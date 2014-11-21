(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN Amro Bank N.V.'s (ABN, A+/Negative/F1+) EUR23.5 equivalent outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ABN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 75.1% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis and is used in the programme's asset coverage test. The AP provides more protection than the 80.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds rating is Stable despite ABN being on a Negative Outlook, reflecting that the six-notch uplift resulting from the IDR uplift and the D-Cap would be sufficient to absorb a potential downgrade of ABN's IDR to its Viability Rating of 'a'. The 80.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, equivalent to a breakeven OC of 24.2%, is primarily driven by the asset disposal loss component of 20.9% due to large maturity mismatches between the assets and the liabilities with a weighted average life (WAL) of 19 years (assuming no prepayments) and 7.7 years, respectively. The much longer WAL of the assets than the liabilities, together with excess spread available under the programme, has contributed to improved cash flow valuation, in turn reducing the breakeven OC by 1.3%. The 80.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP is also partly driven by a 7.4% credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario. It reflects the impact on the breakeven OC from the weighted average (WA) default rate of 15.28% and the WA recovery rate of 55.13% in a 'AAA' scenario. The credit loss has increased from 6.4% in December 2013, mainly driven by an increase in the original WA loan-to-value to 82.2% from 80.7% and by the removal of NHG loans from the cover pool. Overall, the characteristics of the pool remained relatively stable with 67% of the loans being interest-only. The pool is well-seasoned with a WA seasoning of 83 months, increased from 74 months a year ago. The D-Cap of 4 reflects moderate payment interruption risk, unchanged from Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component takes into account mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test. The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects the issuer as a systemically important financial institution such that Fitch considers resolution by other means than liquidation is likely, and protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) ABN's IDR is downgraded by at least five notches to 'BBB-'; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to one or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 80.5%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 Jan 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014; and 'Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 3 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com 