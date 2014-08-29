(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of ACE Limited
and its subsidiaries (ACE). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects ACE's continued strong
operating performance
despite competitive market conditions, strong balance sheet
position and
financial flexibility with moderate leverage, and diverse
sources of revenues
and earnings with the advantages of global scale and a strong
management team.
ACE's operating performance consistently exceeds peers,
characterized by low
combined ratios with manageable catastrophe losses, consistent
favorable loss
reserve development and stable investment income. The company
has reported a
combined ratio under 100% for 10+ consecutive years. For the
five-year period
2009-2013, the average consolidated GAAP combined ratio was 91%
and the
operating return on equity was 12.5%.
ACE reported year-to-date 2014 after-tax operating income of
$1.6 billion, up
over 4% versus the same period last year from continued
underwriting income and
premium growth, and margin expansion. This result corresponds
with an operating
return on equity of 11.5%.
The underwriting combined ratio through the first six months of
2014 was 88.2%
versus 88.1% for the same period in 2013, benefitting from
favorable pricing and
underwriting results both in North America and internationally.
Expense ratios
have trended slightly higher due in part to increasing
acquisitions costs in
certain lines.
Shareholders' equity has more than doubled in the past five and
a half years to
$30.3 billion at June 30, 2014. Until recently, ACE differed
from peers by not
repurchasing a material amount of shares. The company announced
plans to target
$1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2014 and has repurchased a
total of $626
million of shares since November 2013.
The company's financial leverage ratio was 17.7% at June 30,
2014, FAS 115
adjusted, which is consistent with Fitch's median sector credit
factors for the
current rating category. Leverage includes an additional $1.15
billion of
pre-funded debt that will repay debt maturing in 2015. Excluding
this debt,
financial leverage would decline to approximately 15%.
Operating interest coverage (excluding realized investment
gains) remains
favorable at approximately 15x in both 2013 and through the
first half on 2014.
ACE has ample resources available for debt servicing needs with
roughly $2.7
billion of cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2014.
Significant
additional flexibility is provided by insurance subsidiaries
that can pay nearly
another $3.8 billion of dividends to the holding company without
prior
regulatory approval in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include:
--Generating a combined ratio consistently under 85%;
--Maintained growth in stockholders' equity that corresponds
with premium and
asset growth;
--A reduction in financial leverage to a run-rate level of 15%
or lower;
--Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage at or above
15x;
--Movement in ACE's retention ratio (net premium written to
gross premium
written) to increase over time to be more in line with
highly-rated peers;
--Continuing a track record of successful acquisition execution.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include:
--A sustained material deterioration in operating performance
such that the
combined ratio is consistently less profitable at over 95%;
--A significant reduction in stockholders' equity that is not
recovered in the
near term;
--Increases in financial leverage to a sustained level of over
25%.
Any future acquisitions and the associated integration risks and
company profile
changes could lead to pressure on the ratings, upward or
downward, depending on
the nature and size of the acquisition and corresponding
integration risks.
Future rating action may also be constrained by sovereign rating
considerations.
A Fitch downgrade of Bermuda's long-term foreign currency IDR to
more than four
notches below ACE's IFS rating, may promote consideration of a
downgrade in
ACE's ratings.
Fitch notes that ACE's debt ratings currently benefit from
narrower notching
relative to the insurance company financial strength ratings as
a result of
Bermuda's moderate regulatory environment. This narrower
notching may be revised
in the future as Fitch evaluates the impact of Solvency II and
other possible
regulatory changes on Bermuda's insurance regime.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ACE Limited
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'.
ACE INA Holdings Inc.
--IDR 'AA-';
--$450 million senior notes due 2015 'A+';
--$700 million senior notes due 2015 'A+';
--$500 million senior notes due 2017 'A+';
--$300 million senior notes due 2018 'A+';
--$500 million senior notes due 2019 'A+';
--$475 million senior notes due 2023 'A+';
--$700 million senior notes due 2024 'A+';
--$100 million senior debentures due 2029 'A+';
--$300 million senior notes due 2036 'A+';
--$475 million senior notes due 2043 'A+'.
ACE Capital Trust II
--$300 million capital securities due 2030 'A-'.
ACE American Insurance Company
ACE Bermuda Insurance Limited
ACE Fire Underwriters Ins. Company
ACE INA Overseas Insurance Company Ltd.
ACE Insurance Company of the Midwest
ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company
ACE Tempest Reinsurance Limited
Agri General Insurance Company
Atlantic Employers Insurance Company
Bankers Standard Fire & Marine Company
Bankers Standard Insurance Company
Illinois Union Insurance Company
Indemnity Insurance Company of North America
Insurance Company of North America
Pacific Employers Insurance Company
Westchester Fire Insurance Company
Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--IFS 'AA'.
ACE Reinsurance (Switzerland) Limited
--IFS 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
