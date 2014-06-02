(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Achmea
Hypotheekbank N.V.'s
(AHB, A-/Stable/F2) mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook
following a full review of the programme.
The ratings are not affected by the merger of AHB with its
sister company Achmea
Retail Bank N.V. (ARB), which collects retail deposits via
direct channels, and
Achmea Bank Holding N.V., the holding company of AHB and ARB.
The merged entity
will be named Achmea Bank N.V. (Achmea Bank). This was completed
on 31 May 2014.
The merger exposes the covered bonds to deposit set-off risk, as
Achmea Bank is
a deposit- taking institution. This will, however be mitigated
by a deduction of
the amount at risk from the total amount of assets taken into
account in the
asset coverage test (ACT).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating is based on AHB's Long-Term IDR of 'A-' , an
unchanged
discontinuity cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate), and the 75% asset
percentage (AP)
from AHB's investor report that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides the same amount of protection as Fitch's breakeven AP.
No IDR uplift is
applicable.
As of end-February 2014, the cover pool consisted of 2,869 prime
Dutch mortgages
with a total balance of EUR319m, reduced from EUR2.4bn in
January 2014,
following the redemption of the last benchmark issuance of
EUR1.5bn. The issuer
removed higher loan-to-value (LTV) loans from the cover pool. As
a result, the
portfolio's seasoning increased and the 'AAA' expected loss
decreased to 4.4% in
February 2014 from 7.4% in June 2013. The portfolio's weighted
average (WA)
original (LTV) is 72.8%, with a WA indexed LTV of 66.6%.
Employee loans comprise
18.3% in the pool, for which Fitch has increased the probability
of default.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP remains at 75%. Any future
deterioration or adverse
selection of the cover assets will negatively affect the 'AAA'
breakeven AP. In
addition, the issuer commits to a minimum level of OC of 33% in
its annual
report.
Only two Swiss francs denominated bonds remain outstanding for
an equivalent
amount of EUR157m with a final maturity in August 2014 and 2017
respectively.
Since no further issuance is expected in the near term the
programme is
classified as dormant and Fitch only gives credit to the 75% AP
commitment of
the issuer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least one notch to
'BBB+'; or (ii) the
D-Cap falls by at least one category to 3 (moderate high risk);
or (iii) the AP
that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven
level of 75%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
