Outlook reflects that on ABN. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by what Fitch assesses to be moderate risk for asset segregation, liquidity gap & systemic risk, cover pool specific alternative management and privileged derivatives, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. Systemic alternative management was assessed as low risk from a discontinuity point of view. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component takes into account mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test. ABN has undergone a programme update in November 2013 to incorporate the latest legal and regulatory requirements. In addition, the selected assets required amount (SARA) and supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA) clauses have been removed from the programme. The SARA clause restricts the use of assets that can be selected for a sale to fund a maturing covered bond to the proportion of that outstanding bond amount in relation to the total principal balance of all outstanding covered bonds. The SLRA is an amount of mortgages not subject to the pro-rata restrictions of the SARA clause sized for in the ACT, and which therefore can be used to redeem any bond. The SLRA was set at 5%. The removal of the SARA clause has a positive impact on the breakeven AP for the rating, while the removal of the SLRA has the opposite effect. Overall, the 'AAA' breakeven AP has decreased to 80.5% from 83% last year. This supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The decrease is driven by (i) updated refinancing stress assumptions, and (ii) the removal of the SLRA which proportionally decreases the breakeven AP. The above is partially offset by (i) decreasing maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the liabilities due to an increase in the weighted average (WA) life on the bonds (eight years at end-September 2013), (ii) a lower WA spread on the liabilities (75bp compared with 77bp last year). At end-September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 375,948 prime residential mortgage loans in the Netherlands, with a total outstanding balance of EUR35.9bn and a WA life of 21 years. The mortgage portfolio had a WA current LTV of 80.7%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 74 months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's expected loss at 6.05%. There are currently 152 bonds outstanding. The bonds are issued in euro, Swiss Franc, Norwegian and Swedish krone with a euro equivalent amount of EUR23.8bn. Interest rate and currency mismatches are hedged. A total return swap agreement entered into with ABN Amro Bank N.V. swaps interest on the assets into floating-rate interest and covered bond swaps are in place with internal and external counterparties. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) ABN's IDR is downgraded by at least three notches to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least three categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 80.5%. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 03 June 2013,' EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 06 June 2013 and EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', dated 13 June 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 