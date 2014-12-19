(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ACE Insurance
Company CJSC's (Russia) (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'BBB' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed ACE
Russia's National IFS
rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the parent company,
ACE Group
(ACE), a global insurance and reinsurance group, would be
willing and able to
provide capital support to ACE Russia if needed. The ultimate
group parent is
ACE Limited (Long-Term IDR AA-/Stable). ACE Russia has received
capital support
from the group as and when required. It also benefits from group
support and
close monitoring in all key areas, including underwriting,
reinsurance, claims,
actuarial, investment and IT.
However, the rating of ACE Russia is constrained by Russia's
local currency
sovereign rating (BBB/Negative), and the Negative Outlook on ACE
Russia's
ratings mirrors that on the sovereign rating. This is due to the
small size of
the insurer relative to the group and support from the parent
being "informal"
rather than through a formal agreement. Fitch believes the
insurer will not
increase its scale of operations relative to ACE at least in the
medium term.
Fitch continues to view ACE Russia as "Important" to ACE under
its group rating
methodology.
Fitch considers ACE Russia's risk-adjusted capital as very
strong and more than
supportive of the current rating. Although capital is somewhat
high in relation
to ACE Russia's net premium volume and asset risk, it is
maintained at the
entity for regulatory compliance. Fitch expects the group to
continue to extend
capital support to ACE Russia as and when required.
Fitch views ACE Russia's reinsurance protection as strong and of
good credit
quality. The programme is predominantly based on quota-share and
excess-of-loss
treaties placed with key operating companies within ACE, mainly
ACE Tempest
Reinsurance Limited (IFS AA/Stable). ACE Russia also purchases
facultative
protection, most of which is placed with the same affiliated
reinsurers, but
small limits are ceded to a few local universal insurers and
reinsurers.
In its statutory accounts ACE Russia reported a strong
improvement in its net
income in 2012-2013 (IFRS-based) and also in 9M14 (RU
GAAP-based).This was
mainly supported by the investment income in 2013-9M14, and also
by underwriting
income in 2013. Significant depreciation of the Russian ruble
produced a RUB27m
gain for ACE Russia in 9M14, which was mainly driven by a RUB91m
gain on
investment revaluation and a RUB64m loss on the revaluation of
underwriting
items. The FX gain on investments has helped to offset RUB102m
mark-to-market
revaluation of bonds in ACE Russia's portfolio in 9M14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia's Long-term local currency IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS rating. Conversely,
revision of the
Outlook on Russia's Long-term local currency IDR to Stable could
trigger a
similar rating action on ACE Russia.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and
achieves a more
material scale relative to ACE Group, the IFS rating could be
upgraded. However,
Fitch does not expect this in the near or medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
