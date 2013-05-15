(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACE Insurance
Company CJSC
(Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'BBB+' and
National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
ACE Russia's ratings were affirmed following the upgrade of its
ultimate parent
ACE Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by one notch to 'AA-'
from 'A+',
Outlook Stable, on May 14, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings continue to reflect Fitch's confidence about ACE
Group's (ACE)
willingness and ability to provide capital support to ACE Russia
in case of
need. However, Fitch has constrained the rating of ACE Russia to
be no more than
one notch higher than the local-currency sovereign rating of the
Russian
Federation ('BBB'/Stable), given the small size of the insurer
relative to the
ACE group and support from the parent being informal rather than
provided though
a formal support agreement.
ACE Russia is part of ACE, a global insurer and reinsurer. The
ultimate parent
of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland. ACE
Russia has received
capital support from the group whenever required. The insurer
also benefits from
the group's advice and close monitoring in all key areas,
including
underwriting, reinsurance, claims, actuarial, investment and IT
advice.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch views ACE Russia
as standing at
the "Important" level of strategic importance within ACE. This
is based on the
deep integration of the operations, shared brand name,
sustainable track record
of support and aligned corporate governance and risk management
procedures, but
limited scale of ACE Russia relative to ACE.
On a standalone basis, ACE Russia would be assessed more than
six notches below
the parent. Its ratings consequently reflect, in accordance with
agency's group
rating methodology, a partial attribution approach of the
strength of ACE. The
rating of ACE Russia now stands five notches below the group
assessment
(benchmarked to the IFS ratings).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth of its
insurance
portfolio and achieves a more significant scale relative to ACE,
Fitch could
view it as a trigger for an upgrade. However, the agency does
not expect the
insurer to reach this target in the short or medium term.
The rating could also be upgraded if a formal support agreement
were to be
introduced between ACE Limited and ACE Russia. Conversely, Fitch
would view any
weakening in the level of parent support to ACE Russia as a
trigger for a
downgrade.
Any change in the level of the local-currency sovereign rating
of the Russian
Federation is also likely to lead to a change in ACE Russia's
ratings. If the
Russian Federation were to be upgraded, ACE Russia's IFS rating
could be
upgraded by one notch but not more than that, as the rating
would then be
constrained by the agency's group rating methodology. Any
downgrade in the
sovereign rating is likely to lead to an equivalent downgrade in
ACE Russia's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530 1103,
Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
