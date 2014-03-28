(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Absa
Money Market
Fund's 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating (NFCR) and
'V1(zaf)' National Fund
Volatility Rating (NFVR). The fund is managed by Absa Asset
Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA+(zaf)' NFCR is driven by the fund's high credit quality,
as reflected in
its stable weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating
distribution. The
NFCR factors in a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect
concentration risk, a
structural feature of the South African market.
The 'V1(zaf)' NFVR is driven by the fund's low exposure to
interest rate risk
and spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profile.
Asset Credit Quality
The fund's weighted average credit quality is high as indicated
by the fund's
low and stable WARF, which also reflects the short maturities of
the fund's
assets. The fund primarily invests in issuers rated 'F1+(zaf)'.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, like other South
African money
market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer
exposure
consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line
with its rating
criteria, Fitch typically adjusts down the WARF-implied NFCR of
funds it deems
concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk
this fund would
have achieved a 'AAA(zaf)' NFCR.
The fund's concentrated holdings reflect its investment mandate
and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a
limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined
market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Without a structural evolution of the South African market that
results in a
more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is
highly unlikely
that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than
'AA+(zaf)' in South
Africa.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk,
as reflected by
its short maturity profile, with the result that the fund's
market risk factor
(i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) is also low, consistent
with a 'V1(zaf)'
NFVR. As per regulation, the fund's weighted average duration
(i.e. factoring in
next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days and its
weighted average
life (i.e. based on portfolio securities' final maturity dates)
at 120 days and
no investment may have a maturity of greater than 397 days.
Fund Profile
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically
Notice 80 of
2012).
The fund invests in fixed- and floating-rate money market
instruments, including
negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed
deposits issued
primarily by major South African and foreign banks with local
operations.
As of end-February 2014 the fund's total assets under management
(AUM) were
approximately ZAR52.5bn, making it the largest single money
market fund in South
Africa. It was launched in May 1997 and as a result has one of
the longest-track
records of any money market funds in South Africa.
The Advisor
Fitch considers Absa Asset Management suitably qualified,
competent and capable
of managing the fund. Absa Asset Management is a subsidiary of
Absa Group
Limited (A/Stable/F1) which is majority owned by Barclays Bank
PLC
(A/Stable/F1). Absa Group Limited is the highest rated banking
group in South
Africa. The fund is co-managed by Juan Bekker and Rehana
Rungasamy, who have,
respectively 25 and 10 years of experience and have both been
with Absa Asset
Management since 2008. Fitch views positively the control
environment at Absa
Asset Management, which comprises a well-resourced operations
team of 13 using a
suite of systems (Charles River, Barra Aegis, Statpro and
HiPortfolio) which
Fitch views as in-line with international best practices.
As of end-December 2013 Absa Asset Management's total AUM were
approximately
ZAR115bn, with the Absa Money Market fund representing 50% of
the total. Absa
Asset Management employed 31 staff as of end-December 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have
very high
underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the
South African
market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average portfolio
rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The NFVR does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch criteria for any key rating drivers could cause
ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to
downgrade the NFCR in
the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality. Given
the fund's short
maturity profile the NFVR is expected to be stable. However,
should interest
rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change
then Fitch would
expect to downgrade the NFVR.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria (see below). Specifically, the high level of
concentration in these
funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market,
is inconsistent
with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also
notes regulatory
differences between the US and European MMFs international money
market funds
(subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in
Europe) and the
regulatory regime in South Africa, in spite of proposed changes
to applicable
regulation in South Africa. Specifically, Fitch notes
differences in required
mark-to-market frequency and escalation procedures between South
African and
European and US money market funds, which are required to value
more frequently
and to pursue formalised processes in the event that a funds
mark-to-market net
asset value deviates from its book NAV.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's web
site at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria, 13 August
2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
