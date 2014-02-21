LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu
Dhabi's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings
on Abu Dhabi's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
are also
affirmed at 'AA'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been
affirmed at
'F1+'. The Country Ceiling, which also applies to Ras
al-Khaimah, has been
affirmed at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
The external sovereign balance sheet is the third-strongest of
all countries
rated by Fitch, behind Luxembourg (AAA/Stable) and Kuwait
(AA/Stable). Sovereign
foreign assets are estimated to have jumped to 182% of GDP
at-end 2013, from
153% one-year earlier, compared with direct sovereign external
debt of just 1.2%
of GDP. The anticipated repayment of a bond and the further
accumulation of
external assets, stemming from persistent current account
surpluses, mean
sovereign net foreign assets are conservatively forecast to
reach almost 190% of
GDP by end-2015.
Fitch estimates that the fiscal position remained strong in
2013. Preliminary
data suggests that government spending grew modestly and
revenues rose. Fitch
estimates that the fiscal surplus, including Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company
dividends and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) investment
income, was
comfortably in double digits as a percentage of GDP in 2013 and
expects it to
remain around this level for the next two years.
Real GDP growth is robust compared with peers. Fitch estimates
growth was 5% in
2013, driven by the non-oil sector. Fitch forecasts that high
government
spending, fruition of several major projects and spill over from
the
strengthening Dubai economy will keep growth at 4%-5% over the
next two years.
Average inflation was 1.3% last year, lowering the five-year
average to 1.6%,
well below the peer median.
Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and state-owned
enterprises (SOEs)
fell slightly as a percentage of GDP in 2013, reflecting the
authorities'
commitment to containing indebtedness. Explicit contingent
liabilities are
clearly delineated and the supervision of the borrowing plans of
GREs and SOEs
has been tightened, with ultimate authority residing in the
Executive Council
(the Emirate's highest government body). Abu Dhabi's ability to
support its GREs
and SOEs is not in question. Potential contingent liabilities,
notably support
for other Emirates, is at Abu Dhabi's discretion and, as in
2009, is unlikely to
be material compared with Abu Dhabi's assets, if required.
The banking sector became more resilient on some metrics in 2013
in line with
the strengthening of the local and Dubai economies. NPLs at Abu
Dhabi banks fell
to 4.8% of total loans at end-2013, the lowest since end-2009,
from 5.4% at
end-2012 and provisioning rose to 88% from 80% over the same
period, although
asset quality issues remain. Capital adequacy is high, despite
dropping to 17.8%
from 21.6% over 2013, due to the increase in lending growth.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 50% of GDP
and the bulk of fiscal and external revenues. However, oil
production per capita
is one of the highest in the world and supports high GDP per
capita. Proven oil
reserves are large, production costs are low and production
capacity and
downstream facilities are being expanded. Fitch does not expect
a reorganisation
of the largest oil concession to impact oil production.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. GDP per
capita is among the
highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns, but human development
indicators are
below the median. The Doing Business score and most World Bank
governance
indicators have improved in recent years and are in line with
the peer median,
though voice and accountability is weak. The World Bank ranks
political
stability above the peer median and the political scene is
stable. Fitch
considers geopolitical risks to be elevated compared with most
peers.
Economy policymaking tools, primarily at the federal level, are
weak, although
steps to develop the policy framework continue. A macro-fiscal
unit has been
established at the Department of Finance and use of
macro-prudential tools has
increased. Nonetheless, Abu Dhabi is primarily dependent on its
fiscal and
external buffers to absorb shocks.
Major gaps in the transparency and availability of data remain
despite recent
improvements. In particular, a comprehensive external balance
sheet is not
published. Few high frequency indicators are disseminated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators and
strengthening
policymaking institutions, relative to peers, which would
ultimately be
conducive to reducing the economy's dependence on oil.
- An improvement in the transparency and availability of key
data.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially
erodes fiscal
and external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of
significant contingent
liabilities.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD100/b in 2014 and
2015. Abu Dhabi
could likely tolerate much lower prices over the forecast period
without facing
undue pressure on its rating.
No major change is expected in ADIA's relationship with and use
by the Emirate
of Abu Dhabi or in its investment guidelines.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
