LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+'; this ceiling also applies to Ras al-Khaimah. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: Abu Dhabi has a strong sovereign balance sheet, both in absolute terms and compared to most 'AA' category peers. Sovereign external debt at end-2012 was just 1% of GDP compared to Fitch's estimate of sovereign foreign assets of 153% of GDP. Only Kuwait ('AA'/Stable) has a stronger sovereign net foreign asset position. With estimated current account surpluses of around double digits forecast each year, sovereign net foreign assets are forecast to rise further by end-2015. The strong fiscal position was bolstered by significant consolidation in 2012. Government spending was cut by 7.2% of GDP, principally due to lower net lending and equity injections to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), while revenues benefitted from higher oil prices and production. Fitch estimates that the fiscal surplus, including ADNOC dividends and ADIA investment income, returned to double digits in 2012 and will remain of this order of magnitude for each year to 2015. Growth performance is robust in comparison to peers, despite the importance of the oil sector. Real growth eased to 5.6% in 2012 owing to slower growth in oil production but non-oil growth accelerated to 7.7%. The pace of growth and the volatility of non-oil growth compare favourably to peers. The release of real GDP data for the first time in 2012 is the latest and most prominent of a number of improvements in economic data in recent years. Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and SOEs stabilized during 2012, ending the year at 32.9% of GDP. Fitch expects a modest decline in debt/GDP to end-2015. Explicit contingent liabilities are clearly delineated and the supervision of the borrowing plans of GREs and SOEs has been tightened, with ultimate authority residing in the Executive Council (the Emirate's highest government body). The Executive Council has mandated GREs and SOEs to deleverage. Abu Dhabi's ability to support its GREs and SOEs is not in question. Potential contingent liabilities, notably support for other Emirates, is at Abu Dhabi's discretion and, as in 2009, is unlikely to be material compared to Abu Dhabi's assets, if required. The performance of the banking sector has improved and banks maintain significant capital and liquidity buffers. Non-performing loans (NPLs) for UAE banks rose to 5.4% at end-2012 and asset quality issues remain, though Abu Dhabi banks are in a stronger position. IMF stress tests for the UAE show that the banks could comfortably absorb large negative shocks to NPLs and non-resident liquidity. Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. Abu Dhabi has the highest GDP per capita of any Fitch-rated sovereign, but business environment and human development indicators are below the peer median. World Bank indicators place political stability above the 'AA' median, but other governance indicators, notably voice and accountability, are relatively weak. Fitch also considers geopolitical risks to be elevated compared to most 'AA' peers. Steps are being taken to strengthen the economic policy framework and develop financial markets, though both remain less advanced than 'AA' peers. A macro-fiscal unit has been established at the Department of Finance and a domestic bond market is scheduled for launch in January 2014. Nonetheless, limited policy tools, primarily at the Federal level, make Abu Dhabi dependent primarily on its fiscal and external resources to absorb shocks. The economy is highly dependent on oil, which accounted for around 90% of fiscal and external revenues and around half of GDP in 2012. However, very high per capita oil production is the source of Abu Dhabi's wealth. Proven oil reserves are large, production costs are low and production capacity is being expanded. Oil dependency is mitigated by the size of fiscal and external resources. Although there have been recent improvements, there are large gaps in the transparency and availability of key data relative to peers. In particular, a comprehensive external balance sheet is not available. Few high frequency macroeconomic indicators are published. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a positive rating action are: Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators, relative to peers, which would facilitate the economy's diversification from oil. An improvement in the transparency and availability of key data. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a negative rating action are: A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially erodes fiscal and external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of significant contingent liabilities and potential contingent liabilities. Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts economic, social or political stability. 