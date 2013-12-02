(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ACE Insurance
Company CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'BBB+' and its National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation continues to reflect Fitch's confidence about
ACE Group's (ACE)
willingness and ability to provide capital support to ACE Russia
in case of
need.
ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer.
The ultimate
parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland
(Long-Term IDR
AA-/Stable). ACE Russia has received capital support from the
group as and when
required. The insurer also benefits from the group's advice and
close monitoring
in all key areas, including underwriting, reinsurance, claims,
actuarial,
investment and IT.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch views ACE Russia
as having an
"Important" level of strategic importance within ACE. This is
based on the deep
integration of the operations, a shared brand name, sustainable
track record of
support and aligned corporate governance and risk management
procedures, which
are partly offset by the limited scale of ACE Russia relative to
ACE. The fact
that ACE Russia's portfolio contains a significant proportion of
local risks of
multinational companies that are also ACE Group's worldwide
clients further
supports Fitch's view of "Important" level of its strategic
importance within
ACE.
On a standalone basis, ACE Russia would be assessed at more than
six notches
below the parent. Its ratings consequently reflect, in
accordance with agency's
group rating methodology, a partial attribution approach of the
strength of ACE.
However, the rating of ACE Russia is currently constrained to no
more than one
notch above the local-currency sovereign rating of the Russian
Federation
(BBB/Stable). This is explained by the small size of the insurer
relative to ACE
Group and support from the parent being 'informal' rather than
provided though a
formal support agreement.
As assessed by Fitch, ACE Russia's risk-adjusted capital is very
strong and is
more than supportive of the insurer's rating level. While
capital level is
somewhat excessive for ACE Russia's volume of net premiums and
strong asset
quality, when viewed from a local perspective, it is maintained
at the entity
level for regulatory compliance. Fitch expects that the group
will continue to
extend capital support to ACE Russia when required.
Fitch views ACE Russia's reinsurance protection as adequate and
of sound credit
quality. The programme is predominantly based on quota-share and
excess-of-loss
treaties placed with the key operating companies within ACE
Group, mainly ACE
Tempest Reinsurance (IFS AA/Stable). The insurer also purchases
facultative
protection, a major part of which is placed with the same
affiliated reinsurers
and minor limits are ceded to a few local universal insurers and
reinsurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ACE Russia's ratings could be upgraded upon a formalisation of
the support from
ACE Limited to ACE Russia via a signed agreement. Conversely,
Fitch would view
any decline in the level of parent support to the insurer as a
trigger for a
downgrade.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and
achieves a more
material scale relative to ACE Group, this could be viewed as a
trigger for an
upgrade. However, Fitch does not expect to see this over the
medium term.
Any change in the level of the local-currency sovereign rating
of the Russian
Federation is also likely to lead to a change in ACE Russia's
ratings. If the
Russian Federation is upgraded, ACE Russia's IFS rating could be
upgraded by no
more than one notch as the rating would then be at the highest
level allowed by
the agency's group rating methodology, taking into account its
level of
strategic importance to the ACE Group. Any downgrade in the
sovereign rating is
likely to lead to a corresponding downgrade in ACE Russia's
ratings.
